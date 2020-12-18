‘Morally Weak Grifters’: John Kelly Shredded and Accused of ‘Reputation Laundering’ for Praising Trump WH Staffers

John Kelly, President Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff and Secretary of Homeland Security, is being criticized today after praising the “vast majority” of Trump White House staffers – political appointees who chose to work for this president – as “decent people” who “kept the train from careening off the tracks.”

Kelly’s remarks are part of what is being called a “reputation laundering” article in The Atlantic for several ex-Trump officials.

Trump White House staffers, Kelly laments, “unfortunately paid quite a price … in reputation and future employment. They don’t deserve that. They deserve better than that, because they kept the train from careening off the tracks.”

Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin, a “Never Trumper,” disagrees with Kelly.

No they were not. They worked for a liar and a racist. Many lied themselves. They flouted CDC guidelines and infected others. These are not good people. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 18, 2020

“I see the reputation laundering has begun,” says Tom Nichols, a Project Lincoln senior advisor, international affairs specialist, and professor at the U.S. Naval War College.

Former Director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, responded to the Kelly quote praising White House staffers even more succinctly:

No. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 18, 2020

Speaking of reputations, as some have noted, Kelly was instrumental in the Trump child separations policy, oversaw Trump’s Muslim ban, expanded Trump’s deportations, and called some DACA recipients “too lazy to get off their asses.” After exiting the White House he “joined the board of the conglomerate that operates the largest facility for migrant children in the country,” the AP reported. “Some members of Congress have described ‘prison-like’ conditions in the facility in Homestead, Florida.”

Kelly was also blasted after it was revealed he claimed immigrants don’t “assimilate” or “integrate well.”

James McGowan, whose bio says he is a Senior Advisor at the United Nations, offered this salient point:

When you take an appointment offered by an asset of a foreign power, you work for that foreign power, in fact. The rest is dissembling nonsense. — James McGowan (@jamsmcgowan) December 18, 2020

Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama, weighed in:

The problem with this is that the enterprise was indecent and the train did careen off the tracks. https://t.co/fn2PTjyh7U — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 18, 2020

Journalist David Roberts:

Counterpoint: they are morally weak grifters who thought they could suck some personal gain out of a national crisis and they deserve our scorn & contempt. https://t.co/xQ4Zz3Aumz — David Roberts (@drvolts) December 18, 2020

More:

John Kelly was key in instituting and justifying the child-separation policy. After leaving the White House, he became financially invested in a company which benefits from the policy. He implied the widow of a soldier killed in Niger is a liar. He cannot judge decency. https://t.co/UTDeitMDLp — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) December 18, 2020

absolute bullshit and if you fall in line with this you’re very stupid. nobody had to work for trump. they all chose to, and they enabled him, and among those who lied and hurt thousands for him, john kelly was at the head of the parade. fuck all of them. https://t.co/7TocGAeBcc — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 18, 2020

The adults in the room were simultaneously a stabilizing force and, by definition, co-conspirators unfit for rehabilitation or polite society: They participated in all manner of abuses, crimes, corruption, incompetence, and authoritarianism while counseling against even worse. https://t.co/yNFsN1Q9U0 — Individual-1 (@codename_karla) December 18, 2020