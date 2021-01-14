Arrested: Man Who Allegedly Hurled Fire Extinguisher at Cop During Pro-Trump Capitol Coup

A 55-year-old from Chester, Pennsylvania, who was caught on video hurling a fire extinguisher at police during the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been arrested, the Daily Beast reports.

Robert Sanford, who is a retired firefighter, faces three felony charges, including assaulting a police officer. He was arrested in Pennsylvania Thursday morning.

The video shows rioters engaging in a confrontation with a gaggle of police before Sanford hurls the fire extinguisher, striking an officer in the head.

NEW: Retired Chester, Pa firefighter identified at Robert Sanford now faces federal charges after reportedly throwing a fire extinguisher at police during U.S. Capitol siege. Court docs state Sanford was identified to the feds by a friend.@6abc pic.twitter.com/3N0SRxZjMS — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) January 14, 2021

Sanford reportedly told to a friend that he was the person seen on photos. His friend then tipped off the feds and said Sanford had traveled to D.C. by bus with a group of people, according to the Daily Beast.

The assault is separate from the attack on Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who reportedly died after being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.

In a statement, Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland said that while “the First Amendment of our Constitution outlines the right to free speech and to peaceful assembly, the actions of the rioters in D.C. last week hinged on characteristics of domestic terrorism.”

“As such, if any person, be it current or former employee or resident, is confirmed to have participated in last week’s event at the Capitol, then we hope our legal system will work according to its purpose and bring them to justice,” he added.