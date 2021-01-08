As Dems Move Toward Impeaching Trump Next Week Experts Demand Immediate Action: ‘The. Man. Has. The. Nuclear. Codes.’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced if the Vice President does not remove the President from office via his power under the 25th Amendment she would move to impeach Donald Trump. On Friday Democrats announced they expect a vote to impeach would come the middle of next week.

With Trump’s days in office quickly drawing to an end and the very real and even probable stakes of what he could do to further damage the nation – up to and including attacking a foreign country or ordering a nuclear strike – political and government experts are issuing warning, expressing outrage and demanding an immediate vote.

Two days after Trump incited an insurrection that trashed the U.S. Capitol, endangered the lives of America’s elected leadership and countless civilians, and left Americans dead, he’s still in control of the military and nuclear codes. — Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) January 8, 2021

There’s little reason a vote to impeach President Trump could not take place in the next 24-48 hours. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) drafted them while she and her fellow Members of Congress were hunkered down as the Capitol was under siege by Trump’s violent insurrectionists.

Government ethics expert Walter Shaub has been exceptionally vocal over the past 15 hours, posting nine tweets urging Congress to act immediately. A sampling:

A decade or two ago could anyone have predicted that a sitting President would instigate a deadly insurrection in the Capitol building, withholding the National Guard with his own Vice President inside, and then Congress would spend the next day NOT impeaching him? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 7, 2021

DO YOU JOB, CONGRESS — TODAY! — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 8, 2021

That’s 6 days for Trump to do harm before the house even votes. Why so long? Do they not understanding the urgency?!?! Can Congress do ANYTHING right? https://t.co/pP0n5P6Gsn — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 8, 2021

America: TRUMP’S A TICKING TIME BOMB, IMPEACH HIM BEFORE HE KILLS THE WORLD! Congress: By Jove, you’re right! We’re on it. America: Now? Congress: No, we have to prepare America: Tomorrow then? Congress: And lose our weekend? America: Monday? Congress: Maybe Wednesday-ish — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 8, 2021

Political analyst and Assoc. Professor at Georgia Southern University:

You cannot wait another second to impeach this man. This is a president who sicced his fascist base on Congress and his own Vice President in an attempted coup. The. Man. Has. The. Nuclear. Codes. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) January 8, 2021

Congress needs to expedite Trump’s impeachment like it’s a bleeding crisis. Because it is. And America’s media and politicians need to get deadly serious about what this was, is, and just how extensive of a problem this is. We’re wasting precious, limited time. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) January 8, 2021

The point is this. We’re already attempting to pretend this coup wasn’t that big of a deal or was at least the last breath of this fascist moment. It’s not. At all. This is an ongoing, complicated, massive problem and we’d better handle it before it’s too late. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) January 8, 2021

Professor, attorney, author, and political columnist: