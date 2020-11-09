Convicted Sex Offender Is Giuliani’s Top ‘Poll Watcher’ at ‘Four Seasons’ Press Conference: Report

He is a convicted sex offender and a former Republican candidate for the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, but on Saturday Daryl Brooks had another title to add to his resume: Rudy Giuliani’s witness of supposed election fraud.

“It’s such a shame. This is a democracy,” Brooks told the small audience gathered at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping, according to Politico, which reports he said he was a GOP poll watcher.

“They did not allow us to see anything. Was it corrupt or not? But give us an opportunity as poll watchers to view all the documents — all of the ballots.”

Apparently Brooks’ reputation was well-known to political insiders.

“Brooks was incarcerated in the 1990s on charges of sexual assault, lewdness and endangering the welfare of a minor for exposing himself to two girls ages 7 and 11, according to news accounts.”

Trenton, New Jersey Mayor Reed Gusciora said: “I started watching it and all of a sudden I was like, ‘there’s New Jersey’s perennial candidate claiming to live in Philadelphia and Giuliani claiming him to be a poll watcher and Philadelphia resident.”

This is a breaking news and developing story.