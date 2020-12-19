'DEEP STATE' RUDY
Trump’s Lackey Rudy Giuliani Has Been Reduced to Selling Cigars and Coins on YouTube
Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of Donald Trump, has repeatedly and thoroughly discredited himself by pushing far-fetched lies about how President-elect Joe Biden allegedly stole the election. But just when you thought he couldn’t get any lower, he’s now on YouTube selling cigars and gold coins on his personal YouTube channel.
As Giuliani’s 473,000+ subscribers on YouTube channel already know, the former New York mayor releases a weekly show of conservative spin. The most recent installment claims that former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was colluding with Ukraine to benefit Biden, and the Democrats are all corrupt criminals and so on and so forth.
But the true highlights(?) of his program are the commercials featuring him hawking commemorative coins and smokes. Here’s a taste.
Rudy Giuliani is doing ads for cigars & gold coins on his YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/K7xS3lGViy
— The Recount (@therecount) December 17, 2020
“If you want a good cigar, go to a good cigar shop. If you want the best, go to Famous Smoke shop,” he begins. “Let Famous Smoke deliver your favorite cigars right to your doorstep at America’s lowest price…. From affordable everyday smokes to high-end luxury cigars for your next special occasion.”
His coin advertisement is a bit more groan-worthy:
“I accomplished a lot in 2020, exposing the truth, establishing the relationship with you, working tirelessly for America. And I came to know the work and value of the people at American Hartford gold. You see, you buy gold, not only for what you know. But you buy gold for what you don’t know,” he says. “Give them a call and tell them, Ruby sent you. And be sure to ask them what I bought. And if you call them right now, they will give you up to $1,500 of free silver on your first order. Folks, these are uncertain times. The one thing you can count on, to protect what you have worked so hard for, is physical gold and silver.”
While it’s hardly shocking for celebrities to appear in commercials for extra money, it’s rare if not completely unprecedented that the president’s own lawyer should push smokes and coins in their own self-published show of conspiracy theories.
If you simply must, you can watch Giuliani’s coin advertisement in the video below from 10:56 to 12:29. The cigar ad runs from 21:50 to 23:20.
Giuliani Has Been Palling Around With ‘An Active Russian Agent’ Just Sanctioned by the Feds for Election Interference
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has been working with a Ukraine lawmaker who today was sanctioned by the U.S. government for interfering in the 2020 election in an effort to undermine the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The U.S. Treasury Dept. says Andrii Derkach has been “an active Russian agent for over a decade,” and has added him “to its ‘Specially Designated Nationals’ list for alleged efforts to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, including by promoting ‘false and unsubstantiated’ allegations targeting Joe Biden,” Axios reports.
CNN’s Marshall Cohen sums up by saying, “The US government announced today that Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach is an ‘active Russian agent.’ That means Rudy Giuliani and [far right media outlet] OANN collaborated with an ‘active Russian agent’ to hurt Biden’s campaign.”
Derkach, a “controversial Ukrainian lawmaker,” according to CNN, “was already singled out earlier this summer by the US intelligence community for helping Moscow’s ongoing efforts to weaken Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.”
“Derkach has worked closely with Giuliani to peddle anti-Biden material, which has also been embraced by Republican lawmakers and right-wing outlets like OANN,” CNN adds.
The former lead counsel of the U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry notes Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s involvement. Johnson serves as the Chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee:
It’s worse. @SenRonJohnson ramped up his investigation right after Derkach gave a press conference with outrageous accusations against Biden and others.
Read more about Derkach’s role in Johnson’s sham investig in this complaint to the Ethics Committee:https://t.co/AWW6SLDy5x https://t.co/eV4NeIr0ja
— Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) September 10, 2020
In a statement Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) says “Russia uses a variety of proxies to attempt to sow discord between political parties and drive internal divisions to influence voters as part of Moscow’s broader efforts to undermine democratic countries and institutions.”
Derkach has maintained “close connections with the Russian Intelligence Services,” Treasury says, and “has directly or indirectly engaged in, sponsored, concealed, or otherwise been complicit in foreign interference in an attempt to undermine the upcoming 2020 U.S. presidential election.”
“From at least late 2019 through mid-2020, Derkach waged a covert influence campaign centered on cultivating false and unsubstantiated narratives concerning U.S. officials in the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election, spurring corruption investigations in both Ukraine and the United States designed to culminate prior to election day.”
Giuliani Returns to White House, Denounces ‘Deep State,’ Calls BLM ‘Marxist’ Just Days After Trump Fired SDNY Chief
It’s been less than two weeks since President Donald Trump fired the U.S. Attorney heading the once-independent Southern District of New York (SDNY) Office. Geoffrey Berman was conducting a criminal investigation of the President’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and his actions regarding Ukraine. Berman had already indicted two of the former New York City mayor’s associates.
And it’s been months since Giuliani has been seen at the White House – though just 12 days since Attorney General Bill Barr first announced Berman was “stepping down,” and just ten days since Trump fired him, forcing his resignation.
Giuliani, himself once the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, was very talkative when he spoke with reporters from the White House lawn, in front of a building in which he does not work and has no authority for. In fact, Giuliani has not been elected to any public office in over two decades, since 1997.
It is unknown why he was there.
He did, however, manage to put on a show.
The 76-year old former mayor called the Black Lives Matter movement a “Marxist organization,” and claimed it “has been planning to destroy the police for three years.”
There is no evidence of that.
“They’ve finally gotten stupid Democrat mayors to agree with them,” he added.
Rudy Giuliani: “Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization — Black Lives Matter has been planning to destroy the police for 3 years & they finally got stupid Democrat Mayors to agree with them.” pic.twitter.com/TAW7qO5eLc
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 1, 2020
“Right now murder is up 58 percent under the regressive Democrat mayor who is typical of Democrat mayors all over the country,” Giuliani claimed. (NCRM has not verified that claim.)
“They are a disaster. They are a danger to their people,” the former NYC mayor told reporters. What he neglected to say is NYC murders have dropped dramatically since he was mayor, but are not as bad as they were when he was mayor.
He also slammed the person, currently unknown, who leaked information to The New York Times on which the paper based its story that Russia is paying the Taliban to murder U.S. soldiers. Counting on his fingers he called the leaker “some kind of a felon in the federal government,” and a “deep state criminal.”
Giuliani claimed the information that was leaked was “actionable intelligence,” despite the Trump administration claiming the president was not briefed on it because it was not. Also, it’s unclear how or why Giuliani, who is not a federal government employee, would know anything about the intelligence – which the Trump White House says is a “hoax” and does not exist.
“I can’t think of a worse crime,” Giuliani, the personal attorney for President Trump actually claimed. “It’s not treason, but it comes close.”
In the driveway of the White House, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani calls the person who leaked the Russian bounty story to the NY Times a “felon” and a “deep state criminal.” pic.twitter.com/ncWgimiok8
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) July 1, 2020
