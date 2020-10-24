'PROPAGANDA SPIN WOULD MAKE GOEBBELS PROUD'
This Democrat Is Beating His GOP Opponent, So the Right-Wing Is Lying About Him Dressing Up As Hitler
Arizona senatorial candidate Mark Kelly is currently beating his Republican challenger Martha McSally by about 5 percentage points. So a right-wing media outlet decided to try and take Kelly down by posting a photo and lying about him dressing up as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during his school days at the Merchant Marine Academy.
On Friday, the right-wing website the National File shared photographic “proof” that Kelley had dressed as Hitler, and the post quickly went viral. But Kelly’s former classmates Jennifer Boykin, Peter Lindsey, Mark Baden and Ed McDonald have all said that the image isn’t of Kelly.
Lindsey in particular said someone contacted him with the image via the professional social network LinkedIn asked “and asked if the person in the costume was Mark Kelly. I told them no, and want to say again, Mark is not in those photos. I have spoken to numerous classmates about this evening, and they concur that he is not in any of these pictures. The people spreading these lies should stop.”
“The person who reached out to Lindsey was identified by the campaign as a paid consultant for a super political action committee aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y., that is spending millions of dollars to help defeat Kelly,” AZCentral.com reports.
‘Happy Talk Garbage’: Internet Slams Pence for Taking ‘Victory Lap’ and Claiming ‘Truly Remarkable Progress’
After a nearly two month absence from the public eye, the heads of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, relegated to the offices of the Dept. of Health and Human Services and kicked off the White House live video feed page, held a press conference.
It did not go well.
Vice President Mike Pence, while acknowledging the very basic of facts, including that over 126,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and the U.S. having about 2.5 million cases.
The rest of his facts were the very best of spin and lies, as many on social media charged, like the Vice President saying, “we have made truly remarkable progress in moving our nation forward.”
Despite surges in Coronavirus cases, VP Pence says, “We have made truly remarkable progress in moving our nation forward,” over the last two months. Says he and Task Force members will be visiting Coronavirus hotspots in coming days in Texas, Arizona and Florida. pic.twitter.com/gplG44Q8jn
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 26, 2020
Or, that 34 states across the country are seeing “a measure of stability,” which is false since cases are on the rise in more than half the states. Remember, too, that in other countries, the number of cases have dropped tremendously, while in the US they are increasing to numbers higher than ever before.
CNN fact checker Daniel Dale did an excellent job in real-time. A sampling:
Pence, who sometimes just repeats Trump’s lies even though he is well versed in the facts, applauds Trump for his decision to “suspend all travel from China,” even though it was not all travel because there were multiple exemptions.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 26, 2020
Pence delivers Trump’s usual line about how 1.5M-2.2M people could’ve died if nothing was done, but “we slowed the spread, we flattened the curve, we saved lives.” (The cases curve is now going upward again.)
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 26, 2020
Pence argues that “to one extent or another, the volume of new cases coming in is a reflection of a great success in expanding testing across the country.” (We’re seeing increases in hospitalizations and positivity rates.)
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 26, 2020
Pence: There “may be a tendency” among Americans to think “we’re in a time of great losses and great hardship on the American people” like we were two months ago, but in reality, “we’re in a much better place.” This…is not a time of great losses and great hardship on Americans?
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 26, 2020
Here’s how some on social media are responding:
So Mike Pence is just gonna stand up on national TV for the first coronavirus briefing in weeks and lie to the American people that “we have made truly remarkable progress.”
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 26, 2020
They’re trying to same happy talk garbage they tried back in February which led us to having one of the worst outbreaks in the world *the first time around*.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 26, 2020
So Pence opens the Covid task force briefing by taking a victory lap?! What the actual fuck?!
— Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) June 26, 2020
Pence’s propaganda spin would make Goebbels proud. And he’s happy that more young people are coming up positive? The look on Fauci’s face below says it all. #COVID19 #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/8SFxf71Yyd
— Tim Massie (@tcmassie) June 26, 2020
Every Mike Pence speech is a greasy fire hose of goose shit through a tin horn.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 26, 2020
VP Pious McKissAss says we can “take some comfort in the fact that fatalities are declining.”
Yesterday, it was reported they would start emphasizing the “positive.”
Trouble is, even his “positive” is misstating things, need context.
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) June 26, 2020
Nobody kisses ass like Mike Pence kisses ass.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 26, 2020
