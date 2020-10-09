PRESIDENT PROFANITY
Steroid-Surging Trump F-Bombs Iran in Rush Rant
An unhinged President Donald Trump spent around two hours Friday talking with far right wing radio host Rush Limbaugh in a wild interview. Trump has been taking steroids for his coronavirus infection, which may or may not account for his profane threat to Iran.
The steroid the president’s physicians prescribed is Dexamethasone, “an anti-inflammatory drug used for a range of ailments, including arthritis, kidney, blood and thyroid disorders and severe allergies,” NPR reports.
But “quite common, especially among older patients are a range of psychiatric side effects,” Dr. Celine Gounder, assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at New York University School of Medicine says.
“Anything from feeling like you’re on top of the world … your arthritic aches and pains of age just melt away, you have lots of energy,” she told NPR. “There may be some grandiosity.”
In fact, Dr. Gounder says her “own father was treated with high-dose steroids as part of his lymphoma regimen and developed acute psychosis requiring psychiatric hospitalization.”
Friday afternoon Trump attacked – verbally – Iran.
“They’ve been put on notice,” Trump said, addressing his remarks to Iran. “If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.”
“If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.” — the President of the United States pic.twitter.com/RfDKchaw7i
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2020
Vote Vets, a largely progressive non-profit with over 700,000 members, reacted, saying: “Just another day where a president jacked up on steroids drops an F bomb while threatening war.”
More responses:
This man has the nuclear codes. https://t.co/CZrOH4RDub
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 9, 2020
where are my 'civility discourse' people at
where are u fuckin people hiding rnhttps://t.co/vcb1qO2hKe
— darth™ (@darth) October 9, 2020
Trump, in the closing days of the 2016 campaign, made it a campaign staple to attack Jay Z and Beyonce for cursing in music. He said his language was baby talk compared to theirs. https://t.co/gpI7l9Id94
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 9, 2020
Nice that we’re maintaining the moral high ground here https://t.co/HIDVKMv2ZV
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 9, 2020
hi the president of the US is a fucking lunatic https://t.co/VH51KHRJ6K
— Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) October 9, 2020
Just want to point out here that the US has used MOABs and nuclear weapons before so unless Trump has some super-duper secret weapon we've never heard about, this is a lie and the most he's proposing is what stereotyped neocons would. https://t.co/zUI2mVoxKi
— Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 9, 2020
Reminds me of something Obama used to say: if you always have to tell people how tough you are, you probably aren't. https://t.co/CMxKsjbXYO
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 9, 2020
Dear @GOP, @TheDemocrats… hell, I will even take @Disney.
Calling all hands on deck. The president of the United States is unhinged. His behavior is the type that would lead ordinary citizens to be placed on @FBI watchlist. Now, if ever, is the time for the #25thAmendment https://t.co/gXxkaMNXmy
— Ebony Jade Hilton, MD (@EbonyJHilton_MD) October 9, 2020
