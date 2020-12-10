FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS
‘Fox & Friends’ Goes Ballistic Over ‘Biased’ YouTube Banning Videos Promoting Election Fraud Lies
“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade is furious over YouTube’s decision to ban videos that promote the lie that there was widespread election fraud that handed the election to Joe Biden.
“Big tech YouTube is the latest to decide that any conversations or postings about election fraud is not going to be posted on YouTube,” Kilmeade ranted.
Kilmeade has the facts wrong.
“More than a month after the U.S. presidential election,” the AP reports, “YouTube says it will start removing newly uploaded material that claims widespread voter fraud or errors changed the outcome.”
Kilmeade wrongly claimed YouTube was banning “any conversations or postings about election fraud.”
“I’m very disappointed,” Kilmeade continued, claiming an interview he conducted would be banned. “But in all seriousness, it’s unbelievable the way these big tech companies are flat out taking the incoming and being biased because they just want the outcome. The outcome is Joe Biden is president,” he admitted. “And this is more of an example of them doing it.”
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade thinks it’s unfair bias that people won’t be allowed to lie about the 2020 election results on YouTube any more. pic.twitter.com/doTfgUSPuO
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 10, 2020
Watch: Fox News Host Ends Segment After Attorney Destroys Fake Obamagate ‘Scandal’ in 4 Words Right Before Her Eyes
Fox News host Shannon Bream got more than she bargained for after a national security lawyer destroyed the conservative cable network’s made-up scandal they are calling “Obamagate.”
Fox News and President Donald Trump are hawking this fake scandal-du-jour in an attempt to deflect from the 81,796 and growing coronavirus deaths, but if you ask them to define what Obamagate is, or what crime President Barack Obama committed, they can’t. President Trump was asked to Monday afternoon and was unable to explain it, except to tell a reporter, “You know what the crime is, the crime is very obvious to everybody.”
Monday night Bream hosted attorney Bradley P. Moss, who represents intelligence community clients, including whistleblowers, and is deputy executive director of the James Madison Project.
It did not go well for Fox News.
“I’m sitting here trying to figure out what exactly constitutional deprivation there was? What is the crime that people think Barack Obama and Joe Biden are going to be prosecuted under?” Moss posited.
“To be clear, and this is using the words of President Trump and his lawyers over the last three years, any sitting president can get any classified information they want. According to Donald Trump they can launch any investigation they want, they can tell the FBI only to pursue particular individuals, This is not me saying it, this is Donald Trump saying it for three years.”
“This was their argument during the Mueller probe. This was their argument during the impeachment investigation, that the President has this kind of authority,” Moss continued.
“So what did we find out? That Barack Obama was aware about intelligence intercepts on the Russian Ambassador when he was talking with General Flynn? That there had just been an attack on our election a couple months earlier, that we were still dealing with the fallout of Russian election interference in 2016? There was concern about a counterintelligence problem with Michael Flynn and they had a discussion?”
“I’m shocked,” Moss said, sarcastically. “I can’t believe they had that conversation.”
“What is the crime?” he added, destroying the entire fake Obamagate scandal in just four words.
Bream appeared a bit stunned by Moss’s analysis.
She quickly ended the segment.
“Well, uh, we’re going to have to leave it there,” Bream concluded.
Watch:
This… All of this pic.twitter.com/y4V0rQJuN4
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 12, 2020
Fox News: Only ‘A Very Small Percentage’ of Homeless People Are Homeless ‘Because They Can’t Afford Housing’
Fox News is continuing the network’s attacks on America’s homeless population. Monday morning “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade falsely claimed only “a very small percentage” of homeless people across the country are homeless “because they can’t afford housing.”
Kilmeade served up his absurd and damaging attack after showing viewers a clip of one homeless man in Austin, Texas, who told the conservative cable channel that living on the streets in that city is “great,” because people “give you money” and “you can party.”
“It’s a blast,” he told a Fox News reporter.
What Kilmeade and his fellow “Fox & Friends” co-hosts did not do is tell Americans that on any given night there are about 550,000 people living without a home.
“Here’s what’s important,” Kilmeade, clearly not a scientist, told viewers. “To talk to the people – don’t talk in generalities.”
Talking to “the people” might offer anecdotal insight, but one person’s experiences or views are not the same for everyone.
“Find out why they’re there,” Kilmeade continued. “Some of them are choosing to be there, some of them have mental illness,” he offered.
Steve Doocy interrupted Kilmeade to say, “Like that guy,” referring to the homeless man they just interviewed.
“Some of them have drug issues. It’s not necessarily, or maybe a very small percentage, because they can’t afford housing.”
In fact, there are many reports that make clear people in America are homeless because they can’t afford housing.
“Low income households often do not earn enough to pay for food, clothing, transportation and a place they can call home,” the National Alliance to End Homelessness reports. “More than at any other time, there is a lack of housing that low income people can afford. Without housing options, people face eviction, instability and homelessness.”
Who suffers from homelessness most?
“Data show that men, black Americans, the mentally ill, domestic-violence survivors, substance abusers and veterans all experience homelessness at higher rates,” The Washington Post reports.
“A lack of affordable housing and the limited scale of housing assistance programs have contributed to the current housing crisis and to homelessness,” the National Coalition for the Homeless says.
“Society often blames the individual and sees homelessness as a personal problem, but this ignores the role that our social institutions play, such as not providing enough affordable housing,” says Claudia Solari, an author of a report on homelessness.
Watch this clip of “Fox & Friends”:
Citing a clip of a man saying homelessness is fun because you can party & get free stuff, Brian Kilmeade claims that only “a very small percentage” homeless people are homeless “because they can’t afford housing.” pic.twitter.com/7gay2KuxZM
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 4, 2019
