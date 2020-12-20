News
‘Super Stupid’: Michael Flynn Torched by Bush-Era General for Proposing Martial Law to Overturn the Election
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré absolutely scorched former Donald Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn for encouraging the president to declare martial law in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential, election results.
Speaking with “The Sunday Show” host Jonathan Capehart, Honoré — who was responsible for coordinating military relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina making him a national hero — was asked about Flynn’s comments.
“There were reports that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has been advocating for the president to declare martial law to seize ballot boxes as a way of overturning the election,” Capehart began. “As a member of the military, how does it make you feel to hear political appointees or people in the realm of politics calling on the military to overturn an election?”
“It hurts my heart to see a retired general officer who represents what America thinks about its soldiers, to be on a level of super stupid,” he shot back in reference to Flynn. “To go around and talk about using martial law to rerun elections. Even President Trump said this was fake news, after Flynn said it.”
“He’s operating on a level of stupid I have never seen before and he knows better and he’s subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice,” the retired general added.
Watch below:

Supreme Court Smacks Down Private Christian School’s Request for a Coronavirus Exemption
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant a Christian school an exemption from Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s coronavirus restriction.
In the 7-2 ruling the nation’s top court refused to allow the Danville Christian Academy to re-open. Governor Beshear’s ruling applied to all schools, public and private, Yahoo News reports. The unsigned ruling did note that two of the court’s most extreme conservatives had teamed up to dissent from the majority. Justices Samuel Alito (photo) and Neil Gorsuch penned separate dissents.
“In no way were religious schools treated any differently, we asked everybody to make the same sacrifice,” Beshear had said at a news conference.
The school had claimed it was being treated unfairly.
Kentucky’s Republican Attorney General sided with the school.
“The governor’s school-closure order prohibits religious organizations from educating children consistent with and according to their faith,” Attorney General Cameron said. “The ability to provide and receive a private religious education is a core part of the freedoms protected by the First Amendment. Religiously affiliated schools that follow recommended social-distancing guidelines should be allowed to remain open. In August, we issued guidance stating that a closure of religious schools during the pandemic would risk violating the U.S. Constitution and state law. The Governor dismissed the guidance, and he has now forced us to bring a lawsuit to protect the constitutional rights of Kentuckians.”
The U.S. Supreme Court disagreed with Cameron and Danville Christian Academy.
The majority opinion also noted that there is just one more week of school before the holiday break, so a ruling either way “would have little practical effect.”
Justice Alito last month unleashed a venomous attack on coronavirus restrictions and same-sex marriage in a private speech.

Meet the Congressman With a Decades-Long History of Questionable Acts Who Just Called for Joe Biden to Be Prosecuted
Meet U.S. Congressman Ken Buck, a Republican of Colorado. Buck on Thursday called for President-elect Joe Biden to be prosecuted for supposed crimes after he leaves office.
Biden is not under investigation nor is there any proof he has committed any crimes, but that didn’t stop Buck from making the accusation on live national television.
“The American people are fed up with corruption in Washington, D.C.,” Buck told Fox News. “I think they’re fed up with people selling their office for personal gain, and thats exactly what it appears President-elect Biden did.”
Again, there is zero proof to support that charge.
“If he didn’t do it, we need to have a special counsel to clear the air,” he added, echoing reports that President Donald Trump wants to install one before he leaves office.
Buck, who has a long and disturbing history of ethical and legal missteps, went on to claim, falsely, that Special Counsel Robert Mueller “cleared” President Trump.
“If President-elect Biden is cleared, so be it. If he’s not cleared, we need to proceed with criminal charges against Hunter Biden, and if necessary against Joe Biden when he leaves office.”
Earlier this week Buck spun a false tale on Fox News radio, concluding, “I think that Joe Biden is going to be subject to blackmail if we don’t get to the bottom of this. And so if he does become president, I think it’s very important that we have an independent counsel looking into this.”
.@RepKenBuck is on Fox News talking about prosecuting Joe Biden when he leaves office pic.twitter.com/NlvMmB5lqS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2020
Again, zero evidence of any criminal or even unethical conduct by President-elect Joe Biden.
But there is plenty of evidence of inappropriate, questionable, and disturbing behavior from Ken Buck.
Congressman Buck, who for reasons unknown is also the head of the Colorado Republican Party, was one of 126 Republican members of Congress who signed on to the Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to disenfranchise voters in four states that went for Joe Biden. The frivolous lawsuit did not call for the votes in states that went to Donald Trump to be voided.
Buck may not have much of a national profile but local Colorado newspapers have found plenty about him to report.
In May The Denver Post reported Rep. Buck “pressured a local party official to submit incorrect election results to set the primary ballot for a state Senate seat.”
That party official, a local GOP chairman, blasted Buck’s actions, saying he tried to force him to commit a crime: “To say it’s damning is an understatement.”
“You’ve got a sitting congressman, a sitting state party chair,” he said, referring to Buck, “who is trying to bully a volunteer — I’m a volunteer; I don’t get paid for this — into committing a crime,” Eli Bremer told The Post.
Also in May The Denver Post reported that the “Weld County GOP chairman has filed a complaint with the local district attorney and the Secretary of State’s Office accusing an aide to Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck and three others of election fraud and corruption.”
“It’s the second accusation of election irregularities to touch Buck,” the Post noted.
Meanwhile, in other instances of disturbing behavior, back in the 1990’s, Buck was the Chief of the Criminal Division in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado. He was forced to take an ethics class after holding a meeting with defense attorneys.
The U.S. Attorney “called Buck’s conversations with defense attorneys a ‘reckless disregard of your obligation to keep client information confidential,’ according to his letter of reprimand,” The Denver Post reported.
That case involved “a pair of Russian immigrant brothers who ran a gun store and pawnshop,” who were “contributors to the Republican Party.” Buck declined to prosecute the case, despite the FBI believing the store was “an easy place to pick up cheap handguns — commonly known as Saturday night specials.”
In the early 2000’s, as the District Attorney for Weld County, Buck was sued by the ACLU after he raided a tax service and took files of 5000 customers. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled his actions were unconstitutional, costing the county $150,000, as The Denver Post reported.
“The fact that his own agenda was more important than his community or the costs to the community shows a lot about his character,” said Rhonda Solis, a Greeley community activist. “He was wrong, and he didn’t like it.”
And in 2006 Buck refused to prosecute a rape case even though “the suspect virtually confessed, according to a police transcript … of a phone call between the victim and suspect,” according to a report in The Colorado Independent.
Image via Facebook

‘Amazing Dereliction of Duty’: GOP’s Ron Johnson Bashed for Ignoring Russian Hack to Focus on Bogus Voter Fraud
CNN political analyst David Gregory on Thursday ripped Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for holding hearings on bogus voter fraud conspiracy theories even as he ignored the massive breach of U.S. government agencies by Russian hackers.
National security officials for the past several days have been sounding the alarm about Russian government-sponsored hackers infiltrating multiple U.S. government agencies including the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Treasury.
Despite this, Johnson used his position as the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security this week to conduct hearings looking into purported election irregularities based on legal cases brought by the Trump campaign that have been tossed out of court.
Commenting on this, Gregory said he was stunned to see Johnson not even pretending to care about a massive cyberattack on American infrastructure.
“This is political theater of its worst kind,” Gregory said. “It is just an amazing dereliction of duty. It’s not a serious effort that the Homeland Security Committee is engaged in, and other members of the committee won’t even participate.”
Watch the video below.
