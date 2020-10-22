Connect with us

CRIME IN REAL TIME

Russia Hacked State, Local Computers ‘In Recent Days’ to Help Trump – ‘Broad Access’ to Voting Infrastructure: NYT

Published

on

The New York Times has just published a bombshell report, alleging Russian hackers “in recent days” were able to access state and local computer networks, in an effort to help President Donald Trump win re-election. These “breaches…could allow Moscow broader access to American voting infrastructure.”

The revelation is in keeping with Russia’s stated goal of undermining confidence in the U.S. elections system.

“The discovery of the hacks came as American intelligence agencies, infiltrating Russian networks themselves, have pieced together details of what they believe are Russia’s plans to interfere in the presidential race in its final days or immediately after the election on Nov. 3,” the Times reports.

“Officials did not make clear what Russia planned to do, but they said its operations would be intended to help President Trump, potentially by exacerbating disputes around the results, especially if the race is too close to call.”

For months Trump has been sowing seeds to allow himself and his supporters to claim the election was not free or fair, repeatedly calling it “rigged.”

The Times claims there is “no evidence that the Russians have changed any vote tallies or voter registration information.”

But experts say this isn’t over.

“This could be the reconnaissance for disruptive activity,” says John Hultquist, the director of threat analysis at the security firm FireEye.

“American officials expect that if the presidential race is not called on election night, Russian groups could use their knowledge of the local computer systems to deface websites, release nonpublic information or take similar steps that could sow chaos and doubts about the integrity of the results, according to American officials briefed on the intelligence.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

CRIME IN REAL TIME

Fox News Anchor: ‘President’s Tweet Ripping’ Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch Added ‘An Article of Impeachment Real-Time’

Published

11 months ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

President Donald Trump stunned America and likely many around the world when he engaged in what experts are calling “witness intimidation” and “witness tampering” in real time by tweeting attacks against former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as she testified before Congress during Friday’s House impeachment hearing.

Trump also timed the tweets to post while she was talking about feeling intimidated when she learned he had told the President of Ukraine she would “go through some things,” an obvious threat to her and possibly even her well-being.

Trump’s actions Friday morning did not go unnoticed by his number one champions, Fox News.

Here’s one of the conservative cable news network’s top anchors, Bret Baier, making clear Trump engaged in an impeachable act in public, with America as a witness.

Watch:

Baier was not the only Fox News anchor to admit Trump just committed another impeachable offense.

Chris Wallace, the face of Fox News’ news division, agreed Trump appeared to have engaged in “witness intimidation and witness tampering.”

Here’s Wallace praising Yovanovitch live on-air:

EARLIER: Trump Slammed for ‘Criminal Witness Intimidation’ of Ukraine Ambassador in Real Time During Impeachment Hearing Testimony

Continue Reading

CRIME IN REAL TIME

Trump Slammed for ‘Criminal Witness Intimidation’ of Ukraine Ambassador in Real Time During Impeachment Hearing Testimony

Published

11 months ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

“Can we impeach the SOB already!?”

President Donald Trump attacked his former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, one of the most senior diplomats in the U.S. State Department, as she delivered sworn testimony before the House Intelligence Committee Friday at an impeachment inquiry hearing.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” Trump falsely claimed.

Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff made clear President Trump was engaging in “witness intimidation.”

On MSNBC at 10:38 AM, during a break, Chris Matthews ssaid what Trump did “is a crime.”

Many on social media expressed outrage at the President’s unprecedented attack.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.