In Bipartisan Vote House Successfully Impeaches President Donald Trump for Incitement of Insurrection
Donald J. Trump First and Only U.S. President to Be Impeached Twice
One week to the day of a violent and deadly attempted coup Democratic and Republican Members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection.
The final vote was 232 yeas, 197 nays, and included 10 Republican Members of Congress breaking from their party and voting to impeach.
Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, one of the President’s staunchest defenders and enablers, delivered a ten-minute speech during which he admitted Trump bore responsibility for the insurrection that resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer.
But the vast majority of Republicans delivered 30 or 60-second speeches denouncing Democrats for impeaching the President just one week before his term ends. Experts say failure to carry out their Constitutional duty to impeach Trump over lat week’s seditious attack would merely enable another despotic president to go even farther.
During the floor debate President Trump released a very short statement calling for there to be no more violence. Some chastised him for not stating what his supporters need to hear, that the election he lost was free and fair and that his lies led to last week’s violence on the nation’s seat of government.
The nation supports the impeachment:
CBS poll: 55% support impeaching Trump
Morning Consult poll: 53% support impeaching Trump
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 13, 2021
It’s increasingly clear that President Trump not only incited the insurrection during his speech barely an hour before his MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol, but as The Independent reports, he knew what would happen.
“President Donald Trump’s deep-diving social media operation would have made him aware that plans for his supporters to try to storm and occupy the US Capitol were in the works long before he took to the stage at last week’s ‘Save America’ rally, former campaign and White House officials say.”
There is no question that Trump incited the insurrection, and he did not do it by accident. It was intentional, and Democrats and Republicans who voted to impeach recognize that, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday, he is a “clear and present danger” to the Republic.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
AOC Decimates Republicans Too Afraid to Impeach: You ‘Rode the Wave of This Violent Rhetoric’
Ken Starr Suggests Sondland Testimony Could Prompt GOP to ‘Make a Trip to the White House’ to Ask Trump to Resign
In the run-up to the release of Gordon Sondland’s opening statement for this Wednesday’s impeachment hearings, Fox News contributor Ken Starr suggested that Sondland’s testimony could cause GOP senators to push for President Trump’s resignation.
“The real issue is the senators are watching,” Starr said. “Are senators going to now say in light of what we hear today, it’s going to be a long day even with the ambassador alone, in light of what we have heard, ‘We need to make a trip down to the White House’?”
“That historic example set during the Nixon presidency,” Starr continued. “From what I’ve been able to glean I don’t think that’s going to happen. But obviously what happens today could—has the potential to be a game-changer.”
Watch the clip below, via The Daily Beast:
Only 7 GOP Senators Have Completely Ruled Out Impeaching and Removing Donald Trump
It’s widely considered a foregone conclusion that if President Donald Trump is impeached, he will be acquitted in a Senate trial. Assuming all Democrats vote to convict the president, they would need 20 Republican senators to join with them, and there is no real indication — despite rumors — that the GOP yet has an appetite for throwing out their own leader.
But even now, few Republicans are willing to commit to protect the president unequivocally in a Senate trial. According to the right-wing Daily Caller, of all 53 Republican senators, only 7 definitively said they would vote to acquit the president.
The seven hard nos came from Sens. Jerry Moran (R-KS), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Rob Portman (R-OH), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), and Mike Rounds (R-SD).
“Democrats have been trying to impeach President Trump from the moment he was elected, and they continue to play partisan political games to try to overturn the results of the 2016 election and influence the 2020 election,” said Tillis, who is one of the least popular senators in America and is gearing up for a tough re-election fight in 2020. “Democrats are taking a page out of the Kavanaugh playbook by flooding the zone with baseless allegations and denying any sort of due process.”
“Speaker Pelosi’s actions are a rush to judgment and were made before most of the facts were known … Since President Trump’s election, Democrats have been trying to delegitimize his presidency, and if unfounded, impeachment of President Trump would only further fracture our already divided country,” said Moran.
Most other GOP senators either did not return comment, or released statements disapproving of the impeachment investigation but did not definitively commit to vote against removal when all the evidence has been presented. One prototypical response came from retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who said that “impeachment would be a mistake” but that “as a potential juror, I will have nothing more to say about impeachment until all the evidence is presented and all the arguments are made.”
There is still no indication that Republican senators will turn on Trump in the numbers required to remove him from office. But the vast majority of them, it seems, at least want to keep open the option.
