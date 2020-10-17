Connect with us

“Russia? North Korea? Saudi Arabia?”: Trump Says He May Flee the Country If He Loses

taken from White House video, Donald Trump, leaves country if Joe Biden wins

During a Friday night rally, Republican President Donald Trump said he’d consider leaving the country if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the upcoming election.

“I’m gonna say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics,” he joked. “I’m not gonna feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country. I don’t know.”

His quip was nice for three reasons: First, it provided extra motivation for Democrats to get out and vote. Second, it was the first time he has intimated that there might actually be a peaceful transfer of power if he loses. And third, lots of Americans have said they’ll leave the country if he wins, so it’s nice to have the shoe on the other foot.

Trump might be considering a sudden departure because, as MSN points out, he could face immediate and multiple legal charges if Biden wins and he loses the protection of the U.S. Justice Department.

If Trump goes back to being a civilian, he could face charges for tax fraud, sabotaging the post office, committing business fraud with the Trump Organization, defamation lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault, and charges of using the presidency for personal profit.

Either way, Twitter users are also overjoyed at Trump’s announcement:

 

Revered, Respected, Beloved Baltimore Congressman and Powerful Chairman Elijah Cummings Dies at 68

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat serving the people of Baltimore, Maryland since 1996, has died at the age of 68. He was revered and respected throughout the nation as an icon, and the conscience of the House of Representatives. The Chairman of the powerful House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Cummings died of “complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” The Washington Post reports.

In recent years Chairman Cummings repeatedly butted heads with President Donald Trump. After attempts to work with Trump, Cummings ultimately declared, “He is a man who quite often calls the truth a lie and calls a lie the truth.”

Just two months ago, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called Chairman Cummings a “profile in courage.”

Here is Cummings in a 2007 interview talking about his experience as a child desegregating a public pool:

 

 

