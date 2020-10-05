Reporters Slam McEnany: ‘Endangered Lives’ by Not Quarantining and Briefing Without a Mask

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has become the ninth Trump associate present at the Rose Garden Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to test positive for the coronavirus. McEnany, who became defensive on Friday when she was questioned about when she knew that Counselor to the President Hope Hicks had a positive test Wednesday and/or Thursday morning insisted she had no prior knowledge of Hicks’ coronavirus status when she briefed the press on Thursday.

McEnany has flouted CDC guidelines on the deadly virus and vehemently supported and defended President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic.

Now she is being highly criticized for her behavior, including removing her mask when talking to reporters as recently as Sunday, despite having been exposed to several people who are coronavirus positive.

She’s also being denounced for her highly-defensive statement insisting she did not know about Hope Hicks’s diagnosis yet offering “no apologies to the colleagues and journalists she willfully put at risk.”

Here’s what journalists and others are saying:

Here’s video of McEnany removing her mask to speak to reporters yesterday (about concealing the timing of the president’s last negative test, for some reason). https://t.co/K8JDc1U1FD — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 5, 2020

McEnany was widely criticized for briefing reporters on Friday without wearing a mask — hours *after* her boss announced he had tested positive https://t.co/FJWKmK4lSy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2020

At 6pm last night, McEnany gaggled with reporters without a mask. https://t.co/y7JDlblNwz — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) October 5, 2020

A reminder. Last week when I asked her, Kayleigh said she didn’t know of Hope Hicks testing positive when she briefed the press – and . . . wait for it STILL NOT wearing a mask. @realDonaldTrump @PressSec NOW: she says she is asymptomatic and has tested positive. https://t.co/JJvxuIkxrS — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 5, 2020

Here is video of Kayleigh McEnany YESTERDAY taking off her mask before talking to a group of journalists TODAY she tested positive for COVID-19 Absolute reckless disregard for the safety of other people. https://t.co/O631n97PGj — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 5, 2020

.@PressSec was pulled off Marine One before the Bedminster trip Thursday because she had contact with Hope Hicks. She did not, however, quarantine as recommended by CDC guidelines. — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 5, 2020

February 25: “This president will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here.” Both Trump and Kayleigh McEnany have now tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/IOAv6BfjV8 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 5, 2020

Thread below is spot on. I’d only add that a professional operation would acknowledge mistakes and correct them. Kayleigh McEnany was briefing reporters w/o a mask AFTER this all came apart. Trump’s campaign has been sending out photos of indoor events with folks maskless. https://t.co/pAYwBcKlQY — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 5, 2020