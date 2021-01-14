Connect with us

INSURRECTION

Arrested: Man Who Allegedly Hurled Fire Extinguisher at Cop During Pro-Trump Capitol Coup

Published

on

A 55-year-old from Chester, Pennsylvania, who was caught on video hurling a fire extinguisher at police during the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been arrested, the Daily Beast reports.

Robert Sanford, who is a retired firefighter, faces three felony charges, including assaulting a police officer. He was arrested in Pennsylvania Thursday morning.

The video shows rioters engaging in a confrontation with a gaggle of police before Sanford hurls the fire extinguisher, striking an officer in the head.

Sanford reportedly told to a friend that he was the person seen on photos. His friend then tipped off the feds and said Sanford had traveled to D.C. by bus with a group of people, according to the Daily Beast.

The assault is separate from the attack on Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who reportedly died after being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.

In a statement, Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland said that while “the First Amendment of our Constitution outlines the right to free speech and to peaceful assembly, the actions of the rioters in D.C. last week hinged on characteristics of domestic terrorism.”

“As such, if any person, be it current or former employee or resident, is confirmed to have participated in last week’s event at the Capitol, then we hope our legal system will work according to its purpose and bring them to justice,” he added.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

INSURRECTION

Trump Slammed for Issuing ‘Insincere, Very Belated’ Statement Against Violence – and for All the Things It Didn’t Say

Published

1 day ago

on

January 13, 2021

By

President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon issued a very short statement against any violence barely one hour before the House of Representatives will vote to impeach him, for a second time. But he was immediately criticized for what he did not say in his remarks.

“He does not tell the militias and other armed protestors not to come to DC,” tweeted former Special Counsel to the Dept. of Defense Ryan Goodman. “He does not do anything to counteract The Big Lie (that the election was stolen) which remains the key mobilizing myth that’s propelling the political violence.”

“If the man had any interest at all in easing tensions and calming tempers,” tweeted Will Wilkinson, a contributing NY Times opinion writer and a think tank VP, “he’d hold a televised press conference conceding the election, communicating that there was no evidence of fraud, that Biden will legitimately take office on the 20th, and there’s no reason to protest it.”

He continued:

But it was historian Michael Beschloss who truly excoriated President Trump:

More:

Continue Reading

INSURRECTION

Calls Grow for Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer to Be Stripped of Medals After Teammates ID Him Among MAGA Insurgents

Published

2 days ago

on

January 12, 2021

By

A U.S. Olympic Swim Team gold medal winner was recognized among the thousands who attacked the U.S. Capitol last week in an attempted coup, according to multiple reports. Now Americans want him stripped of his medals.

2004 and 2008 gold winner Klete Keller, 38, who also won a silver medal in 2000, stands 6′ 6″ tall, and was wearing an Olympic team jacket with the iconic USA letters on the sleeves at the deadly violent insurrection, according to The Hill, which points to this video from inside the Capitol Rotunda:

The swimming site SwimSwam posted clear screenshots of someone it has identified as Keller.

“At least a dozen people within the sport have identified that individual to SwimSwam as the 6’6” Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller after reviewing the video and screenshots,” SwimSwam reports. “Keller has deleted all of his social media accounts, but prior to their deletion, he was an outspoken supporter of President Trump.”

“Several former teammates and coaches,” The New York Times adds, “said they recognized Keller in the video because of his size and because he was wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket that had ‘USA’ printed across the back and down the sleeves. A green face covering hung around his neck, making his face clearly visible.”

Calls are growing for him to be stripped of his medals:

 

Continue Reading

INSURRECTION

US Attorney on Capitol Coup: ‘Mind-Blowing’ Range of Charges Coming for Hundreds Including ‘Sedition and Conspiracy’

Published

2 days ago

on

January 12, 2021

By

“You will be charged and you will be found”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, says a “mind-blowing” range of federal felony charges will be coming for hundreds of individuals involved in last week’s insurrection, which was incited by President Donald Trump.

Sherwin, a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer, told reporters Tuesday (video below), “we’re looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy,” and called it a “significant counterterrorism or counterintelligence investigation.”

He addressed concerns voiced by many that the current charges against the more than 100 or so recently arrested appear minor considering the attempted coup (he did not call the attack a coup), promising more charges are on the way.

But he as admitted that only yesterday did his office organize “a strike force of very senior national security prosecutors and public corruption prosecutors,” despite the attack on the nation’s Capitol having taken place six days ago.

“Their only marching orders from me are to build seditious and conspiracy charges relate to the most heinous acts that occurred in the Capitol, and these are significant charges that have felonies with a prison terms of up to 20 years,” Sherwin said.

“In addition to that we’re looking, and taking a priority with cases in which weapons were involved and cases in which destructive devices were involved as people know through news reports, there were pipe bombs found outside the Capitol, the ATF is working on that, Metro Police is working on that, FBI is working on that to find that individual or individuals who planted those devices.”

“We’re going to focus on the most significant charges as a deterrent because regardless of if it was just a trespass in the capital, or if someone planted a pipe bomb, you will be charged and you will be found.”

Watch:

Related: FBI Ignored Its Own Report Warning of ‘War’ on Capitol – Details Included MAGA Had Maps of Congressional Tunnels

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.