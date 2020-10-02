OPINION
The White House Tried to Hide That Hope Hicks Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Counselor to the President Hope Hicks has tested positive for coronavirus, and the White House tried to hide that from the American people.
It’s also possible the White House tried to hide that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive, at least for as long as possible.
The only reason the American people found out that Hicks, who has been in contact with scores of administration officials over the past week, is a report by Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs.
This was the moment America learned of Hicks’ coronavirus status: 8:09 PM · Oct 1, 2020.
NEWS: Hope Hicks, who traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday, and to his Minnesota rally yesterday, has coronavirus, sources tell me.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020
“White House officials had hoped to keep the news about Ms. Hicks from becoming public, to no avail,” The New York Times reported early Friday morning.
“Only a very small circle of people knew that Hicks had tested positive, and senior staff had hoped to keep that information private, two of the people said,” Bloomberg reported.
Talking Points Memo editor and CNN White House Correspondent:
This is critical. The White House didn’t disclose this. Jennifer Jacobs got the story that Hicks had covid, something the White House had apparently known since the previous day. That put all eyes on the President. https://t.co/r5bnOB96Ob
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 2, 2020
“Some of Trump’s closest aides said they sensed on Wednesday that Trump was feeling poorly but they chalked it up to fatigue from an intense campaign schedule,” Bloomberg added. “The president seemed exhausted, one person familiar with the situation said.”
Hicks tested positive Wednesday. Jacobs reported the news Thursday evening. There’s at least 24 hours where the White House was silent about Hicks.
Worse, President Trump maintained his schedule after the White House – and possibly the president – learned of Hick’s status. He even traveled to Bedminster, New Jersey for a fundraiser.
Even after news broke of Hicks’ positive test the White House tried to pretend all was well. The White House press office sent out Trump’s official daily schedule for Friday at 10:05 PM. It showed a normal day, and even travel to Florida for a rally.
It was not until 12:54 AM Friday that Trump announced he and the First Lady had tested positive. It’s hard to believe Trump did not have a coronavirus test immediately after the White House learned about Hicks.
OPINION
Chris Wallace ‘Sad’ How Debate ‘Turned Out’: ‘Never Dreamt That It Would Go Off the Tracks’
Chris Wallace, the Fox News anchor who more than most at the right wing cable network stands up to President Donald Trump, was exceptionally passive in his moderation of the first presidential debate of 2020.
He was equally passive in how he discussed and described his performance.
“I’m just sad with the way last night turned out,” Wallace passively told The New York Times’ Michael Grynbaum.
“I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did,” he continued, appearing to take no responsibility for what was overwhelmingly described on social media Tuesday night as a “shit show.”
Continuing down the path of passivity, Wallace lamented it was “a terrible missed opportunity.”
“I’ve read some of the reviews, I know people think, Well, gee, I didn’t jump in soon enough,” he added. “I guess I didn’t realize — and there was no way you could, hindsight being 20/20 — that this was going to be the president’s strategy, not just for the beginning of the debate but the entire debate.”
There in fact was every reason to believe Trump would do what he did Tuesday night – bully, attack, threaten, lie, talk over his opponent, talk over the moderator, refuse to answer direct questions, and embarrass the nation – because he’s done it before, to varying degrees.
“I’m a pro. I’ve never been through anything like this,” Wallace says.
He also refused to blame the president for destroying the entire debate.
Asked directly if Mr. Trump had derailed the debate, Mr. Wallace replied, “Well, he certainly didn’t help.”
Care to elaborate? “No,” Mr. Wallace said. “To quote the president, ‘It is what it is.’”
Wallace seems keenly aware of the power of public opinion, and clearly allowed that to impact his role.
“People have to remember, and too many people forget, both of these candidates have the support of tens of millions of Americans.”
The heads of Fox News, the Murdoch family, praised Wallace, issued a memo supporting him, and toasted him.
Wallace does not seem to have any regrets.
“Generally speaking, I did as well as I could, so I don’t have any second thoughts there,” Mr. Wallace said, in conclusion. “I’m just disappointed with the results. For me, but much more importantly, I’m disappointed for the country, because it could have been a much more useful evening than it turned out to be.”
OPINION
Everything You Need to Know About the Proud Boys, the Hate Group Trump Told to ‘Stand Back and Stand By’
Analysis
The question should’ve been an easy one. At the first debate between the major-party presidential candidates Tuesday night, Fox News host Chris Wallace asked President Donald Trump whether he would denounce white supremacists; instead of offering an unequivocal “No,” Trump told the Proud Boys hate group to “stand back and stand by.”
The Proud Boys, an organization designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has a long history of violence, hateful rhetoric, and coziness with GOP stars and operatives, most notably Trump confidant, Republican fixer, and convicted felon Roger Stone. The group, founded by Canadian media personality Gavin McInnes and currently led by Enrique Tarrio, held a Sept. 26 rally in Portland, Oregon, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency. Although the rally attracted far fewer attendees than anticipated, the event was spun by Tarrio with expressions of pride in having not incited violence—an effort to make their group more palatable. The group is, of course, better known for its members’ attendance at the 2017 Unite the Right white supremacist gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which counterprotester Heather Heyer was murdered by a white supremacist.
At Tuesday’s debate, which devolved into chaos with Trump interrupting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at every turn, Wallace turned to a question about race, policing, and riots, and challenged the president to condemn white supremacist and militia groups.
“You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out antifa and other extremist groups,” Wallace said. “Are you willing to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and say they need to stand down and not to add to the violence in these cities as we saw in Kenosha and in Portland?”
“Give me a name,” Trump said, to which Biden called out “Proud Boys.”
“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by, but I’ll tell you what, somebody’s gotta do something about antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem,” Trump said.
Different subgroups of the extreme right have fear-mongered about socialism, antifa (short-hand for anti-fascist demonstrators), baseless warnings of a “rigged” election and either called for violence or hinted at it—from radical right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein calling for Ilhan Omar to be executed for alleged ballot harvesting (for which there’s no verifiable evidence), to right-wing pastor Rick Joyner calling on military veterans to head up Christian militias to fight against the “tyranny of Marxism.”
So perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that the president who said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of a 2017 white supremacist melee would call on a hate group to “stand by” and wait to be called on in the same debate he fear-mongered about anti-fascist activists, ballot harvesting, and unfounded claims of mail carriers selling ballots and dumping them into a river.
On the social media platform Telegram, the hate group took Trump’s comments as marching orders.
“Standing by sir,” Tarrio wrote.
“Trump basically said to go fuck them up! this makes me so happy,” wrote Joe Biggs, a Proud Boys leader. “President Trump told the proud boys to stand by because someone needs to deal with ANTIFA…well sir! we’re ready!”
Before the end of the night, the self-described “western chauvinist” group had shared an image with the president’s words as a slogan around their logo.
The Proud Boys are well-known for showing up at events for left-wing causes, where they often attempt to escalate and incite violence.
And though the group claims no connection to the racist “alt-right,” Proud Boys founder McInnes (who abandoned the group in 2018 after its members assaulted people who protested a McInnes speech to the New York Metropolitan Republican Club), seems to have an affinity for Nazis. On McInnes’ web broadcast program CRTV, he has hosted countless white supremacists and bigots in favorable contexts.
In 2018, he told listeners to his web broadcast show that he believed it should be considered a hate crime if a person is called a “Nazi” while they are being hit. Earlier that year, Right Wing Watch’s Jared Holt reported that in 2016, McInnes said, “I want violence. I want punching in the face. I’m disappointed in Trump supporters for not punching enough [protesters].”
As Holt reported then, “The qualifier for the highest rank of Proud Boy—known as the ‘Fourth Degree’—necessitates entering a physical conflict for their cause. Members of the Proud Boys havejoked about wanting to shoot and kill ‘antifa.’”
Now the group is emboldened by the incumbent president, who refuses to say whether, should he lose the election, he will respect the Constitution’s prescription for a peaceful transfer of power.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is reprinted here by permission.
OPINION
Wife of Beloved Country Singer Who Died From Coronavirus Calls for ‘Idiot’ Trump to Get Off the Stage During Debate
Fiona Whelan Prine, the widow of beloved country folk music singer-songwriter John Prine, called for President Donald Trump to be taken off the stage during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.
“Can someone get that fucking idiot off the stage. My husband died on his watch,” Whelan Prine urged via Twitter.
Can someone get that fucking idiot off the stage. My husband died on his watch
— Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) September 30, 2020
John Prine was a three-time Grammy award winner. He died of coronavirus on April 7, 2020, at the age of 73.
Fiona Whelan Prine also contracted the virus but recovered.
President Donald Trump has turned the debate into what many are calling a “shit show.”
