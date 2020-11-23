Connect with us

'SMARTS AND DECENCY'

Biden’s First 7 Cabinet Picks: ‘All-Star’ ‘Dream Team’ of Experienced Policymakers and ‘Genuinely Good People’

Published

on

President-elect Joe Biden has announced several of his top cabinet picks and by far the response has been overwhelmingly positive from experts in their fields.

The Transition Team has just put out a short video on the first set of nominees:

And minutes ago the Biden Transition Team also announced former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will be the Biden administration’s nominee for Secretary of the Treasury, leading one journalist to declare her “the most experienced economic policymaker we’ve ever had.”

The Biden Office of the President-Elect announced the six nominees for top national security, foreign policy, and law enforcement roles:

Tony Blinken as Secretary of State
Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security
Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Jake Sullivan as National Security Advisor
Secretary John Kerry as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

It’s critical to note that Biden has elevated climate change to an issue of national security.

Some responses to the nominations:

Former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama:

former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama:

Former HUD Secretary under President Obama:

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia under Obama:

Lawfare Executive Editor, CNN National Security and Legal Analyst, Former Intel Community attorney:

Former acting United States Deputy Secretary of State and former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs:

Former Senior Advisor and Foreign Language Spokesperson at the State Department and a Senior Director of Cabinet Affairs in the White House under Obama:

Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce under Obama:

 

 

