NOW
As Dems Move Toward Impeaching Trump Next Week Experts Demand Immediate Action: ‘The. Man. Has. The. Nuclear. Codes.’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced if the Vice President does not remove the President from office via his power under the 25th Amendment she would move to impeach Donald Trump. On Friday Democrats announced they expect a vote to impeach would come the middle of next week.
With Trump’s days in office quickly drawing to an end and the very real and even probable stakes of what he could do to further damage the nation – up to and including attacking a foreign country or ordering a nuclear strike – political and government experts are issuing warning, expressing outrage and demanding an immediate vote.
Two days after Trump incited an insurrection that trashed the U.S. Capitol, endangered the lives of America’s elected leadership and countless civilians, and left Americans dead, he’s still in control of the military and nuclear codes.
— Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) January 8, 2021
There’s little reason a vote to impeach President Trump could not take place in the next 24-48 hours. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) drafted them while she and her fellow Members of Congress were hunkered down as the Capitol was under siege by Trump’s violent insurrectionists.
Government ethics expert Walter Shaub has been exceptionally vocal over the past 15 hours, posting nine tweets urging Congress to act immediately. A sampling:
A decade or two ago could anyone have predicted that a sitting President would instigate a deadly insurrection in the Capitol building, withholding the National Guard with his own Vice President inside, and then Congress would spend the next day NOT impeaching him?
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 7, 2021
DO YOU JOB, CONGRESS — TODAY!
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 8, 2021
That’s 6 days for Trump to do harm before the house even votes. Why so long? Do they not understanding the urgency?!?! Can Congress do ANYTHING right? https://t.co/pP0n5P6Gsn
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 8, 2021
America: TRUMP’S A TICKING TIME BOMB, IMPEACH HIM BEFORE HE KILLS THE WORLD!
Congress: By Jove, you’re right! We’re on it.
America: Now?
Congress: No, we have to prepare
America: Tomorrow then?
Congress: And lose our weekend?
America: Monday?
Congress: Maybe Wednesday-ish
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 8, 2021
Political analyst and Assoc. Professor at Georgia Southern University:
You cannot wait another second to impeach this man. This is a president who sicced his fascist base on Congress and his own Vice President in an attempted coup.
The. Man. Has. The. Nuclear. Codes.
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) January 8, 2021
Congress needs to expedite Trump’s impeachment like it’s a bleeding crisis. Because it is. And America’s media and politicians need to get deadly serious about what this was, is, and just how extensive of a problem this is. We’re wasting precious, limited time.
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) January 8, 2021
The point is this. We’re already attempting to pretend this coup wasn’t that big of a deal or was at least the last breath of this fascist moment. It’s not. At all. This is an ongoing, complicated, massive problem and we’d better handle it before it’s too late.
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) January 8, 2021
Professor, attorney, author, and political columnist:
Every member of Congress needs to move their ass from wherever they are presently to the District of Columbia so they can IMPEACH THIS MADMAN IMMEDIATELY. You don’t schedule this historic impeachment like it’s a doctor’s appointment. You schedule it like it’s *emergency surgery*.
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 8, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Fox News Cuts Away from ‘Save America’ Rally After Don Jr.’s Expletive-Laden, Anti-Trans Rant
- NO COLLUSION?2 days ago
Capitol Police Member Caught on Camera Taking Selfies With Trump’s Insurrectionists
- BYE3 days ago
Lawyer Who Assisted Trump in Call to Overturn Georgia Election Quits Law Firm – Cites ‘Massive Pressure Campaign’
- News2 days ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Calls for ‘Trial by Combat’ at Unhinged Pro-Trump Rally in DC
- INSURRECTION21 hours ago
Don Jr. Filmed the Trump Family’s Pre-Insurrection Watch Party Capturing the President Before His Incitement Speech
- ACTUALLY...3 days ago
‘Could Be a Civil War’: MAGAites Refuse to Accept Biden Will Be Inaugurated President – ‘Show Us the Ballots’
- AMERICAN IDIOTS3 days ago
Watch: Hundreds of Mostly Maskless Trump Supporters Hug as COVID Truther Brags ‘It’s a Mass-Spreader Event!’
- TRUMP COUP2 days ago
‘Literally What Your Father Asked For’: Trump Jr. Blasted for Telling Violent MAGAites ‘Don’t Start Acting Like the Other Side’