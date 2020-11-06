News
Joe Biden to Address the Nation
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has announced he will address the nation Friday evening. Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, are on the edge of being declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election.
President Donald Trump has virtually no hope of pulling out a win, and experts are predicting when all the ballots have been counted Biden will walk into the White House with a massive 306-232 Electoral College vote win.
It’s unknown if Pennsylvania or any of the other states will be called for Biden before he speaks tonight. If so, it will be his first time addressing the American people as President-elect Joe Biden.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
‘Obese Turtle Lying on His Back Flailing in the Sun’: Anderson Cooper and Other CNNers Stunned by Trump News Conference
President Donald Trump held a news conference Thursday evening, immediately declaring he has won the election, which is a lie. Nor nearly 20 minutes the President spun conspiracy theories and peddled lies about the election being “stolen.”
CNN on-air journalists were stunned by Trump’s remarks.
“That is the President of the United States,” a stunned and disappointed Anderson Cooper said after Trump’s remarks, “and we see him like an obese turtle lying on his back flailing in the hot sun.”
Cooper: That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun… pic.twitter.com/0s9x0OqjjH
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020
CNN’s Jake Tapper called Trump’s comments “pathetic.” Dana Bash called them “sad.”
Tapper: But frankly, watching him flail like this is just pathetic pic.twitter.com/DUVbuHSXWD
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020
Jim Acosta repeatedly called Trump a “sore loser.”
CNN fact checker Daniel Dale called it the most dishonest Trump speech he has ever seen. Dale has literally covered nearly every word Trump has uttered or written.
I've read or watched all of Trump's speeches since 2016. This is the most dishonest speech he has ever given.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 5, 2020
News
Trump’s Campaign’s Reaction to Election Results Is Like ‘Flailing Fish Breathing Their Last Breaths’: Jake Tapper
Speaking on CNN this Thursday, panelists along with host Jake Tapper discussed how President Trump’s increasingly unhinged rhetoric is likely why his campaign is seemingly keeping him out of the public eye at the moment.
“First of all you have, like, official Republican Washington that’s just kind of like, taking its time, watching what’s happening, waiting for the votes to come in, and pretending as if this Trump world does not exist,” Tapper said. “But the Trump that I’m referring to are these deranged messages from President Trump…”
“While he’s doing that, he and his offspring, his spawn, are out there putting out tweets that have [Twitter warning label] after warning label after warning label because they’re all untrue … and it is increasingly apparent it’s kind of like a fish flailing on a deck of a dock where it’s just like they’re breathing their last breaths,” he added.
Watch the video below:
News
Trump Sues to Stop Vote Counting in Michigan
The Trump campaign is filing a lawsuit to force the State of Michigan to stop counting votes.
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien claims the campaign has not been granted “meaningful access” to ballots.
“We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted,” Stepien said, according to The Hill. “We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”
Trump is actually not interested in all legal votes being counted, as he made clear just past noon in a tweet that Twitter was forced to mask and label as “disputed” and “misleading.”
They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
At this point Michigan is a must-win for Trump, and he is behind in that state.
