Biden to Order FEMA and National Guard to Set Up ‘Thousands’ of Community COVID Vaccine Clinics

As soon as he is sworn in to Office President Joe Biden will order FEMA and the National Guard to set up thousands of community coronavirus vaccine clinics nationwide. In a Friday afternoon speech President-elect Biden announced his administration will turn easily-accessible areas, including schools and gymnasiums, into these vaccination centers, and promised to make locations “equitable.” He also promised mobile vaccine centers.

Biden will tap FEMA to set up federal vaccination sites and mobile clinics, and promised an equitable rollout pic.twitter.com/iZYmjI70hm — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 15, 2021

As part of his plan to “quickly jumpstart” the COVID-19 inoculations the Biden administration will also make the vaccine available at local pharmacies across the country, CNBC reports.

Biden also said his administration would reach out to a wide variety of clinical and non-clinical professionals, including retired health care workers, to help inoculate more Americans.

“Here’s the deal: The more people we vaccinate, the faster we do it, the sooner we can save lives and put this pandemic behind us and get back to our lives and loved ones,” Biden had said Thursday. “We won’t get out of it overnight and we can’t do it as a separated nation.”

Biden has set a huge goal for his first 100 days: 100 million Americans vaccinated.

Biden says that although ‘the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has been a dismal failure thus far,’ he’s confident that the country can give out 100 million doses in 100 days pic.twitter.com/BccSzmGUPv — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 15, 2021

But he may face more than just logistical challenges of getting Americans vaccinated.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday berated President Donald Trump and his administration for promising to fully distribute the federal stockpile of vaccine, when there was none to release.

“This is a deception on a national scale. Oregon’s seniors, teachers, all of us, were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us,” Gov. Brown said, adding, “there is no federal reserve of doses.”

On Friday Biden promised to use the Defense Production Act to ensure more vaccine can be made quickly.