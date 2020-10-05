DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE
Reporters Slam McEnany: ‘Endangered Lives’ by Not Quarantining and Briefing Without a Mask
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has become the ninth Trump associate present at the Rose Garden Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to test positive for the coronavirus. McEnany, who became defensive on Friday when she was questioned about when she knew that Counselor to the President Hope Hicks had a positive test Wednesday and/or Thursday morning insisted she had no prior knowledge of Hicks’ coronavirus status when she briefed the press on Thursday.
McEnany has flouted CDC guidelines on the deadly virus and vehemently supported and defended President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic.
Now she is being highly criticized for her behavior, including removing her mask when talking to reporters as recently as Sunday, despite having been exposed to several people who are coronavirus positive.
She’s also being denounced for her highly-defensive statement insisting she did not know about Hope Hicks’s diagnosis yet offering “no apologies to the colleagues and journalists she willfully put at risk.”
Here’s what journalists and others are saying:
Here’s video of McEnany removing her mask to speak to reporters yesterday (about concealing the timing of the president’s last negative test, for some reason). https://t.co/K8JDc1U1FD
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 5, 2020
McEnany was widely criticized for briefing reporters on Friday without wearing a mask — hours *after* her boss announced he had tested positive https://t.co/FJWKmK4lSy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2020
At 6pm last night, McEnany gaggled with reporters without a mask. https://t.co/y7JDlblNwz
— Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) October 5, 2020
A reminder. Last week when I asked her, Kayleigh said she didn’t know of Hope Hicks testing positive when she briefed the press – and . . . wait for it STILL NOT wearing a mask. @realDonaldTrump @PressSec NOW: she says she is asymptomatic and has tested positive. https://t.co/JJvxuIkxrS
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 5, 2020
Here is video of Kayleigh McEnany YESTERDAY taking off her mask before talking to a group of journalists
TODAY she tested positive for COVID-19
Absolute reckless disregard for the safety of other people. https://t.co/O631n97PGj
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 5, 2020
.@PressSec was pulled off Marine One before the Bedminster trip Thursday because she had contact with Hope Hicks. She did not, however, quarantine as recommended by CDC guidelines.
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 5, 2020
February 25: “This president will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here.”
Both Trump and Kayleigh McEnany have now tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/IOAv6BfjV8
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 5, 2020
Thread below is spot on. I’d only add that a professional operation would acknowledge mistakes and correct them. Kayleigh McEnany was briefing reporters w/o a mask AFTER this all came apart. Trump’s campaign has been sending out photos of indoor events with folks maskless. https://t.co/pAYwBcKlQY
— Sam Stein (@samstein) October 5, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany has repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask on. She has recklessly endangered lives. https://t.co/BKnrD1AWRn
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 5, 2020
DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE
‘Don’t Tell Anyone’: Trump Did Not Disclose His First Positive Test and Told Aide to Not Disclose Theirs – WSJ
President Donald Trump on Thursday received a positive coronavirus test result but did not disclose it. He even did a Fox News interview Thursday night with his close friend and unofficial advisor Sean Hannity, and did not publicly reveal he had COVID-19.
The President, upon learning of a top aide’s positive coronavirus test, told them to keep it quiet.
“Don’t tell anyone,” President Trump directed, according to The Wall Street Journal, which did not name who that advisor was.
Trump finally announced his coronavirus status after a second positive test, just before 1 AM Friday morning.
Trump on Thursday flew to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey to attend a high-dollar donor fundraiser, knowing that Hope Hicks had COVID-19 and that he had been exposed. It’s unclear if his first positive coronavirus test result had come back at that point, but having been exposed CDC guidelines state clearly he should have been self-quarantining at that point regardless.
“Mr. Trump and his top advisers also aimed to keep such a close hold on the early positive results that his campaign manager, Bill Stepien, didn’t know that Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest White House aides, had tested positive on Thursday morning until news reports later that evening, according to a person familiar with the matter,” The Journal adds. “The Trump campaign said Friday evening that Mr. Stepien had tested positive.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE
McEnany: ‘The Fact That We Have Come Nowhere Near’ 2 Million Coronavirus Deaths Is ‘a Testament’ to Trump
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump’s misleading and false claim that the coronavirus “affects virtually nobody,” and insisted that it is “a testament” to Trump that 2 million Americans have not died from COVID-19.
The U.S. just crossed the tragic marker of 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.
“As you’ve heard several doctors in the Task Force note from this podium, we were looking at the prospect of 2 million people potentially perishing from the coronavirus in this country,” McEnany told reporters Tuesday, suggesting wrongly that doing absolutely nothing would have been a legitimate course of action Trump could have taken.
She called the more than 200,000 deaths, “a testament to the hard work done by the Task Force and this President.”
.@acosta: What do you say to Americans who blame this administration for 200,000 Covid deaths?
McENANY: The fact that we have come nowhere near 2 million deaths is a testament to this president taking immediate action pic.twitter.com/Y5rHBLanG6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020
On Monday at a rally in Ohio Trump told supporters the coronavirus “affects elderly people. Elderly people with heart problems and other problems. If they have other problems, that’s what it really affects. That’s it.”
“You know, in some states, thousands of people, nobody young” dies, Trump added. “Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system, who knows. You look — take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”
McEnany told CNN’s Jim Acosta Tuesday afternoon that President Trump was “giving critical information” at Monday night’s rally when he said the virus “affects elderly people” and “that’s it.”
DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE
‘We’re Screwed’: New Details Emerge About Jared Kushner’s Refusal to Help Battle COVID-19
Jared Kushner resisted taking a role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic from the very beginning, according to a new report about the White House response.
A bipartisan group of heavy hitters and business leaders met March 20 at the Federal Emergency Management Agency to discuss how to make and distribute personal protective equipment, and certain government officials urged them to return the next day to meet with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser, reported Vanity Fair.
“The federal government is not going to lead this response,” Kushner told the group at the start of the meeting, seated in a chair taller than the others around the conference table. “It’s up to the states to figure out what they want to do.”
Kushner had formed a “shadow task force” that ran parallel to one led by Vice President Mike Pence, and private sector representatives had pledged to produce PPEs if the federal government promised to buy them, and they wanted the president to invoke the Defense Production Act to make that happen quickly.
“We were all saying, ‘Mr. Kushner, if you want to fix this problem for PPE and ventilators, there’s a path to do it, but you have to make a policy change,’” recalled one person who attended the meeting.
Kushner got “very aggressive” and insisted they didn’t understand how government worked as well as he did, although that attendee said his arguments “made no sense.”
“It felt like Kushner was the president,” that person said. “He sat in the chair and he was clearly making the decisions.”
One attendee told Kushner that Americans were bidding against each other for the limited supply of PPE, and that person explained that businesses that wanted to help were looking for leadership from the federal government.
“Free markets will solve this,” Kushner replied. “That is not the role of government.”
That same person agreed that open markets could solve many problems, but he said the system was breaking under the crisis, pointing to a CNN report about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desperation for supplies.
“That’s the CNN bullsh*t,” Kushner told that person. “They lie.”
Another attendee said that prompted a rant by Kushner against the Democratic governor.
“Cuomo didn’t pound the phones hard enough to get PPE for his state,” Kushner said. “His people are going to suffer and that’s their problem.”
Other attendees were shocked and alarmed.
“That’s when I was like, we’re screwed,” an attendee said.
