STOP THE INSANITY
Anti-Democracy ‘Stop the Steal’ Activists Plan DC ‘March for Trump’ to ‘Urge’ Him to Not Concede
The people behind the fake “stop the steal” movement are planning another way to unite far right extremists: a “March for Trump” in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
“Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and nullify Republican votes,” the March’s Eventbrite listing falsely claims. “It’s up to the American people to stop it.”
A reporter from the right wing Daily Caller admits the Trump campaign is pushing the event:
Just got this in a text from a Trump campaign official. A March for Trump on November 14 at 12pm ET: pic.twitter.com/zRRyo5olbV
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) November 9, 2020
“Along with President Trump, we will NOT back down to ensure the integrity of this election for the good of the nation,” it adds, but then claims, “President Trump needs to hear from us, We The People, that we do not want him to concede.”
“This is a coalition/team effort. We need boots on the ground to protect the integrity of the vote.”
Whether there is one pair of boots on the ground or one million the outcome of the election will not be changed. That is the very definition of election integrity – after-the-election mobs do not have the power to alter the will and the vote of the people.
“We will March for Trump to demand transparency and protect election integrity,” they insist, apparently not understanding what “election integrity” means.
Claiming “Big Tech” has “censored” them , organizers are charging participants a $3 per ticket “donation,” they say, “to stop the left from high jacking [sic] our Eventbrite account and to give us a direct way to communicate with you.”
Mother Jones last week profiled the people behind the “Stop the Steal” group, who are now organizing the “March for Trump.”
Last Saturday there were “Stop the Steal” rallies in several cities across the country.
