MR. PRESIDENT-ELECT
Biden Will Have the Final Say on How Trump Is Removed if He Refuses to Concede: Report
In an article for McClatchy this Friday, Tara Copp tackled the question of how the military would handle a potential situation where President Trump refuses to leave office. According to her, “it’s not up to him.”
“The 20th Amendment states that the power of the presidency, and with it command of the armed forces, will transfer to the president-elect on Jan. 20,” Copp writes. “Both current and retired uniformed and civilian defense officials are stressing that the military has no role in that power transfer and will not intervene.”
Military experts agree that there’s no role for the active duty military when it comes to the transfer of power between presidents.
“Should there be unrest, or something like that at the local level, our National Guard is called out by governors,” but not the active duty military, Former Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James said. “We obviously don’t want to see violence at any level, anywhere, and I also believe when all is said and done this will be a peaceful transition.”
According to Floersheimer Center for Constitutional Democracy at Cardozo Law School professor Deborah Pearlstein, it will be up to Joe Biden to decide which law enforcement branch, such as the U.S. Marshals or Secret Service, would be tasked with getting Trump to vacate the White House.
MR. PRESIDENT-ELECT
Trump May Not Be Conceding but the Federal Government Is Starting to Act as if Biden Has Won
President Donald Trump is all but one-hundred-percent certain to lose re-election. Election experts say it’s likely, when all is said and done, that not only will Joe Biden be declared President-elect, but he will have won in a massive 306-232 Electoral College victory.
Biden now leads in states worth 306 electoral votes. Here’s how the map will probably finish pic.twitter.com/jsriBmroWb
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 6, 2020
Trump has said he will not concede.
But he doesn’t have to.
Contrary to what Trump believes, he is not the federal government. He is not even the executive branch, and not even the White House.
The U.S. government is an entity unto itself. And it is still functioning.
Which means that those responsible for the safety and security of the federal government are doing their jobs to protect it, and its leaders.
CNN reports the airspace over Joe Biden’s home has now been restricted.
“New restricted ‘national defense airspace’ has been put in place over Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware,” according to CNN.
“The FAA says airspace has also been temporarily restricted over the nearby Chase Center, where the stage is set for a possible Biden victory speech – should he ultimately win the presidential election.”
That’s not the only move the federal government has taken.
“More US Secret Service agents have also been sent to Wilmington, Delaware, in anticipation of a potential Joe Biden presidential win,” CNN adds. “The extra Secret Service agents were sent to Delaware on Thursday, two sources said, with one law enforcement source telling CNN, ‘This was anticipated.'”
An award-winning investigative journalist responds to the news:
Trump HAS to know that the protected airspace over Biden's house means he is president-elect.
And so does the GOP.#Election2020
— Victoria Brownworth #DemocracyDiesInDarkness (@VABVOX) November 6, 2020
CNN political analyst:
We are almost ready to call @JoeBiden President-Elect! All the normal procedures are happening as if he he has been elected the next president. The Secret Service had bolstered its presence around Biden and they have declared airspace above Biden’s home restricted.
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 6, 2020
MSNBC host:
Secret Service sends in more agents when they know there is a winner. They never did this for John Kerry or Mitt Romney. The agents added to Biden's security detail are the ones who will walk him into the Oval Office. https://t.co/1qN4dBTTXy
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) November 6, 2020
