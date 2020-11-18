AMERICANS ARE DYING BECAUSE OF THIS
Watch: McEnany Calls Restrictions to Slow Spread of Coronavirus ‘Orwellian’ as US Hits Records
White House press secretary and Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany is calling new state restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus “Orwellian.” Coronavirus cases and deaths are surging, in many cases hitting or breaking records.
Johns Hopkins reports there are 161,934 new coronavirus cases recorded today.
“A lot of the guidelines you’re seeing are Orwellian,” McEnany told Fox News Wednesday, after being reminded by co-host Steve Doocy the virus is “super contagious.”
“The American people know how to protect their health. We’ve dealt with COVID for many months,” McEnany said, not acknowledging the huge spikes in cases and deaths that are a direct result of some people refusing to follow basic protocols to protect their health and the health of those around them.
“But it’s Orwellian in a place like Oregon to say if you gather in numbers more than six we might come to your house and arrest you and you get 30 days of jail time. That’s not the American way.”
McEnany also said that the CDC has put out “considerations.”
To date the U.S. has 11,365,323 coronavirus cases and 248,734 deaths. 1,707 people died from the coronavirus yesterday.
Watch:
McEnany dismisses public health guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus as “Orwellian” pic.twitter.com/S70IbQIce6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- FRAUD2 days ago
‘Outrageous’: Legal Experts Say Lindsey Graham ‘Should Be Investigated’
- FRAUD2 days ago
‘We’re Coming After You’: ‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer Threatens to ‘Force’ States to Send GOP Electors to Electoral College
- IF IT SOUNDS LIKE FASCISM2 days ago
New GOP Congressman Under Fire After Bragging He’s Tried to Convert Jews to Christianity But ‘They Are Very Difficult’
- CONFESSION?1 day ago
Lindsey Graham Admits Trying to Meddle With Nevada and Arizona Vote Counts – in Addition to Georgia
- AMERICA FIRST?2 days ago
Top Trump Official Blocking Biden Transition Accused of ‘Self-Dealing’ by Hunting for a New Job for Herself: Report
- THAT'S NOT HOW DEMOCRACY WORKS2 days ago
Georgia’s Secretary of State ‘Stunned’ After Lindsey Graham Pressured Him to Throw Out All Mail Ballots From Some Counties
- DANGEROUS ACTS3 days ago
Trump’s COVID-19 Advisor Accused of ‘Inciting Violence’ After Calling for Michigan to ‘Rise Up’ Against Whitmer’s New Order
- FRAUD3 days ago
Taxpayer-Paid Trump Officials Try to Get Around Hatch Act by Taking ‘Personal Time’ to Find Election ‘Fraud’: Report