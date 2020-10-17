“Russia? North Korea? Saudi Arabia?”: Trump Says He May Flee the Country If He Loses

During a Friday night rally, Republican President Donald Trump said he’d consider leaving the country if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the upcoming election.

“I’m gonna say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics,” he joked. “I’m not gonna feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country. I don’t know.”

His quip was nice for three reasons: First, it provided extra motivation for Democrats to get out and vote. Second, it was the first time he has intimated that there might actually be a peaceful transfer of power if he loses. And third, lots of Americans have said they’ll leave the country if he wins, so it’s nice to have the shoe on the other foot.

Trump might be considering a sudden departure because, as MSN points out, he could face immediate and multiple legal charges if Biden wins and he loses the protection of the U.S. Justice Department.

If Trump goes back to being a civilian, he could face charges for tax fraud, sabotaging the post office, committing business fraud with the Trump Organization, defamation lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault, and charges of using the presidency for personal profit.

Either way, Twitter users are also overjoyed at Trump’s announcement:

Trump says he might leave the country if he loses…let’s make it happen!#Vote pic.twitter.com/oFbDHUCJcZ — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) October 17, 2020

Trump supporters are threatening to leave the country if Biden wins? OK, find a country with no public healthcare that's outlawed abortion and has easy access to guns. Afghanistan comes to mind. Pack a sweater. — JRehling (@JRehling) October 9, 2020

"Maybe I'll have to leave the country?" You know Trump is weighin' his options to avoid criminal prosecution and this is definitely at the top of the list. https://t.co/zq8qgcsJc3 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 17, 2020

1/ THREAD: "Maybe I'll have to leave the country. I don't know." — Trump is truly weighing the possibility of withdrawing from the 2020 election & leaving the country, even prior to the election, as a way to avoid profound Narcissistic injury he would suffer if (when) he loses. https://t.co/hUCP5x6bmq — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) October 17, 2020

Leave the country=flee the jurisdiction. Trump faces federal and state criminal and civil exposure once he no longer is president. Trump always ends up revealing his concerns, as he has no filter. So telling he’s pondering life abroad. https://t.co/dsiECkYJw7 — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) October 17, 2020

One could only hope that Trump would leave the country… Please take your entire family with you, we have had enough. — K Gwin (@kwin02173081) October 17, 2020

Trump: "I may leave the country if I lose!" America: pic.twitter.com/H9SXQCQE5j — Left Action (@LeftAction) October 17, 2020