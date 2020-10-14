Trump’s Youngest Son Barron Also Had Coronavirus – White House Had Claimed He Was Negative

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, had COVID-19, even though the White House had told reporters he did not.

“First Lady Melania Trump says she has tested negative after her covid illness experience and reveals that son Barron was also positive but asymptomatic and has since tested negative,” NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell reports.

The White House “had told the public Barron Trump did not have covid and officials could have provided an update earlier when he did test positive,” she adds, chastising the administration.

“In one way,” the First Lady writes on the White House website, “I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”

“I am happy to report that I have tested negative and hope to resume my duties as soon as I can,{ she also says. “Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did.”

