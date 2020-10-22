CRIME IN REAL TIME
Russia Hacked State, Local Computers ‘In Recent Days’ to Help Trump – ‘Broad Access’ to Voting Infrastructure: NYT
The New York Times has just published a bombshell report, alleging Russian hackers “in recent days” were able to access state and local computer networks, in an effort to help President Donald Trump win re-election. These “breaches…could allow Moscow broader access to American voting infrastructure.”
The revelation is in keeping with Russia’s stated goal of undermining confidence in the U.S. elections system.
“The discovery of the hacks came as American intelligence agencies, infiltrating Russian networks themselves, have pieced together details of what they believe are Russia’s plans to interfere in the presidential race in its final days or immediately after the election on Nov. 3,” the Times reports.
“Officials did not make clear what Russia planned to do, but they said its operations would be intended to help President Trump, potentially by exacerbating disputes around the results, especially if the race is too close to call.”
For months Trump has been sowing seeds to allow himself and his supporters to claim the election was not free or fair, repeatedly calling it “rigged.”
Just out: Some people in the Great State of North Carolina have been sent TWO BALLOTS. RIGGED ELECTION in waiting!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020
Rigged Election! https://t.co/agmPI8kkRV
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020
The Times claims there is “no evidence that the Russians have changed any vote tallies or voter registration information.”
But experts say this isn’t over.
“This could be the reconnaissance for disruptive activity,” says John Hultquist, the director of threat analysis at the security firm FireEye.
“American officials expect that if the presidential race is not called on election night, Russian groups could use their knowledge of the local computer systems to deface websites, release nonpublic information or take similar steps that could sow chaos and doubts about the integrity of the results, according to American officials briefed on the intelligence.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME IN REAL TIME
Fox News Anchor: ‘President’s Tweet Ripping’ Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch Added ‘An Article of Impeachment Real-Time’
President Donald Trump stunned America and likely many around the world when he engaged in what experts are calling “witness intimidation” and “witness tampering” in real time by tweeting attacks against former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as she testified before Congress during Friday’s House impeachment hearing.
Trump also timed the tweets to post while she was talking about feeling intimidated when she learned he had told the President of Ukraine she would “go through some things,” an obvious threat to her and possibly even her well-being.
Trump’s actions Friday morning did not go unnoticed by his number one champions, Fox News.
Here’s one of the conservative cable news network’s top anchors, Bret Baier, making clear Trump engaged in an impeachable act in public, with America as a witness.
That was a turning point in this hearing so far. She was already a sympathetic witness & the President’s tweet ripping her allowed Schiff to point it out real time characterizing it as witness tampering or intimidation -adding an article of impeachment real-time. https://t.co/HSCkGMIqmH
— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 15, 2019
Watch:
Wow. Fox News’ Bret Baier says that Trump’s tweets attacking Yovanovitch could be construed as witness intimidation and hence “adding essentially an article of impeachment in real time as this hearing is going on.” pic.twitter.com/7IiDQ1xriP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2019
Baier was not the only Fox News anchor to admit Trump just committed another impeachable offense.
Chris Wallace, the face of Fox News’ news division, agreed Trump appeared to have engaged in “witness intimidation and witness tampering.”
Chris Wallace agrees: “This wasn’t just testimony about the past. This played out in real time, with the president attacking her… It does raise the possibility of witness intimidation and witness tampering as a new charge here.”
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 15, 2019
Here’s Wallace praising Yovanovitch live on-air:
FOX NEWS’ CHRIS WALLACE: “If you are not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch today, you don’t have a pulse.” pic.twitter.com/KKDbeGngX8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2019
EARLIER: Trump Slammed for ‘Criminal Witness Intimidation’ of Ukraine Ambassador in Real Time During Impeachment Hearing Testimony
CRIME IN REAL TIME
Trump Slammed for ‘Criminal Witness Intimidation’ of Ukraine Ambassador in Real Time During Impeachment Hearing Testimony
“Can we impeach the SOB already!?”
President Donald Trump attacked his former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, one of the most senior diplomats in the U.S. State Department, as she delivered sworn testimony before the House Intelligence Committee Friday at an impeachment inquiry hearing.
“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” Trump falsely claimed.
….They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019
Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff made clear President Trump was engaging in “witness intimidation.”
Schiff on Trump attacking witnesses as they testify before impeachment investigators: “I want to let you know, ambassador, that some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously.” pic.twitter.com/JLT9yN57cc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2019
On MSNBC at 10:38 AM, during a break, Chris Matthews ssaid what Trump did “is a crime.”
Many on social media expressed outrage at the President’s unprecedented attack.
Live Witness intimidation. Can we impeach the SOB already!?
— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) November 15, 2019
Future Politics students are undoubtedly going to have to write essays on the usage of Social Media in relation to #Impeachment proceedings #witnessintimidation #ImpeachmentInquiry
— Martyn Bradshaw (@AstonMartyn) November 15, 2019
Do better, John. How would Neil Peart view these events? I assure you, he wouldn’t marvel at the tech angle. The unprecedented thing is the president engaging in criminal *witness intimidation* in real time to cover-up his own confessed crimes. https://t.co/6lhwtAD6jX
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) November 15, 2019
Chris Wallace agrees: “This wasn’t just testimony about the past. This played out in real time, with the president attacking her… It does raise the possibility of witness intimidation and witness tampering as a new charge here.”
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 15, 2019
witness intimidation —-> yet another ongoing impeachable offense committed by @realDonaldTrump #ImpeachAndRemove https://t.co/IukbcDXRLI
— Turkey / Goof™ (@MetsFanInPhilly) November 15, 2019
There is nothing that quickens the pulse like live witness intimidation, if you’re on the lookout for pizzazz.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 15, 2019
Trump’s tweet this morning on Yavanovitch shows there is no one who can control him at all or temper his impulses in the WH.
This was a disaster for him, legally and politically, as he engaged in witness intimidation and furthered her concern of things happening to her.
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) November 15, 2019
Reminder: Witness intimidation — on its own — is an impeachable offense. https://t.co/75gskvF1vG
— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) November 15, 2019
3/ Although impeachment doesn’t require a crime, witness intimidation is in fact a crime & be the basis of another article of impeachment. Here’s one part of the relevant law, 18 USC 1512. pic.twitter.com/KXmi9s9BMc
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 15, 2019
Brett Baier on Fox News: Schiff — by casting Trump’s tweet against Yovanovitch as witness intimidation — was essentially adding an article an impeachment “in real time.”
— Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) November 15, 2019
Trending
- WILDLY OFFENSIVE2 days ago
Tiffany Trump Burned to the Ground Over Disastrous LGBTQ Pride Campaign Event: ‘Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Treason’
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE2 days ago
Trump Publicly Demands Bill Barr Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Joe Biden in Off-the-Rails Fox News Interview
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Pat Robertson: God Told Me Trump Wins Re-Election – Sparking the ‘End Times’ So ‘Pray for Him’
- BOOM!2 days ago
Trump Has a Hidden Bank Account in China
- PRESIDENT PANDEMIC2 days ago
‘Doubling’: CNN Hosts Visibly Unnerved After Hearing Doctor’s ‘Bleak’ New COVID Projections
- News3 days ago
Far Right House Republicans Urge Barr to Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Joe Biden and Son Hunter
- LET'S NOT LIVE THROUGH THAT AGAIN3 days ago
Commission to Allow Trump, Biden Microphones to Be Muted During Final Debate – After President Warned Against Change
- FRAUD1 day ago
Trump Mocked for Posting Photo of ‘The Many Things We’ve Done for Healthcare’ That’s a ‘Blank Sheet of Paper’