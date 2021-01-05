‘Do Your Freaking Job!’ CNN Host Rejects Plea to Pity Mike Pence After Trump Pushes Him to Back Coup​

CNN host Alisyn Camerota on Tuesday expressed some sympathy for Vice President Mike Pence — but co-host John Berman wasn’t having any of it.

During a discussion with New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, the CNN hosts played a video clip of Trump urging Pence to help him overturn the results of the 2020 election during a campaign rally in Georgia on Monday night.

“You have to feel for Vice President Mike Pence today, because this can’t be easy,” Camerota opined.

“I don’t,” Berman shot back. “It’s in the Constitution! How hard is it to do your freaking job?”

“I’m not saying he won’t do that,” Camerota replied. “But what I’m saying is, it’s not just the president pressuring him. Ronna McDaniel from the RNC delivered this entire sort of trove of letters that were encouraging him to undo the battleground states’ results and to ignore the electors.”

Haberman said that she expected Pence to oversee the validation of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Wednesday, but she thought that he would do something that would serve as “some balm on the president’s feelings.”

