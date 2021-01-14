INSURRECTION
Arrested: Man Who Allegedly Hurled Fire Extinguisher at Cop During Pro-Trump Capitol Coup
A 55-year-old from Chester, Pennsylvania, who was caught on video hurling a fire extinguisher at police during the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been arrested, the Daily Beast reports.
Robert Sanford, who is a retired firefighter, faces three felony charges, including assaulting a police officer. He was arrested in Pennsylvania Thursday morning.
The video shows rioters engaging in a confrontation with a gaggle of police before Sanford hurls the fire extinguisher, striking an officer in the head.
NEW: Retired Chester, Pa firefighter identified at Robert Sanford now faces federal charges after reportedly throwing a fire extinguisher at police during U.S. Capitol siege.
Court docs state Sanford was identified to the feds by a friend.@6abc pic.twitter.com/3N0SRxZjMS
— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) January 14, 2021
Sanford reportedly told to a friend that he was the person seen on photos. His friend then tipped off the feds and said Sanford had traveled to D.C. by bus with a group of people, according to the Daily Beast.
The assault is separate from the attack on Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who reportedly died after being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.
In a statement, Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland said that while “the First Amendment of our Constitution outlines the right to free speech and to peaceful assembly, the actions of the rioters in D.C. last week hinged on characteristics of domestic terrorism.”
“As such, if any person, be it current or former employee or resident, is confirmed to have participated in last week’s event at the Capitol, then we hope our legal system will work according to its purpose and bring them to justice,” he added.
INSURRECTION
Trump Slammed for Issuing ‘Insincere, Very Belated’ Statement Against Violence – and for All the Things It Didn’t Say
President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon issued a very short statement against any violence barely one hour before the House of Representatives will vote to impeach him, for a second time. But he was immediately criticized for what he did not say in his remarks.
“He does not tell the militias and other armed protestors not to come to DC,” tweeted former Special Counsel to the Dept. of Defense Ryan Goodman. “He does not do anything to counteract The Big Lie (that the election was stolen) which remains the key mobilizing myth that’s propelling the political violence.”
“If the man had any interest at all in easing tensions and calming tempers,” tweeted Will Wilkinson, a contributing NY Times opinion writer and a think tank VP, “he’d hold a televised press conference conceding the election, communicating that there was no evidence of fraud, that Biden will legitimately take office on the 20th, and there’s no reason to protest it.”
He continued:
There's nothing in the least complicated about this. Anybody who tries to shift the focus to anything but the fact that the president has been lying for two months about unambiguous election results, which led to a violent mob trashing the Capitol, is actively stoking division.
— Will Wilkinson ? (@willwilkinson) January 13, 2021
But it was historian Michael Beschloss who truly excoriated President Trump:
If that anodyne, insincere, very belated anti-violence statement is the best Trump can do to stave off impeachment and conviction, he is in more trouble than he thinks.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 13, 2021
We can presume that Trump didn’t write that anti-violence statement just issued in his name — question is whether he's actually read it.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 13, 2021
More:
There will be Trump supporters who will interpret this statement as first and foremost a call for more demonstrations. https://t.co/jUaX53Kayt
— Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) January 13, 2021
Under pressure, Trump just released a statement to Fox News calling for no more violence.
This is unacceptable.
If he really wanted to stop the threat of violence, he would tell his supporters to call off the protests and accept Joe Biden as president. https://t.co/vDw9LgLPCL
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 13, 2021
Trump's statement that calls "on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers" is 273 characters.
A tweet is limited to 280 characters. pic.twitter.com/RDqUbMgiIQ
— Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) January 13, 2021
The new statement from Trump telling "ALL Americans" to "calm tempers" is pretty empty considering he was threatening Biden in a speech YESTERDAY. https://t.co/bAYGKV2QMc
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) January 13, 2021
Trump campaign just texted out the president’s statement calling for “NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind” before, during and after Biden’s inauguration
It had no fundraising link and was the first text they’d sent out (by my count) since the Capitol riot pic.twitter.com/XptBXBdRZG
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) January 13, 2021
INSURRECTION
Calls Grow for Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer to Be Stripped of Medals After Teammates ID Him Among MAGA Insurgents
A U.S. Olympic Swim Team gold medal winner was recognized among the thousands who attacked the U.S. Capitol last week in an attempted coup, according to multiple reports. Now Americans want him stripped of his medals.
2004 and 2008 gold winner Klete Keller, 38, who also won a silver medal in 2000, stands 6′ 6″ tall, and was wearing an Olympic team jacket with the iconic USA letters on the sleeves at the deadly violent insurrection, according to The Hill, which points to this video from inside the Capitol Rotunda:
Trump supporters fought back after Capitol Police moved in to retake the Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/4e7mNyqWZy
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
The swimming site SwimSwam posted clear screenshots of someone it has identified as Keller.
“At least a dozen people within the sport have identified that individual to SwimSwam as the 6’6” Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller after reviewing the video and screenshots,” SwimSwam reports. “Keller has deleted all of his social media accounts, but prior to their deletion, he was an outspoken supporter of President Trump.”
“Several former teammates and coaches,” The New York Times adds, “said they recognized Keller in the video because of his size and because he was wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket that had ‘USA’ printed across the back and down the sleeves. A green face covering hung around his neck, making his face clearly visible.”
Calls are growing for him to be stripped of his medals:
This is simple. @TeamUSA, @USASwimming must insist @olympics strip Klete Keller of his Olympic Swimming Medals. Today. He has dishonored his sport and his nation. https://t.co/n2z9uD6eZA
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 12, 2021
@Olympics – Please consider stripping the medals from this guy, Klete Keller if you please? Wearing your organizations insignia while attempting to overthrow the US government isn’t a good optic. pic.twitter.com/8LMUnjDMGJ
— Deidre Sabatello (@OheeBluis) January 12, 2021
https://t.co/PGu3hSRI6O
Yet the IOC finds raised fists offensive.
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) January 12, 2021
Klete Keller was WEARING HIS OLYMPIC TEAM JACKET during the Capitol riot. https://t.co/t1wcArfTRF
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 12, 2021
Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller was part of the #TrumpInsurrectionists that lay siege to our Capitol. USA Swimming and the US Olympic Committee @TeamUSA
should take swift action to denounce his actions and strip his medals. Sponsors should withdraw otherwise.
— AEC Chicago Pro Cir (@AECChicago) January 12, 2021
Klete Keller should be in jail and have his medals stripped. Does Hoff and Keller tolerate white supremacy?
— @stephiesue (@stephgoettge) January 12, 2021
Lol Klete Keller wore his Team USA jacket to an insurrection. https://t.co/xdZjp9Nchf
— Erin H. (@curly_erin) January 12, 2021
His name is Klete Keller, and he should be stripped of his medals for his treason against our country. https://t.co/F9R9eeeaBg
— Science and Empathy 2020 (@ScienceNEmpathy) January 12, 2021
INSURRECTION
US Attorney on Capitol Coup: ‘Mind-Blowing’ Range of Charges Coming for Hundreds Including ‘Sedition and Conspiracy’
“You will be charged and you will be found”
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, says a “mind-blowing” range of federal felony charges will be coming for hundreds of individuals involved in last week’s insurrection, which was incited by President Donald Trump.
Sherwin, a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer, told reporters Tuesday (video below), “we’re looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy,” and called it a “significant counterterrorism or counterintelligence investigation.”
SHERWIN describes “mind-blowing” range of criminality. Range of charges include:
-Simple trespassing
-Theft of mail
-Theft of digital devices
-Assault on local/fed officers
-Theft of potential national security info
-Felony murder
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 12, 2021
He addressed concerns voiced by many that the current charges against the more than 100 or so recently arrested appear minor considering the attempted coup (he did not call the attack a coup), promising more charges are on the way.
But he as admitted that only yesterday did his office organize “a strike force of very senior national security prosecutors and public corruption prosecutors,” despite the attack on the nation’s Capitol having taken place six days ago.
“Their only marching orders from me are to build seditious and conspiracy charges relate to the most heinous acts that occurred in the Capitol, and these are significant charges that have felonies with a prison terms of up to 20 years,” Sherwin said.
FBI/DOJ press conference makes it pretty clear that the Capitol dragnet is going to be massive – stretching across entire country, lasting months, with charges against hundreds or even thousands.
The 160 cases open now will expand ‘geometrically’ — U.S. atty Michael Sherwin.
— Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) January 12, 2021
“In addition to that we’re looking, and taking a priority with cases in which weapons were involved and cases in which destructive devices were involved as people know through news reports, there were pipe bombs found outside the Capitol, the ATF is working on that, Metro Police is working on that, FBI is working on that to find that individual or individuals who planted those devices.”
“We’re going to focus on the most significant charges as a deterrent because regardless of if it was just a trespass in the capital, or if someone planted a pipe bomb, you will be charged and you will be found.”
Watch:
BREAKING: DOJ says “we’re looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy,” charges that have prison terms of up to 20 years.
“You will be charged and you will be found,” acting US attorney in DC Michael Sherwin says. pic.twitter.com/sFe4BmkBDN
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 12, 2021
Related: FBI Ignored Its Own Report Warning of ‘War’ on Capitol – Details Included MAGA Had Maps of Congressional Tunnels
