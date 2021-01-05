News
‘Do Your Freaking Job!’ CNN Host Rejects Plea to Pity Mike Pence After Trump Pushes Him to Back Coup
CNN host Alisyn Camerota on Tuesday expressed some sympathy for Vice President Mike Pence — but co-host John Berman wasn’t having any of it.
During a discussion with New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, the CNN hosts played a video clip of Trump urging Pence to help him overturn the results of the 2020 election during a campaign rally in Georgia on Monday night.
“You have to feel for Vice President Mike Pence today, because this can’t be easy,” Camerota opined.
“I don’t,” Berman shot back. “It’s in the Constitution! How hard is it to do your freaking job?”
“I’m not saying he won’t do that,” Camerota replied. “But what I’m saying is, it’s not just the president pressuring him. Ronna McDaniel from the RNC delivered this entire sort of trove of letters that were encouraging him to undo the battleground states’ results and to ignore the electors.”
Haberman said that she expected Pence to oversee the validation of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Wednesday, but she thought that he would do something that would serve as “some balm on the president’s feelings.”
Watch the video below.
News
‘Team Treason’: Internet Mocks Trump’s Georgia Guest List Including Kellyanne Conway, Ivanka Trump, Kayleigh McEnany
President Donald Trump is heading to Georgia Monday night, where he will hold his final campaign rally in hopes of motivating supporters to vote on Tuesday for Republican incumbent Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The trip comes just two days after he may have broken Georgia and federal laws by trying to steal that state’s election.
Traveling with Trump Monday evening will be a variety of his extremist supporters, including First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, former Trump campaign manager and former White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, and incoming freshman Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a QAnon conspiracy theorist. Also joining Trump are South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and White House and Trump campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
Trump is rallying tonight in Whitfield County, Georgia, where ONE IN TEN residents has tested positive for COVID. There’s a single ICU bed available in the six county region. This is the congressional district represented by Marjorie Greene, who mocks mask-wearing. #gapol https://t.co/QTRaVRrAxS
— Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) January 4, 2021
Hypocritically, Rep. Greene told CNN Monday that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “has failed Georgia.”
“I believe our elections should be decertified,” she added, but quickly noted she meant just “the President’s race,” not her own, which she won in the same November election that Trump lost.
Social media users were quick to attack the extremists traveling with the President.
Team Treason.
— sassafras ? (@rootb3er) January 4, 2021
As much as I enjoyed watching Sterling debunk Trumpy conspiracies one by one, as he was speaking our premier QAnon congresswoman was hitching a ride on AF1 to the Trump rally. So that’s a clue how this is gonna go.
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) January 4, 2021
All of these people have played their role in where we are now, and should wear it proudly for the rest of their lives! https://t.co/PR3GJOBKod
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 4, 2021
Emotional support animals not restricted on AF1 ??? https://t.co/iu0pG3qYan
— RaePharmDVotes? (@HausOfEse) January 4, 2021
They should all be arrested when AF1 lands. https://t.co/PoTTBFvP7v
— Small but Mighty Quinn (@warrior4horses) January 4, 2021
I like presidents who don’t travel to Georgia with a QAnon member of Congress aboard Air Force One.
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) January 4, 2021
"Thank you for flying with Sedition Airlines, enjoy your stay in Georgia!"
— Billy Resists ? (@steve_sfl) January 4, 2021
If they were weighted down by their collective lies, that plane would never leave the ground.
— Liberalgirl3 (@liberalgirl3) January 4, 2021
So it’s officially considered the flying clown car.
— Frank Marin (@FrankRiveraMar1) January 4, 2021
I thought clowns traveled in cars https://t.co/bRkJ4szhPv
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 4, 2021
Ivanka's going to go full QAnon when she runs for Senate in Florida. https://t.co/BZ6OMU6Wkj
— Steve M. (@nomoremister) January 4, 2021
He's got the band back together again! It's the Jim Crow Treasonweasels, live! From Dalton, Georgia! https://t.co/0AeEjyJnPQ
— Kriste Kline?? (@KristeKline) January 4, 2021
News
Trump Called Georgia Secretary of State Nearly 20 Times Before Threatening and Likely Illegal Conversation
President Donald Trump called the Georgia Secretary of State nearly 20 times before his now-infamous call during which he threatened Brad Raffensperger, demanded he “find” votes to overturn the election, and likely committed an illegal act.
“Raffensperger received the call from the White House on Saturday at 2:41 PM, after the White House switchboard had made 18 previous attempts to have Trump speak with him in the two months since the general election,” NBC News’ Geoff Bennett says, citing colleague Julia Jester.
“The hour-long conversation was the first time the two spoke directly,” he adds. “Officials in Raffensperger’s office recorded the call, and he made clear to his advisers he did not want it released unless Trump attacked Georgia officials or misrepresented the conversation, per the source.”
Trump wasted no time doing just that.
On Sunday morning Trump posted this tweet attacking the Georgia Republican:
I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the “ballots under table” scam, ballot destruction, out of state “voters”, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021
Just 90 minutes later Raffensperger responded: “Respectfully, President Trump: What you’re saying is not true. The truth will come out,” he tweeted.
Someone, presumably tied to Raffensperger, leaked the full audio of the call to The Washington Post, ands later to CNN and The New York Times.
News
Trump-Appointed Federal Judge Tosses Louie Gohmert Lawsuit That Tried to Force Pence to Declare Trump Winner
A federal judge has just tossed out a lawsuit from U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) against Vice President Mike Pence, which was an attempt to force the vice president to effectively declare President Donald Trump the winner on January 6 when he leads a joint session of Congress in formalizing the November 2020 election.
Judge Jeremy Kernodle, who sits on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas and was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2018, threw out the case, citing a lack of standing.
Gohmert’s case claimed – falsely – that Pence has the “sole discretion in determining which electoral votes to count for a given State, and must ignore and may not rely on any provisions of the Electoral Count Act that would limit his exclusive authority.”
The Texas Congressman claimed that Pence could choose alternate electors, which is also false.
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti weighed in, saying – as have many others – that the case “wasn’t worth the paper it was printed on.”
As I said, that lawsuit wasn’t worth the paper it was printed on.
The only thing serious about that lawsuit is what it revealed about the people who signed on to support it. https://t.co/E7HPQoEmfq
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 2, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
