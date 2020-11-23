Emily Murphy on Biden Funds: ‘I Did Not Receive Any Direction’ – Trump: I Recommended She Do ‘What Needs to Be Done’

GSA head Emily Murphy’s lengthy letter telling President-elect Joe Biden she is releasing transition funds to him comes with a strange set of personal remarks, including the claim she was not told how or when to authorize release the more than $7 million in those funds.

The only problem is that President Donald Trump says he is the one who told her to release the money.

“Please now that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts,” Murphy writes. “I was never directed or indirectly pressured by any Executive branch official–including those who work at the White House or GSA–with regard to the substance or timing of my decision.”

Curiously, within minutes of the news breaking Murphy had released the funds to Biden, President Trump announced that he had, in fact, directed Murphy to release the funds.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country,” Trump said, once again conflating himself with the nation. “She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA.”

Trump adds that “in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

Murphy has been painted by some in the media as a public servant just trying to do her job, but the facts make clear – and experts agree – she appears to have been breaking the law in service to Trump.

Government ethics expert Walter Shaub accused Murphy of being a “partisan loyalist” working to help President Trump. He also called her letter possibly “the most unprofessional thing I’ve seen an agency head put on letterhead.”

The letter’s worth a read. It may be the most unprofessional thing I’ve seen an agency head put on letterhead. She makes this about her. She makes excuses. She never says that she ascertains the apparent winner. But she releases funds as though she has, so there’s that at least. https://t.co/4vjePwgOZk — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 23, 2020

The Washington Post reported Friday that Murphy “doesn’t want to be disloyal to the administration that hired her,” according to a senior Trump administration official.