CHECKS AND BALANCES
‘Disingenuous Dumpster Fire’ Grassley Blasted for Saying Biden Should ‘Have Control’ Over House and Senate Dems
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley is under fire after claiming Senators should be taking orders from the leader of their political party. The Iowa Republican has been in Congress since 1975, and until Thursday was third in the line of succession to the presidency, in his role as President pro tempore of the Senate.
Senator Grassley, in his usual, unique style of tweeting, claimed President Joe Biden should have “control” over Democrats in the House and Senate. The U.S. Constitution makes clear there are three separate branches of government, and nowhere does it even suggest lawmakers are beholden to the President or any other party leader.
“Pres Biden is preaching unity & healing while Dem leadership is focused on impeachment of a former president. Does Pres Biden not hv control of congressional Democrats as leader of party??? This move will surely slow up Biden cabinet confirmations/agenda + increase division,” Grassley tweeted.
Many on social media blasted the Iowa Republican for placing partisan politics over the U.S. Constitution’s checks and balances and the three co-equal branches of government,
Have you heard about these “branches” of government? https://t.co/NPCgDCDDSh
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) January 22, 2021
chuck was absent the day they attacked the capitol to stop the election and give the country to a fascist dictator https://t.co/9ZOg2p4e2Y
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 22, 2021
Clear threat to filibuster/obstruct from Grassley here, if we hold Trump accountable for a violent insurrection.
The goal is to prevent an insurrectionist President from holding federal office again, and demonstrate zero tolerance for this in the future, genius. https://t.co/gOpQSvy3ne
— Charlie Hodges (@CharlieHodgesIA) January 22, 2021
Why don’t you unify against enablers of the mob who threatened to kill your colleagues, including the vice-president? This is not complicated. Unifying against people who encouraged a mob to kill your coworkers and destroy our Capitol should be the easiest decision of your life.
— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 22, 2021
@ChuckGrassley is openly advocating for @POTUS to insert partisan politics into a separate branch’s distinct process of accountability…
It’s time for Senator Grassley to #Resign https://t.co/Zg9pNtMOwS
— Clinton County Democrats (@ClintonCoDems) January 22, 2021
Impeachment and unity are entirely consistent, Chuck. Exercising due process on fascist agitants is how you get rid of other fascist agitants sowing discord. If you’re threatening more discord in retaliation, Chuck, I have to conclude you’re a fascist agitant intent on sowing it. https://t.co/527Ujriph2
— Hal Duncan (@Hal_Duncan) January 22, 2021
Dems don’t do the Dear Leader stuff the GOP. It’s Congress’ and SCotUS’ job, not the executive branches.
— Mark Tully (@MarkTully20) January 22, 2021
If you’re too busy to read the Constitution, you might try taking a peek at the Senate’s website: “The House of Representatives ‘shall have the sole Power of Impeachment’ and [the] ‘Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments'” https://t.co/1OU8yY1dMt https://t.co/FZBRyOAp3c
— Dr. Laura A. Lucci says wear a mask 😷🍁🎃🍂 (@llucci01) January 22, 2021
Let me summarize.@ChuckGrassley is threatening not to do his sworn job, because he thinks criminals shouldn’t be prosecuted, because @GOP has redefined unity to mean violations of Constitution by #GOP are okay.
You know, #insurrection is just lockerroom talk.
Let’s move on. https://t.co/yIQrDy8xlt
— John (@aprivateguy) January 22, 2021
I thought I understood the strength of party loyalty, but then I saw that some members of Congress can’t even draw the line at “Inspiring a mob that wanted to kill me and/or my colleagues.” https://t.co/aFQUXhhxEL
— Travis View (@travis_view) January 22, 2021
When they literally can’t stand democracy and checks and balances.
Imagine wanting the OPPOSITION party to be autocratic. https://t.co/IWeYBUCJKj
— Jonathan Larsen (@jtlarsen) January 22, 2021
ACTUALLY….
President BIDEN is president of ALL Americans…
CONGRESS is NOT under his control
NOR is SCOTUS
You just thought that because TRUMP wanted a
ONE BRANCH GOVT that it was that way https://t.co/UqI7Ijkr5U
— dancing nekked in a street—–RETWEET and FOLLOW (@martycomroe) January 22, 2021
I like presidents who don’t commit impeachable offenses.
Then I don’t have to impeach them.
It’s a simple process. https://t.co/5w4bMfh8H3
— ZJ Thorne (@ZeeJayThorne) January 22, 2021
Look at this disingenuous dumpster fire. https://t.co/9nuszoykoG
— zer0jack (@zer0jack) January 22, 2021
Unity is about the unity of purpose as a nation. Unity to eliminate the virus. Get our children back to school. Feed the hungry and house the homeless, heal the sick, employ the unemployed. it’s not about your impeached leader. https://t.co/elZOxH8Rhq
— ⚖️ Stellaa (Democrats United) (@stellaaaa) January 22, 2021
So, to be clear, you’re ok with not abiding by the Constitution? No rules, no laws, no justice? Just wild, Wild West bull shit?
— Judith GonzRodriguez (@jgonza64) January 22, 2021
