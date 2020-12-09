BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Experts Mock Trump for Only Being Able to Get a ‘Disgraced White Supremacist’ Attorney for ‘Crazy’ SCOTUS Case
Legal experts are having a field day with the latest Supreme Court lawsuit, filed by 17 red states, trying to overturn the election by literally disenfranchising millions upon millions of U.S. citizens.
The case is without merit, legal experts say, but what may be even more embarrassing and ridiculous is President Donald Trump is trying to join the case. To do so, he must petition the Supreme Court, which he just did.
It appears the only attorney Trump could convince to file his motion is a “disgraced white supremacist” who “who thinks Kamala Harris and Marco Rubio are not U.S. citizens.”
That attorney is John Eastman, a law professor at Chapman University School of Law.
If the name sounds familiar, it should. Eastman is also the chairman of the National Organization For Marriage (NOM), the far right wing anti-LGBTQ faith-based organization that spent millions of dollars of dark money in a failed attempt to ban same-sex couples from marrying.
Here’s Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern, predicting Trump has “lost already.”
When you are the president and the only lawyer willing to sign his name to your SCOTUS motion is a disgraced white supremacist … you have lost already. pic.twitter.com/BwG6vnzw9M
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) December 9, 2020
UC Irvine Professor of Law and Political Science Rick Hasen, who is also an election law expert:
I was wondering who the Trump campaign could get to file a motion to intervene in the bogus Texas lawsuit. Some top tier election/appellate firm? No, John Eastman, the chapman prof who thinks Kamala Harris and Marco Rubio are not U.S. citizenshttps://t.co/JjfgddluvL
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) December 9, 2020
By the way, the claims Eastman is a white supremacist come from a Newsweek op-ed he wrote that was so offensive its editors had to append an apology to it, which read, in part:
This op-ed is being used by some as a tool to perpetuate racism and xenophobia. We apologize. The essay, by John Eastman, was intended to explore a minority legal argument about the definition of who is a “natural-born citizen” in the United States. But to many readers, the essay inevitably conveyed the ugly message that Senator Kamala Harris, a woman of color and the child of immigrants, was somehow not truly American.
Law & Crime’s Senior Investigative Reporter & Editor, Adam Klasfeld weighs in:
Trump’s lawyer on the brief is John C. Eastman, who wrote the infamous editorial about VP-elect Kamala Harris’s eligibility denounced widely as birtherism. https://t.co/JaQZ9Ru6mX https://t.co/426eipJXsh
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 9, 2020
National security attorney Bradley Moss:
Literally not how this works. https://t.co/6LjaCvmgjC
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 9, 2020
UCLA School of Law professor Sean Hecht points out a falsehood in Eastman’s filing – one Trump tweeted out earlier Wednesday:
There’s a misstatement of fact (an immaterial one, but one that apparently Eastman believes is material) on the first page of the brief! pic.twitter.com/wrTti5nygc
— Sean Hecht (@seanhecht) December 9, 2020
UPDATE:
It appears Eastman didn’t even write the motion he filed. He’s being accused of filing a motion written by the author of the original brief, which is definitely not something the Supreme Court will appreciate:
So the John Eastman brief for Trump was ghost-written by the guy who drafted Texas’s brief that the Eastman brief supports?
Oh my.
The Supreme Court will not appreciate the sock-puppetry, especially in a case with these stakes. https://t.co/U8AQZm0aeq
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) December 9, 2020
