Federalist Society Co-Founder and 150 Legal Scholars Say Trump Can Be Still Convicted in Senate Trial: Report
One tactic Republicans have been using to avoid holding former President Donald Trump accountable for his role in the deadly insurrection by his supporters crumbled on Thursday under scrutiny from legal experts.
Politico reported that more than 150 legal scholars have signed a letter stating that Trump can still be convicted in an impeachment trial even though he is no longer president.
“The House impeached Trump last week, for the second time, in a 232-197 vote for “incitement of insurrection” following the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that left five people dead. As the impeachment process moves into its next phase in the Senate, the signatories of the letter are seeking to counter an argument that has been gaining steam among some Republican senators: that it would be unconstitutional for the Senate to hold an impeachment trial for Trump now that he is a private citizen,” the report explained.
In the letter, the signatories noted their diverse legal viewpoints. “We differ from one another in our politics, and we also differ from one another on issues of constitutional interpretation,” the signatories wrote. “But despite our differences, our carefully considered views of the law lead all of us to agree that the Constitution permits the impeachment, conviction, and disqualification of former officers, including presidents.”
“Impeachment is the exclusive constitutional means for removing a president (or other officer) before his or her term expires,” the attorneys wrote. “But nothing in the provision authorizing impeachment-for-removal limits impeachment to situations where it accomplishes removal from office. Indeed, such a reading would thwart and potentially nullify a vital aspect of the impeachment power: the power of the Senate to impose disqualification from future office as a penalty for conviction.”
Dems Blast McConnell for Threatening to Filibuster Power Sharing Agreement – So GOP Can Block All Democratic Votes
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is entering his new, less powerful role the same way he managed the Senate when he was Majority Leader, with one purpose in mind: block everything Democrats want.
Democratic Senators on Thursday blasted McConnell publicly after he threatened to filibuster the organizing agreement, which specifies how many Senators from each party sit on committees and who chairs them.
CNN’s Manu Raju notes if there is no power-sharing agreement, “the Senate will operate under the rules of the last Congress when the GOP controlled Senate majority and held committee chairs.”
At the center of McConnell’s obstruction: he’s demanding Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) commit to keeping the filibuster – which would allow Republicans to block and jettison everything Democrats want. That means Republicans could block all of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet nominees, and all legislation Democrats want to pass, as Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis reports:
McConnell on Senate floor both makes clear Republicans are prepared to block a lot of Biden’s agenda while simultaneously insisting Schumer commit to preserving the filibuster rule, which enables them to do just that.
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 21, 2021
Under the false cloak of “unity,” McConnell is making “unprecedented, wacky, counterproductive” demands, according to at least one Democratic Senator, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI), the Chief Deputy Whip.
McConnell is threatening to filibuster the Organizing Resolution which allows Democrats to assume the committee Chair positions. It’s an absolutely unprecedented, wacky, counterproductive request. We won the Senate. We get the gavels.
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 21, 2021
In fact, McConnell claims Democrats should commit to handing Republicans full power to toally obstruct, under the guise of “unity.”
“If the talk of unity and common ground is to have meaning…” – McConnell on his demand that Democrats commit to preserving the filibuster rule.
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 21, 2021
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) slammed McConnell’s hypocrisy:
So after Mitch McConnell changed the Senate rules at a blistering pace during his 6 years in charge, he is threatening to filibuster the Senate’s organizing resolution unless the Democratic majority agrees to never change the rules again.
Huh.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 21, 2021
Mother Jones’s Ari Berman, one of the nation’s top voting rights experts:
The last person who should be lecturing Democrats on democratic norms is Mitch McConnell, who blocked Merrick Garland for 237 days before election but confirmed Amy Coney Barrett 8 days before election when 65 million people had already voted
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 21, 2021
New York Times’ contributing opinion writer, attorney, and playwright Wajahat Ali suggests Democrats adopt more of a scorched earth strategy:
Mcconnell is owed nothing. He said his proudest accomplishment was to obstruct Obama. He hoped to make him a one term President. Investigate the violent insurrection and reveal the info to the public. Itll be immensely damaging to the GOP. Also kill the filibuster. https://t.co/UHmgpP207N
— Wajahat “Notoriously Brown” Ali (@WajahatAli) January 21, 2021
Revealed: Real Reason Trump Didn’t Fire FBI Director Chris Wray – Total Self-Interest Says NYT’s Haberman
Rumors swirled in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election that former President Donald Trump wanted to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray, with whom he openly feuded about the origins of the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with the Russian government.
But after losing the 2020 election, Trump decided against firing Wray — and according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, his restraint in this case was driven by self-interest.
“Trump made clear to aides a week after the election he wouldn’t fire Wray, in part because he was afraid a new FBI director would be more incentivized against him,” Haberman writes on Twitter.
Haberman also says that President Joe Biden decided to keep Wray in part because firing him would have created blowback, especially because Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is currently under investigation for potential tax fraud.
Trump’s 2017 firing of former FBI Director James Comey was what led then-deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to hire Robert Mueller as a special counsel to investigate both the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian agents and whether the firing of Comey was an effort to obstruct that investigation.
Fox News Upset Over Biden’s Denouncement of White Supremacy – Because It Might Offend Trump Voters
After the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Fox News critiqued the 46th president’s speech, taking issue with Biden’s strong denouncement of nativism, racism, and white supremacy – which, they suggested, might offend Trump voters.
Denouncing nativism, racism, and white supremacy was apparently upsetting to Fox News host Martha MacCallum and Fox News contributor Dan Henninger, who is also the deputy editorial page director of The Wall Street Journal.
Trump supporters “might be asking, ‘Why is he bringing up nativism and fear and telling lies for power and profit in the middle of an inaugural speech?'” Henninger asked, as Media Matters reports.
Is President Biden “talking about Donald J. Trump or is he talking about the people who voted for Trump?” he also asked.
“I think a lot of them,” he said, referring to Trump voters, “would be entitled to sit out there and say, ‘I’m not that person.'”
Many Americans would say that voting for a racist, white nationalist, and white supremacist, twice, makes you “that person.”
“And if he is trying to reconcile with the country, it’s one thing for him to be giving his inaugural speech about his grievances with Donald J. Trump, but a lot of people out there who supported Trump and his policies did not agree with some of those ideas,” he added.
It’s important to also note that President Biden – who did not mention Trump – did not support an illegal, seditious, insurrectionist, and unconstitutional attempt to overturn an election, so he is not the one who needs to “reconcile” with the country.
MacCallum added that President Biden “talked about nativism, racism and fear. And, you know, it kind of fits in to the litany of words that we’ve heard about, the ‘deplorables,’ about ‘clinging to guns and religion,’ about ‘cults’ and people being — need to be ‘deprogrammed.'”
For context, here’s are the words President Biden said in his inaugural speech that were so upsetting to Fox News.
“Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, and demonization have long torn us apart,” President Biden said. “The battle is perennial. Victory is never assured. Through the Civil War, the Great Depression, World War, 9/11, through struggle, sacrifice, and setbacks, our “better angels” have always prevailed. In each of these moments, enough of us came together to carry all of us forward. And, we can do so now. History, faith, and reason show the way, the way of unity.”
Separately, he also said: “And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.”
It’s hard to see how anyone who isn’t a political extremist, white supremacist, or domestic terrorist could take issue with that.
Fox News complains that President Biden’s criticism of white supremacy will offend Trump supporters
“Why is he bringing up nativism and fear and telling lies for power and profit in the middle of an inaugural speech?”https://t.co/jHWOyuWLsb pic.twitter.com/Bvbz93X65b
— Media Matters (@mmfa) January 20, 2021
