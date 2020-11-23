BYE
Top GOP Senator Calls on Trump to Wrap It Up: ‘People Remember the Last Thing You Do’
U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who has served in politics for nearly four decades, on Monday issued likely the strongest call from the upper congressional chamber to President Donald Trump: it’s over, wrap it up.
“When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do,” the 80-year old Tennessee Republican told Trump in a statement he just released.
“The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end,” Sen. Alexander wrote. “Recounts are being completed, Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their results by December 8.”
“Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the President-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first, and and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed.”
Alexander, highly-respected in conservative America, is retiring in January.
On Friday Sen. Alexander called on Trump to allow the transition to begin, including releasing the millions of dollars Congress has approved.
He has served as Governor of Tennessee, Chair of the National Governors’ Assoc., Secretary of Education, Chair of the Senate Republican Conference, Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and was first elected to the Senate in 2002.
Alexander was just listed by Carl Bernstein as one of the 21 GOP Senators who despise Trump but won’t say so publicly.
My statement on the presidential election. pic.twitter.com/TwmjCM64vy
— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) November 23, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BYE
‘No Concession Speech’: Michael Cohen Says Trump Will Flee to Mar-a-Lago at Christmas and Never Come Back
President Donald J. Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen spoke on MSNBC about why he thinks the outgoing president will never concede — and might even make a run for Mar-a-Lago.
Cohen said he was “relieved” in President Donald J. Trump’s defeat, “not just for myself, but for the entire country and really for the world, the king of conspiracy theories, captain chaos, he is doing that right now. He is creating a conspiracy theory on the election results on the ballots… Donald Trump cannot accept the fact that he lost. To him, it is like calling him a loser, which is the worst thing in the world that you can call him. He will fight this not just until January when he is now required to leave and go wherever he has to go, but he will do things post leaving that will make things very difficult for the Biden administration.”
Cohen said Trump will start his “own media company” because they have been talking about doing so since 2015. “You have to remember that this election was never supposed to be about Donald Trump winning. It was supposed to be the greatest infomercial in the history of politics. But he won.”
When pressed if Trump could understand the difference between losing the election and being a sore loser, Cohen said, “No, no chance in the world. You have the wrong guy for that. I would not be shocked if there is no concession speech at all. My theory is that at Christmas time he goes to Mar-a-Lago. I think he will stay there through the inauguration. I would not be shocked if he will not show up to the inauguration either. He cannot let the camera look at him and basically pull down the curtain and see the wizard standing beside. He is just a loser and it is killing him and he, right now, what is going on in the White House is nothing but finger-pointing. ‘More people voted for me by five million, how is it possible?’ He needs to come up with a conspiracy. The whole birtherism that gave rise to Donald Trump. He is the king of conspiracy. The crazy thing is that people are listening and I can’t understand why.”
Watch the video below.
BYE
Trump, Refusing to Concede: ‘I Will Never Give Up Fighting for You and Our Nation’
President Donald Trump, rather than conceding to Joe Biden, has just issued a statement that says he “will never stop fighting” for the American people, an apparent last-ditch effort to delay the inevitable.
One election desk has already called the race for Biden, and experts have said there is more than enough evidence Biden has won.
I don't know, but it sure seems to me like not calling the race when the outcome is obvious in states like PA and NV gives the president more time to spout misinformation.
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 6, 2020
But Trump, after days of insisting vote counting must stop, now insists that the race cannot be called until every vote is counted – which reveals his lack of understanding of how math works. The race can be called when enough ballots have been counted and there are not more ballots than would change the current status.
“This is about the integrity of our entire election process,” Trump falsely claims in a statement.
“From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we’ve met resistance for this basic principle by Democrats at every turn,” Trump claims, again falsely. Joe Biden has called for all ballots to be counted.
“I will never give up fighting for you and our nation,” Trump concludes.
That last sentence is raising eyebrows.
Statement from Trump from campaign official pic.twitter.com/0q8AhXRzus
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 6, 2020
BYE
‘Lindsey Graham Is in Serious Trouble’ After Disastrous Debate: Morning Joe
On Monday morning, MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski were joined by “Morning Joe” contributor John Heilemann to address Sen. Lindsey Graham’s appearance in a debate on Saturday night where he engaged with Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison.
The consensus was the South Carolina Republican appears to be in big trouble.
At the mere mention of Graham’s struggles during the debate, host Scarborough began laughing before the ‘Morning Joe” producer rolled video clips from the evening that showed Graham under a withering attack.
According to Heilemann, Graham might hang onto his seat but it could be an uphill battle.
“It was pretty one-sided, Joe,” the MSNBC political analyst began. “You can see that Jamie Harrison has been chomping at the bit to get into the — on the debate stage. He has two more debates after this with Lindsey Graham and if the other two go the way this one went, he’s in serious trouble.”
“It’s pretty clear Lindsey Graham is in trouble to begin with,” he continued. “A race under any normal circumstances, given the partisan alignments in South Carolina, should not have been this close. It is not only close but Harrison is ahead by most measures and has way more money right now in these closing days, it’s become a national race in a lot of ways and you see in that debate and other settings Graham is freaking out over the way he’s become, his own race has, become nationalized and he’s found himself on the disadvantaged end of the energy and of the money that is in that race in the closing days.”
‘You know, I wouldn’t want to bet a lot of money on the race but I don’t think anyone would be surprised if Harrison doesn’t win,” he added.
“One poll after another shows it being an extremely close race,” Scarborough concurred. “People who were influenced by that debate obviously would have broken the Democratic candidate’s way.”
Watch below:
Trending
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM3 days ago
Viral Video Destroys Kayleigh McEnany’s False Claim Obama Did Not Provide Trump With an ‘Orderly Transition of Power’
- 'DODGY DEALS'2 days ago
Is a Conservative Coffee Company Supporting “Kenosha Killer” Kyle Rittenhouse?
- News2 days ago
COVID Knocks Kelly Loeffler Off the Campaign Trail After Mike Pence Events — 45 Days Before Georgia Runoff: Report
- THIS IS WHAT DISENFRANCHISEMENT LOOKS LIKE1 day ago
Michigan Republican Who Met With Trump Pushes ‘Constitutional Crisis’ to Overturn Election on Fox News
- 'BUCKLE UP'2 days ago
Republicans Won’t Acknowledge Biden’s Win, But Promise to Block His Cabinet Nominees
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
Georgia GOP Protestors Scream “Traitors” and “Death to Tyrants” While Demanding Trump Win Election
- 'BLOOD ON HIS HANDS'2 days ago
Attorney General Barr Rushes to Execute 3 More Federal Inmates Before Biden Becomes President
- News3 days ago
Donald Trump Jr. Has Tested Positive for COVID-19