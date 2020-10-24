Connect with us

'PROPAGANDA SPIN WOULD MAKE GOEBBELS PROUD'

This Democrat Is Beating His GOP Opponent, So the Right-Wing Is Lying About Him Dressing Up As Hitler

Published

on

Mark Kelley, Hitler, Democrat

Arizona senatorial candidate Mark Kelly is currently beating his Republican challenger Martha McSally by about 5 percentage points. So a right-wing media outlet decided to try and take Kelly down by posting a photo and lying about him dressing up as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during his school days at the Merchant Marine Academy.

On Friday, the right-wing website the National File shared photographic “proof” that Kelley had dressed as Hitler, and the post quickly went viral. But Kelly’s former classmates Jennifer Boykin, Peter Lindsey, Mark Baden and Ed McDonald have all said that the image isn’t of Kelly.

Lindsey in particular said someone contacted him with the image via the professional social network LinkedIn asked “and asked if the person in the costume was Mark Kelly. I told them no, and want to say again, Mark is not in those photos. I have spoken to numerous classmates about this evening, and they concur that he is not in any of these pictures. The people spreading these lies should stop.”

“The person who reached out to Lindsey was identified by the campaign as a paid consultant for a super political action committee aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y., that is spending millions of dollars to help defeat Kelly,” AZCentral.com reports.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

'PROPAGANDA SPIN WOULD MAKE GOEBBELS PROUD'

‘Happy Talk Garbage’: Internet Slams Pence for Taking ‘Victory Lap’ and Claiming ‘Truly Remarkable Progress’

Published

4 months ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

After a nearly two month absence from the public eye, the heads of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, relegated to the offices of the Dept. of Health and Human Services and kicked off the White House live video feed page, held a press conference.

It did not go well.

Vice President Mike Pence, while acknowledging the very basic of facts, including that over 126,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and the U.S. having about 2.5 million cases.

The rest of his facts were the very best of spin and lies, as many on social media charged, like the Vice President saying, “we have made truly remarkable progress in moving our nation forward.”

Or, that 34 states across the country are seeing “a measure of stability,” which is false since cases are on the rise in more than half the states. Remember, too, that in other countries, the number of cases have dropped tremendously, while in the US they are increasing to numbers higher than ever before.

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale did an excellent job in real-time. A sampling:

Here’s how some on social media are responding:

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.