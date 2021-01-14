Connect with us

DANGEROUS ACTS

Franklin Graham Slammed for ‘Inciting Violence’ After Comparing Republicans Who Voted to Impeach to ‘Judas’

Evangelical leader and top Trump religion advisor Franklin Graham is under fire Thursday after attacking Republican Members of Congress who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, to “Judas,” the biblical times apostle who betrayed Jesus Christ.

Shame, shame on the ten Republicans who joined with @SpeakerPelosi & the House Democrats in impeaching President Trump yesterday,” Graham said on Twitter. “After all that he has done for our country, you would turn your back & betray him so quickly? What was done yesterday only further divides our nation.”

Graham also suggested they were paid off to vote against Trump, a dangerous allegation especially just one week after MAGA domestic terrorists and insurgents committed murder and sedition.

“House Democrats impeached him because they hate him and want to do as much damage as they can,” Graham also charged on Facebook. “And these ten, from his own party, joined in the feeding frenzy. It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that Speaker Pelosi promised for this betrayal.”

Pushback was strong, and some of it coming from those who clearly identify as Christian.

Some also noted that these Republican lawmakers are now getting death threats, and Graham targeting them on social media is akin to Trump’s incitement of violence itself. Graham is one of the most followed and well-known religious leaders in the country. He has 2.3 million followers on Twitter, and 9.5 million on Facebook, where he also shared his dangerous condemnation.

 

 

