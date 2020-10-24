This Democrat Is Beating His GOP Opponent, So the Right-Wing Is Lying About Him Dressing Up As Hitler

After a nearly two month absence from the public eye, the heads of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, relegated to the offices of the Dept. of Health and Human Services and kicked off the White House live video feed page, held a press conference.

It did not go well.

Vice President Mike Pence, while acknowledging the very basic of facts, including that over 126,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and the U.S. having about 2.5 million cases.

The rest of his facts were the very best of spin and lies, as many on social media charged, like the Vice President saying, “we have made truly remarkable progress in moving our nation forward.”

Despite surges in Coronavirus cases, VP Pence says, “We have made truly remarkable progress in moving our nation forward,” over the last two months. Says he and Task Force members will be visiting Coronavirus hotspots in coming days in Texas, Arizona and Florida. pic.twitter.com/gplG44Q8jn — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 26, 2020

Or, that 34 states across the country are seeing “a measure of stability,” which is false since cases are on the rise in more than half the states. Remember, too, that in other countries, the number of cases have dropped tremendously, while in the US they are increasing to numbers higher than ever before.

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale did an excellent job in real-time. A sampling:

Pence, who sometimes just repeats Trump’s lies even though he is well versed in the facts, applauds Trump for his decision to “suspend all travel from China,” even though it was not all travel because there were multiple exemptions. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 26, 2020

Pence delivers Trump’s usual line about how 1.5M-2.2M people could’ve died if nothing was done, but “we slowed the spread, we flattened the curve, we saved lives.” (The cases curve is now going upward again.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 26, 2020

Pence argues that “to one extent or another, the volume of new cases coming in is a reflection of a great success in expanding testing across the country.” (We’re seeing increases in hospitalizations and positivity rates.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 26, 2020

Pence: There “may be a tendency” among Americans to think “we’re in a time of great losses and great hardship on the American people” like we were two months ago, but in reality, “we’re in a much better place.” This…is not a time of great losses and great hardship on Americans? — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 26, 2020

Here’s how some on social media are responding:

So Mike Pence is just gonna stand up on national TV for the first coronavirus briefing in weeks and lie to the American people that “we have made truly remarkable progress.” — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 26, 2020

They’re trying to same happy talk garbage they tried back in February which led us to having one of the worst outbreaks in the world *the first time around*. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 26, 2020

So Pence opens the Covid task force briefing by taking a victory lap?! What the actual fuck?! — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) June 26, 2020

Pence’s propaganda spin would make Goebbels proud. And he’s happy that more young people are coming up positive? The look on Fauci’s face below says it all. #COVID19 #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/8SFxf71Yyd — Tim Massie (@tcmassie) June 26, 2020

Every Mike Pence speech is a greasy fire hose of goose shit through a tin horn. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 26, 2020

VP Pious McKissAss says we can “take some comfort in the fact that fatalities are declining.” Yesterday, it was reported they would start emphasizing the “positive.” Trouble is, even his “positive” is misstating things, need context. — Laffy (@GottaLaff) June 26, 2020