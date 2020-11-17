News
Top Senate Republican Chuck Grassley, 87, Tests Positive for COVID-19
The powerful Senate Fiance Committee Chairman, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, announced Tuesday evening he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Grassley, a seven-term Senator and at 87 the second-oldest sitting Senator, is also the President pro tempore, and thus third in line to the presidency, after the Speaker of the House.
I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020
Grassley, as CNN’s Manu Raju reports, “was in the Senate on Monday and presided over the chamber as it opened and spoke on the floor as well, removing his mask as he spoke. He went into isolation today after being exposed to someone with covid-19.”
News
Trump’s Top COVID Adviser Is Either ‘Dumb or Dangerous — There’s No Other Explanation’: CNN’s Camerota
CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Monday had some harsh words for Dr. Scott Atlas, the Trump pandemic adviser who on Sunday encouraged Michigan residents to revolt against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new restrictions aimed at containing the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While talking with CNN medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Camerota said she was appalled that Atlas is encouraging rebellions against Whitmer, particularly after she was the target of an alleged militia kidnapping plot just weeks ago.
“I have spent some time this morning trying to figure out any other explanation beyond dumb or dangerous,” she said. “There’s no other explanation.”
She then broke down reasons for each potential explanation.
“He’s either dumb and doesn’t know that words like that incite violence and that there was a domestic terror plot against the governor of Michigan because she tried to enforce some rules,” she said. “Or dangerous in that he’s on some sort of dangerous power trip and likes the idea that this would incite violence. I can’t think of another explanation.”
Related: Trump’s COVID-19 Advisor Accused of ‘Inciting Violence’ After Calling for Michigan to ‘Rise Up’ Against Whitmer’s New Order
Reiner, for his part, came down firmly in the “dangerous” camp.
“He is dangerous, but he is not dumb,” he said. “Remember, he gave an interview to RT [Russia Today] and after the fact tried to claim that he didn’t know that RT is essentially an arm of Russian propaganda. He knows exactly what he’s doing.”
News
His Agency Declared 2020 Election ‘Most Secure in History.’ Trump Ordered Him Fired. DHS Chief Just Refused.
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) this week declared the 2020 election the “most secure in American history.” President Donald Trump ordered Chad Wolf, the Dept. of Homeland Security acting Secretary, to fire the agency’s chief, Chris Krebs. Wolf reportedly has refused.
“The White House on Wednesday evening instructed Wolf to fire Krebs after he openly dismissed claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election,” the New York Post reports.
“He gave us a bunch of reasons why he didn’t want to do it and he said no,” a senior White House official told The Post about Wolf’s refusal.
A White House official told the Post Trump’s order to fire Krebs “was the president saying, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s giving me grief before the election and now he’s saying there’s nothing wrong in the world?’”
Krebs, who is considered the country’s top U.S. cybersecurity official, has said he expected to be fired, Reuters reports.
Photo: Chris Krebs, left. Chad Wolf, center.
Image: US CBP photo by Donna Burton via Flickr
News
Biden Wins Georgia – Will Walk Into White House With 306 Electoral Votes in Landslide Election
Joe Biden is the projected winner of Georgia. He will walk into the White House January 20, 2021 with 306 Electoral College votes, and well over 5 million more votes than President Donald Trump.
The projection was made by NBC News, ABC News, and CNN in the past few minutes.
BREAKING: Joe Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. https://t.co/P88oMWJFrI
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 13, 2020
Trump has just won North Carolina, according to those outlets.
Winning Georgia is considered “a huge victory for Democrats,” CNN’s David Chalien said on-air.
It's final: Joe Biden 306, Donald Trump 232
Biden wins Georgia.
Trump wins North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/pc1wRYJmG7
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 13, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
