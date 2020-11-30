Trump Pummeled for Claiming ‘I’m Not Fighting for Me’ After Losing 39 Election Cases

President Donald Trump kicked off Monday morning by insisting his spewing daily lies about a “rigged” election and refusing to concede is in service to the voters, not to himself.

Trump lost the election by more than six million votes and 74 Electoral College votes. And he has provided zero evidence of fraud.

“I’m not fighting for me, I’m fighting for the 74,000,000 million [sic] people (not including the many Trump ballots that were “tossed”), a record for a sitting President, who voted for me!”

Trump also managed to write “74 million” wrong.

Currently, President-elect Joe Biden is beating President Trump 80.1 million votes to 73.9 million votes, or 51.1% to 471%.

But as elections expert and Democratic attorney Marc Elias writes, Trump has lost 39 out of 40 cases:

Trump/GOP started and ended the day 1-39 in court.🥳

Goodnight.😴 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 30, 2020

Trump was quickly pummeled on social media.

that’s a cute story but I like the one where you’re fighting to avoid prison and financial ruin better. it’s way more believable — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 30, 2020

That’s the problem, Don. You never cared about the 80 million people who voted against you. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 30, 2020

Narrator: He is fighting entirely for himself. https://t.co/HnsCQxUUzw — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 30, 2020

@realDonaldTrump

No, you are not! You’re attempting to destroy U.S. Democracy!! Your latest plan is for GOP State Legislators to name Trump Electors to throw the election into the U.S. House of Representatives, which is Treasonous & so dangerous to our Republic. RT. #Concede https://t.co/blUkMwXIRi — Michael Russell (@SFLMiguel) November 30, 2020

You’re fighting for the fall of our very democracy. — Liam (@MOBuckeyes42) November 30, 2020

You’re fighting against the 80 million Americans who voted for Joe Biden. https://t.co/67BDu7iE1k — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 30, 2020

My timeline is full of super-smart dudes sneering at anyone who said Trump was attempting a coup (however dumbly executed) and yet here he is almost a month after the election. https://t.co/NRxasYn9dW — Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) November 30, 2020

We are on day 23 of America’s ruling party refusing to acknowledge the legitimacy of the election won by the leader of the opposition. The GOP is fundamentally opposed to democracy, and it is the only major political party in the world that is. https://t.co/lq59RYOaP8 — Josh Caplan (@TheJoshCaplan) November 30, 2020

74,000,000 million people is 74 trillion people. That is more than 8,000 times the number of people on the planet. https://t.co/BTkuZRACRv — Robert Rutledge (@rerutled) November 30, 2020

There needs to be an investigation into the 74mil. who allegedly voted for you. It is impossible to imagine that there are that many susceptible, deranged, disbelieving, brainwashed, bigots currently out there. https://t.co/YH9iVbcdEJ — michael sadler (@mikeysad) November 30, 2020