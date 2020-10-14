WHY CAN'T THEY TELL THE TRUTH?
Trump’s Youngest Son Barron Also Had Coronavirus – White House Had Claimed He Was Negative
Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, had COVID-19, even though the White House had told reporters he did not.
“First Lady Melania Trump says she has tested negative after her covid illness experience and reveals that son Barron was also positive but asymptomatic and has since tested negative,” NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell reports.
The White House “had told the public Barron Trump did not have covid and officials could have provided an update earlier when he did test positive,” she adds, chastising the administration.
“In one way,” the First Lady writes on the White House website, “I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”
“I am happy to report that I have tested negative and hope to resume my duties as soon as I can,{ she also says. “Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did.”
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- VOTER SUPPRESSION2 days ago
‘Haven’t Seen This in Any Other Country’: Video of Huge Line of Georgia Voters Waiting to Cast Ballots Goes Viral
- RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP1 day ago
Internet Recoils in Horror Over Amy Coney Barrett Ruling That Says N-Word Does Not Make Workplace ‘Hostile’
- ASSAULTING THE CONSTITUTION2 days ago
CNN Legal Analyst Decodes Amy Coney Barrett’s Beliefs: States Can Ban Same-Sex Marriage – Not a Constitutional Issue
- ONLY THE BEST PEOPLE2 days ago
Trump’s ‘Decimated’ Campaign Staff Has ‘No Clue’ How to Stop His Re-Election Death-Spiral: John Heilemann
- FRAUD2 days ago
‘Violation of State Law’: Legal Experts Blast California GOP’s ‘Fake’ Voter Ballot Dropoff Boxes
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS1 day ago
Amy Coney Barrett Blasted for Use of ‘Sexual Preference’: A ‘Dogwhistle’ Used ‘By Anti-Gay Activists’
- POSITIVELY DISTURBING2 days ago
Maskless and COVID-Infected Mike Lee Blasted for Creating ‘Real Time Experiment’ by ‘Spewing a Potentially Fatal Disease’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Watch: Top Democrat Exposes Amy Coney Barrett as a Tool of Shadowy Far Right Dark Money Groups Right to Her Face