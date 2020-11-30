News
Trump Pummeled for Claiming ‘I’m Not Fighting for Me’ After Losing 39 Election Cases
President Donald Trump kicked off Monday morning by insisting his spewing daily lies about a “rigged” election and refusing to concede is in service to the voters, not to himself.
Trump lost the election by more than six million votes and 74 Electoral College votes. And he has provided zero evidence of fraud.
“I’m not fighting for me, I’m fighting for the 74,000,000 million [sic] people (not including the many Trump ballots that were “tossed”), a record for a sitting President, who voted for me!”
Trump also managed to write “74 million” wrong.
Currently, President-elect Joe Biden is beating President Trump 80.1 million votes to 73.9 million votes, or 51.1% to 471%.
But as elections expert and Democratic attorney Marc Elias writes, Trump has lost 39 out of 40 cases:
Trump/GOP started and ended the day 1-39 in court.🥳
Goodnight.😴
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 30, 2020
Trump was quickly pummeled on social media.
that’s a cute story but I like the one where you’re fighting to avoid prison and financial ruin better. it’s way more believable
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 30, 2020
That’s the problem, Don.
You never cared about the 80 million people who voted against you.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 30, 2020
Narrator: He is fighting entirely for himself. https://t.co/HnsCQxUUzw
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 30, 2020
@realDonaldTrump
No, you are not! You’re attempting to destroy U.S. Democracy!! Your latest plan is for GOP State Legislators to name Trump Electors to throw the election into the U.S. House of Representatives, which is Treasonous & so dangerous to our Republic. RT. #Concede https://t.co/blUkMwXIRi
— Michael Russell (@SFLMiguel) November 30, 2020
You’re fighting for the fall of our very democracy.
— Liam (@MOBuckeyes42) November 30, 2020
You’re fighting against the 80 million Americans who voted for Joe Biden. https://t.co/67BDu7iE1k
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 30, 2020
My timeline is full of super-smart dudes sneering at anyone who said Trump was attempting a coup (however dumbly executed) and yet here he is almost a month after the election. https://t.co/NRxasYn9dW
— Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) November 30, 2020
We are on day 23 of America’s ruling party refusing to acknowledge the legitimacy of the election won by the leader of the opposition.
The GOP is fundamentally opposed to democracy, and it is the only major political party in the world that is. https://t.co/lq59RYOaP8
— Josh Caplan (@TheJoshCaplan) November 30, 2020
74,000,000 million people is 74 trillion people.
That is more than 8,000 times the number of people on the planet. https://t.co/BTkuZRACRv
— Robert Rutledge (@rerutled) November 30, 2020
There needs to be an investigation into the 74mil. who allegedly voted for you. It is impossible to imagine that there are that many susceptible, deranged, disbelieving, brainwashed, bigots currently out there. https://t.co/YH9iVbcdEJ
— michael sadler (@mikeysad) November 30, 2020
It was rigged. Those votes are lies, fake, a hoax. There’s no way you got that many votes without fraud. https://t.co/hN0lxlYquz
— JD52 (@19flashback70) November 30, 2020
News
Trump Serves Up Paranoid Election Conspiracy Rant for Thanksgiving: ‘Flick of a Switch Can Change Course of History’
President Donald Trump on Thanksgiving broke weeks of refusing to answer questions from reporters, and focusing his anger on Georgia called its Republican Secretary of State “an enemy of the people” while brewing up an insane new conspiracy theory.
After praising GOP Senators in two run-off elections fighting to keep their seats, Trump said he told Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, “you have a fraudulent system.”
“You have a system where the flick of a switch or the putting in of a new chip can change the course of history.”
He also falsely claimed voting rights advocate and former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams had illegally “harvested” 850,000 ballots. In reality, Abrams says 750,000 Georgia voters have requested absentee ballots.
Watch (poor quality video):
JUST IN: President Trump calls GOP Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger the "enemy of the people" as he makes repeated false claims about the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/1gjvZ4lMq3
— The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2020
Earlier –
‘No I Can’t Say That’: Trump Says He Will Not Concede – but Will Exit White House if Electoral College Makes ‘Mistake’
AMERICAN IDIOT
USAID Acting Administrator the Latest Governmental Employee to Test Positive for COVID-19
Acting administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), John Barsa, has tested positive for coronavirus, Axios reported Wednesday.
Staffers told Axios that they barely wear masks in their office and that Barsa is the latest in a series of senior administration officials to contract the virus. H
“The acting Deputy Administrator has been isolating since he began exhibiting symptoms late Monday, Nov. 23, and will continue to until a retest is conclusive,” spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said in a statement.
Barsa was planning to travel to Honduras this weekend after the country was ravaged by recent hurricanes. Administration officials say they expect that trip won’t happen as he quarantines.
BAD PRESIDENT
Adam Schiff: ‘A President Cannot Pardon Himself’ and the ‘Constitution is Not a Suicide Pact’
Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) appeared on CNN Wednesday to discuss the pardon of Michael Flynn by President Donald J. Trump and the question arose regarding whether or not the president could, in fact, pardon himself.
“The Justice Department has taken the position that a president cannot pardon himself,” Schiff said. “It would ultimately be up to [the U.S. Supreme Court] to decide. The Constitution is not a suicide pact.”
Flynn was originally charged with admitting that he had misled investigators about details of his conversations with the Russian ambassador during Trump’s presidential transition.
Watch the video below.
Media: @RepAdamSchiff (D-CA28, @HouseIntel chair) to @Acosta on whether @realDonaldTrump could pardon himself: "@TheJusticeDept has taken the position that a president cannot pardon himself. It would ultimately be up to #SCOTUS to decide. The Constitution is not a suicide pact." pic.twitter.com/8v9kweOKN9
— Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) November 25, 2020
