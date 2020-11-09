News
HUD Secretary Ben Carson Latest Trump Official to Test Positive for Coronavirus After White House Watch Party
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, is the latest member of the Trump administration to test positive for coronavirus.
CNBC reports the news, after Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and six others tied to Trump late last week also tested positive.
Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports that Carson “was at the White House for the election night watch party on Tuesday, along with other members of the Trump cabinet, including Bill Barr, Steve Mnuchin, Alex Azar, David Bernhardt, etc.”
Carson will be treated with medicines almost no one else has access to:
NEWS: Sec. Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. His deputy chief of staff says he's "in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery." Carson attended the election night party at the White House
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 9, 2020
Convicted Sex Offender Is Giuliani’s Top ‘Poll Watcher’ at ‘Four Seasons’ Press Conference: Report
He is a convicted sex offender and a former Republican candidate for the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, but on Saturday Daryl Brooks had another title to add to his resume: Rudy Giuliani’s witness of supposed election fraud.
“It’s such a shame. This is a democracy,” Brooks told the small audience gathered at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping, according to Politico, which reports he said he was a GOP poll watcher.
“They did not allow us to see anything. Was it corrupt or not? But give us an opportunity as poll watchers to view all the documents — all of the ballots.”
Apparently Brooks’ reputation was well-known to political insiders.
“Brooks was incarcerated in the 1990s on charges of sexual assault, lewdness and endangering the welfare of a minor for exposing himself to two girls ages 7 and 11, according to news accounts.”
Trenton, New Jersey Mayor Reed Gusciora said: “I started watching it and all of a sudden I was like, ‘there’s New Jersey’s perennial candidate claiming to live in Philadelphia and Giuliani claiming him to be a poll watcher and Philadelphia resident.”
Joe Biden to Address the Nation
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has announced he will address the nation Friday evening. Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, are on the edge of being declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election.
President Donald Trump has virtually no hope of pulling out a win, and experts are predicting when all the ballots have been counted Biden will walk into the White House with a massive 306-232 Electoral College vote win.
It’s unknown if Pennsylvania or any of the other states will be called for Biden before he speaks tonight. If so, it will be his first time addressing the American people as President-elect Joe Biden.
‘Obese Turtle Lying on His Back Flailing in the Sun’: Anderson Cooper and Other CNNers Stunned by Trump News Conference
President Donald Trump held a news conference Thursday evening, immediately declaring he has won the election, which is a lie. Nor nearly 20 minutes the President spun conspiracy theories and peddled lies about the election being “stolen.”
CNN on-air journalists were stunned by Trump’s remarks.
“That is the President of the United States,” a stunned and disappointed Anderson Cooper said after Trump’s remarks, “and we see him like an obese turtle lying on his back flailing in the hot sun.”
Cooper: That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun… pic.twitter.com/0s9x0OqjjH
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020
CNN’s Jake Tapper called Trump’s comments “pathetic.” Dana Bash called them “sad.”
Tapper: But frankly, watching him flail like this is just pathetic pic.twitter.com/DUVbuHSXWD
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020
Jim Acosta repeatedly called Trump a “sore loser.”
CNN fact checker Daniel Dale called it the most dishonest Trump speech he has ever seen. Dale has literally covered nearly every word Trump has uttered or written.
I've read or watched all of Trump's speeches since 2016. This is the most dishonest speech he has ever given.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 5, 2020
