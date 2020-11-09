HUD Secretary Ben Carson Latest Trump Official to Test Positive for Coronavirus After White House Watch Party

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, is the latest member of the Trump administration to test positive for coronavirus.

CNBC reports the news, after Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and six others tied to Trump late last week also tested positive.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports that Carson “was at the White House for the election night watch party on Tuesday, along with other members of the Trump cabinet, including Bill Barr, Steve Mnuchin, Alex Azar, David Bernhardt, etc.”

Carson will be treated with medicines almost no one else has access to:

NEWS: Sec. Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. His deputy chief of staff says he's "in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery." Carson attended the election night party at the White House — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 9, 2020

This is a breaking news and developing story.