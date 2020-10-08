Revealed: Trump’s Chief of Staff Broke Pandemic Rules by Throwing ‘Lavish’ Wedding for Daughter

President Donald Trump’s newly-installed Postmaster General is working to reduce capacity across the United States, just weeks before early voting in the 2020 presidential election begins in some states. Americans are furious, after seeing many reports on massive reductions in mail sorting machines, and Trump’s refusal to fund the USPS – along with his admission he is doing so to make it impossible for people to vote by mail.

A local Portland, Oregon news reporter says the USPS admits it’s already removed 27 mailboxes from Eugene, Oregon, with more removals to come there. She says the Post Office claims “they’re only removing them from locations that have multiple mailboxes next to each other.”

Which does not explain this:

Two drive up mailboxes removed at USPS Bacon Station, 2727 E. 55th St., Indianapolis. No explanation posted. Office closed when I was there so no one I could ask. One person said it’s been a few days. pic.twitter.com/qVvB2kZqKi — John Tuohy (@John_Tuohy) August 14, 2020

Or this:

For those who said they’re removing some mailboxes only where multiple stood beside each other, here is the same spot from the original photo (taken August 8) today. As you can see from the tape cautioning people not to trip, there was only one mailbox. pic.twitter.com/KTpZHuRDnM — Mark ? Delaney (@markdelaneysays) August 14, 2020

NBC Montana reports it has “confirmed with the Montana State Association of the National Association of Letter Carriers the orders to remove 13 boxes in Missoula, 9 in Bozeman, 3 in Lewistown and 30 in Billings.”

NPR’s Lulu Miller show that not only are mailboxes being removed, some are just being sealed, rendering them useless:

Documentation of the locked mailbox: pic.twitter.com/6ydv2FNu0C — Lulu Miller (@lmillernpr) August 11, 2020

One Oregon reporter offers this disturbing development.

Mailboxes update: A Eugene resident told me the outbound slots in his neighborhood’s mailbox have been locked shut. He said residents don’t have individual boxes, so to send mail, they either have to find a roadside dropbox or risk a trip to the PO.https://t.co/8fzNHC6dgz — J. Ramakrishnan (@JRamakrishnanOR) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Americans are taking to social media and posting photos of USPS mail boxes being removed and carted away. Take a look at some:

People keep asking me the same questions so here’s the FAQ: Who took the photo? I did When? August 8, 2020 around 6:20 pm Where? NE 70th and Sacramento in Portland, Oregon Have the mailboxes returned/been replaced yet? As of August 13, no. I’ll update if they are. — Mark ? Delaney (@markdelaneysays) August 13, 2020

This just induced a hot flash and headache.

Mailboxes being removed in Portland at tRUmp’s direction pic.twitter.com/KvrABqWD1k — ?Peach?Pie says wear a ? (@peachisyummy) August 14, 2020

IT’S HAPPENING . . .

These notices have just started appearing on the mailboxes here in south Palo Alto (and likely throughout the city). All of a sudden the mail volume is so low that they are shutting our mailboxes down just 80 days before the election? #VoteTrumpOut pic.twitter.com/KlkUnma9nB — LaDoris Cordell (@judgecordell) August 14, 2020