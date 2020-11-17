CONFESSION?
Lindsey Graham Admits Trying to Meddle With Nevada and Arizona Vote Counts – in Addition to Georgia
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday admitted that he also tried to meddle with vote-counting operations in Nevada and Arizona, in addition to his previously uncovered efforts to meddle in Georgia.
According to Politico’s Jake Sherman, Graham “told a group of reporters in the capitol that he’s also spoken to Secretaries of State in Nevada and Arizona” because he’s “a senator who is worried about election integrity.”
