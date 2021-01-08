As Dems Move Toward Impeaching Trump Next Week Experts Demand Immediate Action: ‘The. Man. Has. The. Nuclear. Codes.’

Connect with us

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced if the Vice President does not remove the President  from office via his power under the 25th Amendment she would move to impeach Donald Trump. On Friday Democrats announced they expect a vote to impeach would come the middle of next week.

With Trump’s days in office quickly drawing to an end and the very real and even probable stakes of what he could do to further damage the nation – up to and including attacking a foreign country or ordering a nuclear strike – political and government experts are issuing warning, expressing outrage and demanding an immediate vote.

There’s little reason a vote to impeach President Trump could not take place in the next 24-48 hours. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) drafted them while she and her fellow Members of Congress were hunkered down as the Capitol was under siege by Trump’s violent insurrectionists.

Government ethics expert Walter Shaub has been exceptionally vocal over the past 15 hours, posting nine tweets urging Congress to act immediately. A sampling:

Political analyst and Assoc. Professor at Georgia Southern University:

Professor, attorney, author, and political columnist:

 

 

