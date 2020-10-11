Connect with us

NO. YOU'RE. NOT.

Trump Declares He’s ‘Immune’ and Can’t Get COVID ‘For Maybe a Long Time’: I Have ‘A Protective Glow’

Published

on

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is “immune” from COVID-19 and that it could last for “a lifetime.”

“It seems like I’m immune so I can go way out of a basement,” Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “Because you have to run a country, you have to get out of a basement. It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows. But I’m immune.”

“So the president is in very good shape to fight the battle,” he said.

Watch the video below from Fox News.

 

NO. YOU'RE. NOT.

Sestak Marks the 24th Democratic Candidate to Enter the 2020 Race

Published

1 year ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Former Pennsylvania Representative and 3-star general in the US Navy, Joe Sestak, 67, has made history – as the 24th candidate to seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The field is already saturated with candidates young, old, black, white, gay, straight, and every descriptor in between. Diversity – it’s a thing – and we embrace it. But 24?

Sestak announced his candidacy Sunday morning in a video posted on his website.

“My announcement may be later than others for the honor of seeking the Presidency,” he said, citing his daughter’s fight with brain cancer as the reason for his delay. “Throughout this past year, Alex again showed she is stronger than me, heroically beating the single digit odds once more, drawing on the fortitude of her Mom.”
Sestak previously vocalized his opposition to the 2003 invasion of Iraq – which he said “was justified as a preventive war by our leaders at the time, then embroiling us in its expanding conflict throughout the Middle East, into Africa and beyond as it created the more brutal terror of ISIS.”
Now, Sestak is utilizing those lessons in an effort to win the highest office in the nation.
“The hour has become late to restore US leadership to this liberal world order, but Iraq is our lesson to remember,” Sestak said in the video. “Democrats and Republicans alike who cast their votes for the tragic misadventure in Iraq showed little understanding that while militaries can stop a problem, they can never fix a problem.”
Speaking of problems, Sestak had a few words to share about the current POTUS situation.
“The president is not the problem; he is the symptom of the problem people see in a system that is not fair and accountable to the people,” Sestak said in his campaign video.
He added, “Americans know that we have more in common than we do differences. I know. I served with all of you in the global canvas of our Navy and served all of you as a Congressman. And now, as President, I will need all of you to help answer the call for America’s leadership to restore a just world order so it serves us by raising our collective good, here at home – done by my gaining your trust that I will always remain accountable to you alone.”
Sestak’s campaign kickoff will take place in the lobby of the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum in Waterloo, Iowa, Sunday afternoon.
Watch the video below.

Complete video text is available here.
NO. YOU'RE. NOT.

Mitch McConnell Called Himself a ‘Rock Star’ After Forcing Through Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Confirmation

Published

2 years ago

on

April 4, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has made clear over the past few years what matters most to him.

At the top of the list: making Obama a one-term president (whoops!), reducing taxes and regulations on the very wealthy and businesses (check!), and pushing through as many right wing judges into the federal judiciary as possible (check!).

Clearly, he’s been highly successful. (And after going nuclear this week, we can expect a very quick, almost exponential increase in ultra-conservative judges on the federal bench.)

A new, soon-to-be-released book co-authored by two Politico reporters reveals the 77-year old six-term Senator from Kentucky was rather proud of himself after successfully forcing through the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to become Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer, in “The Hill to Die On,” share their interview of McConnell, as New York Magazine/HuffPost Contributor Yashar Ali reveals in his new newsletter.

Ali writes that amid the (very credible) accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against Kavanaugh, McConnell “didn’t process the saga like most people.”

“Kavanaugh was a good man—and losing this nomination had never been an option,” McConnell thought, although he believed Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford to be “trustworthy.”

The Senate Majority Leader told the two Politico reporters about a CNN poll showing his usually poor approval rating skyrocketing from 30% to 62%.

“I’d never had an audience like that before. So all of these Republicans who are constantly told by radio talk show hosts and others that I’m a villain got to see a sort of different side,” the Senate Majority Leader said.

“So that’s how it impacted me,” McConnell added. “I know it won’t last. But for the moment, I’m a rock star.”

