In Bipartisan Vote House Successfully Impeaches President Donald Trump for Incitement of Insurrection

Donald J. Trump First and Only U.S. President to Be Impeached Twice

One week to the day of a violent and deadly attempted coup Democratic and Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection.

The final vote was 232 yeas, 197 nays, and included 10 Republican Members of Congress breaking from their party and voting to impeach.

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, one of the President’s staunchest defenders and enablers, delivered a ten-minute speech during which he admitted Trump bore responsibility for the insurrection that resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer.

But the vast majority of Republicans delivered 30 or 60-second speeches denouncing Democrats for impeaching the President just one week before his term ends. Experts say failure to carry out their Constitutional duty to impeach Trump over lat week’s seditious attack would merely enable another despotic president to go even farther.

During the floor debate President Trump released a very short statement calling for there to be no more violence. Some chastised him for not stating what his supporters need to hear, that the election he lost was free and fair and that his lies led to last week’s violence on the nation’s seat of government.

The nation supports the impeachment:

CBS poll: 55% support impeaching Trump Morning Consult poll: 53% support impeaching Trump — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 13, 2021

It’s increasingly clear that President Trump not only incited the insurrection during his speech barely an hour before his MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol, but as The Independent reports, he knew what would happen.

“President Donald Trump’s deep-diving social media operation would have made him aware that plans for his supporters to try to storm and occupy the US Capitol were in the works long before he took to the stage at last week’s ‘Save America’ rally, former campaign and White House officials say.”

There is no question that Trump incited the insurrection, and he did not do it by accident. It was intentional, and Democrats and Republicans who voted to impeach recognize that, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday, he is a “clear and present danger” to the Republic.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.

