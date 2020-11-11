News
Trump Carrying Out ‘Public Beheadings’ at Defense Dept After Election Loss: Pentagon Correspondent
President Donald Trump has gone on a firing spree of top national security officials, and Pentagon sources have been telling CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr that they are alarmed by what the president might do in the coming weeks.
The past two days have seen the resignations or firings of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his chief of staff Jen Stewart, as well as Undersecretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson and Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Joseph Kernan.
Starr told CNN that the president’s moves are creating a sense of real unease throughout the national security community, especially because Trump is replacing these officials with political loyalists who will carry out his orders without question.
“One official who may well be the next to go said to me yesterday, for now, it appears the public beheadings are over,” she explained. “Beheadings! You don’t, you know, usually hear those kinds of words. Another official said, it’s scary, it’s unsettling, and it feels like these are dictator moves.”
Watch the video below.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
News
Georgia GOP Secretary of State Announces ‘Full, By-Hand Recount’ – Biden Has 14,000 Vote Lead
President-elect Joe Biden has more than a 14,000 vote lead in Georgia. The Secretary of State has just announced that he will require a “full, by-hand recount” of the 2020 presidential election. The state has a November 20 deadline to certify the results.
“With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county,” Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday, CNBC reports.
“This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a re-canvass all at once,” Raffensperger says. “It will be a heavy lift but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification.”
GOP Congressman Doug Collins, who is leading the Trump campaign’s efforts claiming fraud in Georgia, had called for the recount.
Raffensperger earlier had made clear there would be a recount, given the 14,000 vote margin. Republicans have been calling for his resignation after he refused to give credence to the false claims of fraud from the Trump campaign and GOP operatives.
He also says any fraud that might have occurred is “unlikely” to change the result of the election.
“Was there illegal voting? I am sure there was. And my office is investigating all of it. Does it rise to the numbers or margin necessary to change the outcome to where President Trump is given Georgia’s electoral votes? That is unlikely,” Raffensperger said
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 9, 2020
Award-winning investigative journalist Kim Zetter says this is a “risk-limiting audit” that “does not recount all the ballots.”
Here’s Sec. Raffensperger minutes ago making the announcement:
NEW: Georgia Sec. of State Raffensperger says the state will conduct a “full, by hand recount in each county”; Biden currently leads by 14,111 votes.
“We have all worked hard to bring fair and accurate counts to assure that the will of the voters is reflected in the final count” pic.twitter.com/HD8B3H9tDI
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 11, 2020
Georgia Republicans have been pushing false claims of fraud:
With these letters, Georgia’s entire Republican Congressional delegation+state Republican Party are all pushing – without any specific evidence – that there are irregularities that cloud the state’s election AND somehow only affected 3 GOP candidates that didn’t win/win outright. https://t.co/kakvkO4643 pic.twitter.com/99S9gcqHkY
— stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) November 10, 2020
News
Anti-LGBTQ Former PA GOP Candidate Tweets He’s ‘A Black Gay Guy’ Who Feels ‘Respected’ by Trump
Dean Browning ran for an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives but lost in the 2020 Pennsylvania Republican primaries. His Twitter bio says he’s a “proud pro-life & pro-2A Christian conservative dedicated to enacting common sense solutions to Keep America Great,” and a former Lehigh County Commissioner.
But on Tuesday Browning posted a tweet that reads: “I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected – which I never do when democrats are involved.”
Here’s a screenshot. The tweet was deleted after being up for over five hours.
Browning’s candidate profile shows he opposes same-sex marriage and abortion in almost all cases. He says it’s his “heartfelt desire…to serve the citizens of the PA-7th Congressional District and our great nation and through that to bring glory to Almighty God and His Son, Jesus Christ.”
Browning is the chairman of Common Sense Solutions PAC, which “works tirelessly to expose hidden hypocrisies and uncover the truth.”
“CSSPAC serves to hold Elected Officials responsible for their actions, whether they are incumbents or running for office.”
In an email Browning told NCRM, “I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower. Sorry if context was not clear.”
The context, as many note regarding the now-viral tweet, was not clear. Some suggest he might have a “burner” account but accidentally posted to his real one.
Here’s the tweet in context:
It’s unclear why Browning did not put the quote in quotation marks or in any way indicate he was quoting someone else, as he claims. NCRM asked for a copy of the message he says he was sent. Browning says it came from a 90210 ZIP code.
Others, including this Georgetown professor, seem to think this is Browning’s “totally real black gay conservative follower”:
Is this your totally real black gay conservative follower? pic.twitter.com/XSxgGjjxlc
— Don “Big Chooch” Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 10, 2020
The Washington Post’s Philip Bump notes Purdy replies to Browning frequently:
You know who replies to Dean Browning a lot? “Dan Purdy,” a gay black Trump supporter who joined Twitter in October. @DanPurdy322 pic.twitter.com/Gbpjg1ESUZ
— Philip Bump (@pbump) November 10, 2020
UPDATE:
Browning says this tweet is from the person who sent him the quote.
UPDATE II:
The Twitter account allegedly from the person who sent Browning the quote has been suspended.
News
Top Trump Campaign Adviser Also Tests Positive for COVID
President Donald Trump’s top outside re-election campaign advisor David Bossie is the latest official tied to the President to test positive for coronavirus. Bossie, a political activist but not an attorney, is leading the Trump team’s legal efforts to fight Joe Biden being declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs also reports Bossie was thrust into the role after Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. Seven others in the White House and the campaign at that time also tested positive.
DAVID BOSSIE has been leading Trump's post-election political and legal battle. The president tapped him for the role last week when his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, fell ill with the coronavirus. Bossie now has the virus also.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2020
Dr. Ben Carson, Trump’s HUD Secretary, also tested positive for the deadly virus today.
Bossie is the right wing activist behind the Citizens United Supreme Court case that has injected untold millions or billions in dark money in to the U.S. political system.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
