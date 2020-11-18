Watch: McEnany Calls Restrictions to Slow Spread of Coronavirus ‘Orwellian’ as US Hits Records

White House press secretary and Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany is calling new state restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus “Orwellian.” Coronavirus cases and deaths are surging, in many cases hitting or breaking records.

Johns Hopkins reports there are 161,934 new coronavirus cases recorded today.

“A lot of the guidelines you’re seeing are Orwellian,” McEnany told Fox News Wednesday, after being reminded by co-host Steve Doocy the virus is “super contagious.”

“The American people know how to protect their health. We’ve dealt with COVID for many months,” McEnany said, not acknowledging the huge spikes in cases and deaths that are a direct result of some people refusing to follow basic protocols to protect their health and the health of those around them.

“But it’s Orwellian in a place like Oregon to say if you gather in numbers more than six we might come to your house and arrest you and you get 30 days of jail time. That’s not the American way.”

McEnany also said that the CDC has put out “considerations.”

To date the U.S. has 11,365,323 coronavirus cases and 248,734 deaths. 1,707 people died from the coronavirus yesterday.

Watch: