Trump’s Top COVID Adviser Is Either ‘Dumb or Dangerous — There’s No Other Explanation’: CNN’s Camerota
CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Monday had some harsh words for Dr. Scott Atlas, the Trump pandemic adviser who on Sunday encouraged Michigan residents to revolt against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new restrictions aimed at containing the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While talking with CNN medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Camerota said she was appalled that Atlas is encouraging rebellions against Whitmer, particularly after she was the target of an alleged militia kidnapping plot just weeks ago.
“I have spent some time this morning trying to figure out any other explanation beyond dumb or dangerous,” she said. “There’s no other explanation.”
She then broke down reasons for each potential explanation.
“He’s either dumb and doesn’t know that words like that incite violence and that there was a domestic terror plot against the governor of Michigan because she tried to enforce some rules,” she said. “Or dangerous in that he’s on some sort of dangerous power trip and likes the idea that this would incite violence. I can’t think of another explanation.”
Reiner, for his part, came down firmly in the “dangerous” camp.
“He is dangerous, but he is not dumb,” he said. “Remember, he gave an interview to RT [Russia Today] and after the fact tried to claim that he didn’t know that RT is essentially an arm of Russian propaganda. He knows exactly what he’s doing.”
His Agency Declared 2020 Election ‘Most Secure in History.’ Trump Ordered Him Fired. DHS Chief Just Refused.
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) this week declared the 2020 election the “most secure in American history.” President Donald Trump ordered Chad Wolf, the Dept. of Homeland Security acting Secretary, to fire the agency’s chief, Chris Krebs. Wolf reportedly has refused.
“The White House on Wednesday evening instructed Wolf to fire Krebs after he openly dismissed claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election,” the New York Post reports.
“He gave us a bunch of reasons why he didn’t want to do it and he said no,” a senior White House official told The Post about Wolf’s refusal.
A White House official told the Post Trump’s order to fire Krebs “was the president saying, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s giving me grief before the election and now he’s saying there’s nothing wrong in the world?’”
Krebs, who is considered the country’s top U.S. cybersecurity official, has said he expected to be fired, Reuters reports.
Photo: Chris Krebs, left. Chad Wolf, center.
Image: US CBP photo by Donna Burton via Flickr
Biden Wins Georgia – Will Walk Into White House With 306 Electoral Votes in Landslide Election
Joe Biden is the projected winner of Georgia. He will walk into the White House January 20, 2021 with 306 Electoral College votes, and well over 5 million more votes than President Donald Trump.
The projection was made by NBC News, ABC News, and CNN in the past few minutes.
BREAKING: Joe Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. https://t.co/P88oMWJFrI
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 13, 2020
Trump has just won North Carolina, according to those outlets.
Winning Georgia is considered “a huge victory for Democrats,” CNN’s David Chalien said on-air.
It's final: Joe Biden 306, Donald Trump 232
Biden wins Georgia.
Trump wins North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/pc1wRYJmG7
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 13, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Stacey Abrams Will Run for Governor in 2022: It’s ‘A Secret to No One’
President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Georgia has further cemented political powerhouse Stacey Abrams in politics for years to come — and it’s little secret what she intends to do next.
Three Democrats with knowledge of the former state house minority leader’s aspirations told The Daily Beast that they expect her to run for governor in 2022.
“Stacey Abrams intends to run for governor again,” said Wendy Davis, a Democratic National Committee member who is on the executive committee of the Georgia Democratic Party. “I think that is a secret to no one.”
“Everyone in Democratic circles has the expectation that she will be the Democratic nominee in two years for governor,” she said.
“In my opinion, she would like to be governor of Georgia,” said close Abrams ally DuBose Porter, the former Georgia Democratic Party chairman, speaking in a personal capacity. “Stacey Abrams is about getting the work done.”
“Leader Abrams has made no decisions about her political future and is solely focused on electing Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock on January 5,” a spokesperson for Abrams said.
Abrams appeared on The View Thursday where she told the co-hosts, “I am interested in making certain that Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have a place to lead by working with senators to help Joe Biden. One of the ways we were able to flip Georgia was because I have been working on it for 10 years.”
She continued, “I know the work we did across this country through Fair Fight 2020 made certain we had enough states that flipped back that we could work together to make certain Joe Biden became president, and now I’m focused on getting the last piece across the finish line, and that is the U.S. Senate race on January 5th in Georgia.”
Biden is likewise loyal to Abrams and her commitments and contributions to democracy. In fact, he vetted her for the post Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) now holds as vice president.
