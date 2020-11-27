Americans Angered After Photo Appears Showing Trump Kids ‘Lazing About’ at Camp David ‘On the Taxpayer Dime’

Many Americans are responding with anger over a photo tweeted out late Thanksgiving night of President Donald Trump’s adult children and their spouses sitting around a fire at Camp David, while the president was at the White House.

Since 1942 Camp David has served as a presidential retreat, and is a military installation staffed mostly by members of the Navy and Marines. The Trump children vacationing there requires more service members to work that day.

The photo was tweeted by Dan Scavino, a close associate to the president who first worked for Trump as a caddy, in 1992. Today he is the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media.

In the photo are Donald Trump, Jr., who recently tested positive for coronavirus. He appears to be accompanied by his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who battled the virus over the summer. Also present are Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump. Two other men are also seated by the fire.

Here’s how some are responding to the Thanksgiving photo.

All Trump's adult kids up at Camp David already. Don Jr apparently recovered quickly from virus.

I was under the impression that Camp David is a retreat for *the president* and not for the president's *relatives* to use.

Imagine if hunter spent thanksgiving at camp david on the tax payer dime

Trump family all lazing about round the camp fire giving each other covid at Camp David

Yesterday's photo from Camp David is agitating when you think about how this family is abusing traditional American images and traditions to perpetuate their national con job.

They should not be able to use Camp David without the President being there.

Trump Kids at Camp David enjoying my money

Camp David is not an effing time share for adult grifter kids to vacation at without their grifter in chief dad.

More grifting of our tax dollars. January 20 can't come soon enough!

Yes, president's BRING FAMILY WITH THEM / FAMILY JOINS AT CAMP DAVID *WHEN THE PRESIDENT IS THERE.* It isn't a f*cking time-share for the (middle-aged) 'kids' to use when POTUS isn't even w them.

Criminal abuse of taxpayer property/ money. This pseudo royal family AKA super spreaders put Secret Service in jeopardy & Camp David staff. Camp David staff had to miss Thanksgiving with their families to wait on these criminals.

The fact that Camp David, a military facility, has become a clubhouse for the Trump adult children and a staffer is unacceptable.