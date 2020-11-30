Connect with us

Trump Pummeled for Claiming ‘I’m Not Fighting for Me’ After Losing 39 Election Cases

President Donald Trump kicked off Monday morning by insisting his spewing daily lies about a “rigged” election and refusing to concede is in service to the voters, not to himself.

Trump lost the election by more than six million votes and 74 Electoral College votes. And he has provided zero evidence of fraud.

“I’m not fighting for me, I’m fighting for the 74,000,000 million [sic] people (not including the many Trump ballots that were “tossed”), a record for a sitting President, who voted for me!”

Trump also managed to write “74 million” wrong.

Currently, President-elect Joe Biden is beating President Trump 80.1 million votes to 73.9 million votes, or 51.1% to 471%.

But as elections expert and Democratic attorney Marc Elias writes, Trump has lost 39 out of 40 cases:

Trump was quickly pummeled on social media.

 

