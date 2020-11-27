NOT VERY BRIGHT
President Posts Video of TV Anchors ‘Parroting Trump Talking Points’ and Complains ‘Freedom of the Press Is Gone’
President Donald Trump is promo0ting a 2018 video designed to expose a major network of TV stations whose anchors are forced to read identical scripts from their corporate bosses, word for word, promoting President Trump’s agenda.
The video was created by the website Deadspin, accompanying an article titled, “How America’s Largest Local TV Owner Turned Its News Anchors Into Soldiers In Trump’s War On The Media.”
“Anchors at Sinclair-owned local news station parrot a script pushing Trump talking points and ‘the troubling trend of irresponsible, one sided news stories plaguing our country,'” Deadspin writes on the YouTube video.
Sinclair Broadcast Group is a right-wing media conglomerate that owns nearly two hundred TV stations in over 100 markets across the country, reaching 40 percent of American households. While local stations, they are all affiliated with the major networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. Local stations are more trusted by Americans than the major networks, making it easier for Sinclair to spread disinformation.
Trump clearly didn’t read the article Friday morning when he retweeted a tweet from Dan Scavino, his White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media.
Here’s the video Deadspin tweeted back in March of 2018:
How America’s largest local TV owner turned its news anchors into soldiers in Trump’s war on the media: https://t.co/iLVtKRQycL pic.twitter.com/dMdSGellH3
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 31, 2018
Here’s Trump’s tweet, where he thinks he’s mocking “Big Tech and the Fake News Media,” when in fact they are among his greatest tools.
Big Tech and the Fake News Media have partnered to Suppress. Freedom of the Press is gone, a thing of the past. That’s why they refuse to report the real facts and figures of the 2020 Election or even, where’s Hunter! https://t.co/8lRglItLJt
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020
Georgetown University professor of public policy Don Moynihan points out that “Trump waived regulations to allow [Sinclair to] take over the local news market, and which forced local stations to run pro-Trump commentaries.”
So:
1) This clip is 2.5 years old
2) It comes from the Sinclair network, which Trump waived regulations to allow it take over the local news market, and which forced local stations to run pro-Trump commentaries. https://t.co/8gE1bf3ZIy
3) Trump was fine with this at the time. pic.twitter.com/zoOkYAnOE7
— Don “Big Chooch” Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 27, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Watergate Lawyer Explains Why Biden Has No Choice but to Prosecute Trump
- 'SEVERELY MISTAKEN'3 days ago
‘Pay-Per-View’: Internet Slams Boston Globe for Saying Americans Don’t Want to See Trump Dragged Out of the White House
- 'WEIRDEST THING I'VE EVER SEEN'3 days ago
‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’: CNN’s Acosta Slams Trump Appearing Before Reporters to Grab Credit for DOW Hitting 30,000
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Ivanka Trump and Her Family Will Have a Rude Awakening When They Leave the White House
- BAD PRESIDENT2 days ago
Trump Cancels Trip to Pennsylvania to attend Fake Election Hearing with Rudy Giuliani
- BAD PRESIDENT2 days ago
Trump Will Attend Fake ‘Hearing’ in PA at the Wyndham Hotel to Save Face
- AMERICAN IDIOTS3 days ago
Less Than 2 in 10 Trump Voters Are Willing to Even Give Biden a Chance – Far Fewer Believe He Won the Election: Report
- FINALLY1 day ago
‘Fox & Friends’ Graphic Destroys Trump for ‘Baselessly’ and ‘Falsely’ Claiming Election Was Rigged