BAD PRESIDENT
Trump Cancels Trip to Pennsylvania to attend Fake Election Hearing with Rudy Giuliani
President Donald Trump’s trip to witness a purported “voter fraud” hearing has been abruptly canceled.
Although the president was scheduled to travel with personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to watch a partisan GOP hearing on supposed voting irregularities, CNN’s Jeremy Diamond is reporting that the trip was called off late Wednesday morning.
Although no reason was given for the cancelation, Diamond notes that it came “after Giuliani was exposed to a second person in the last week who tested positive for coronavirus.”
BAD PRESIDENT
Trump Will Attend Fake ‘Hearing’ in PA at the Wyndham Hotel to Save Face
President Donald J. Trump is planning to fly to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday in an attempt to save his reputation, whatever is left of it, post-election 2020. He is expected to meet with a “handful” of Pennsylvania Republicans to discuss the election results, which delivered him a loss roughly three weeks ago.
Katherine Faulders reported that the “hearing” would take place at the Wyndham Hotel and that Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, would be in attendance for what they are dubbing a Republican “Majority Policy Committee.”
“It’s readily apparent to everyone besides Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis that this election is over and that Joe Biden won resoundingly,” said Bob Bauer, the lead attorney for the Biden campaign, in a statement on Tuesday.
Hopefully their meeting won’t turn out the same way this one did at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping earlier this month.
More theatrics than substance on Trump Pennsylvania event today. https://t.co/XbbmY4Dxf7
— Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) November 25, 2020
2020 Road to the White House
Another Trump Adviser Tests Positive for COVID After White House Superspreader Event: Corey Lewandowski
Corey Lewandowski, President Donald J. Trump’s adviser who’s been issuing baseless lawsuits regarding illegal election activity in specific states, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, making him the latest person in Trump’s inner circle to contract the virus.
Lewandowski had visited Philadelphia days prior to his diagnosis, according to The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman.
“He was at the White House election night party, but tested positive eight days later,” Haberman tweeted Thursday.
Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff; Ben Carson, the housing secretary; and David Bossie, an adviser to Mr. Trump have also tested positive following the White House superspreader event on Election Day.
He was at the White House election night party, but tested positive eight days later.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 12, 2020
BAD PRESIDENT
Third Obama Memoir Details the Rise of Trumpism — ‘He Promised An Elixir for Their Racial Anxiety’
President Barack Obama is releasing a new 768-page memoir titled, “A Promised Land” on Nov. 17 and readers can expect insight regarding the future president’s childhood and political rise, as well as the 2008 battle for the White House that included vehement “birther” movement attacks by then-reality star Donald J. Trump.
The memoir will dive into Obama’s historic first four years in office with hundreds of pages dedicated to the fights and characters that colored his tenure in the White House, according to CNN. Among his recounts: the racial inequality that plagued the nation and brought rise to Trumpism.
“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama wrote. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president. For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”
In addition to Trump, Obama’s memoir also captures the timeframe surrounding the capture and kill of Osama bin Laden.
In the memoir, Obama refers to his “failure” to pass immigration reform as being “a bitter pill to swallow” and acknowledging that the economy “stank” as he headed into the 2010 midterms, where Republicans reclaimed the House of Representatives on the back of the Tea Party movement.
“As far as I was concerned, the election didn’t prove our agenda had been wrong,” Obama writes of 2010. “It just proved that… I’d failed to rally the nation, as FDR had once done, behind what I knew to be right. Which to me was just as damning.”
This is Obama’s third memoir — the first was “Dream from My Father” in 1995 and his second was “The Audacity of Hope” in 2006. Michelle Obama released her own memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018, selling millions of copies.
