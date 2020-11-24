Connect with us

‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’: CNN’s Acosta Slams Trump Appearing Before Reporters to Grab Credit for DOW Hitting 30,000

President Donald Trump made a surprise, unscheduled appearance before reporters Tuesday afternoon to take credit for the DOW breaking the 30,000 mark for the first time – despite him also taking credit for the DOW from the day he was elected in 2016.

Investors were actually responding to Joe Biden being one step closer to being sworn in as President after the General Services Administration administrator ruefully released about $7.3 million in transition funds to the Biden team Monday night.

CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta weighed in on Trump’s surprise appearance and decision to take credit, saying it’s “hard to put the cereal back in the box when you’ve gone cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.”

He also called Trump’s remarks “the strangest, weirdest thing I’ve ever seen in the White House briefing room,” and “just the strangest thing – to see the President run, basically, come out into the briefing room, we have White House staffers shouting at us to get in our places because he wanted to walk into the room.”

Reporters in the White House press briefing room after Trump exited – without taking questions or conceding the election – could be heard saying, “What the hell was that?” and “Well that was weird as shit.”

