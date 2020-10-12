‘Pure Evil’: New Photo of Maskless ‘Patient Zero’ Trump Surrounded by Secret Service Goes Viral

A photo (below) of a recently coronavirus-infected President Donald Trump – maskless and making his way to board Air Force One – is going viral on social media.

The photo, taken by New York Times photographer Doug Mills, shows the president nearly surrounded by his Secret Service detail, one of whom does not look happy.

On Sunday Trump falsely boasted he is “immune” from the deadly coronavirus, and has a “protective glow” after spending several days and nights at Walter Reed. Minutes ago Trump’s physician announced he has had one negative coronavirus test since contracting the virus.

The President is currently on his way to Sanford, Florida, where he will hold a MAGA rally Monday night despite not having tested negative.

Here’s what some are saying:

Everyone but President Trump is wearing a mask here. https://t.co/gQCnOuEY1g — Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) October 12, 2020

The recklessness of Trump’s presidency, summarized in one unbelievable picture. https://t.co/PpCdlBilOR — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 12, 2020

Dude you have an IV bandage on your hand and are almost certainly still shedding coronavirus but go off https://t.co/45QwGOu1Pa — Miles Kampf-Lassin (@MilesKLassin) October 12, 2020

Is the umbrella pattern the biohazard symbol https://t.co/3UnABPvIta — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 12, 2020

wmd in human form https://t.co/lcgz71qC7p — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 12, 2020

He hasn’t produced a negative test and he’s not wearing a mask ???? https://t.co/xnAJq5vKRd — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) October 12, 2020

Hey, Hey, Typhoid Trump How Many Innocent Support Staffers/Secret Service/Military Guards Did You Infect Today? https://t.co/JTKxAD80M0 — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) October 12, 2020

Everyone can SUCK MY GERMS, but if you think I’ll let MY FUCKING HAIR get wet, you’ve got another thing coming! https://t.co/oUYjixQvSD — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) October 12, 2020

Forcing these people to work for him like this is pure evil. https://t.co/0cxTk7VDFf — thots and playas (@ThatElJefe) October 12, 2020

Trump just boarded Air Force One without a mask while sick with a disease that has infected nearly 8 million Americans and killed 215,000 https://t.co/Dh5gQJGy6G — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 12, 2020

When you’re about to board a plane with patient zero 😷🥴 https://t.co/Q8f5v0JFc1 pic.twitter.com/PxCXvJ1Z0z — andrew (@andrewmunoz10) October 12, 2020

Wear a fucking mask. https://t.co/GiLfg9XMIw — Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) October 12, 2020

Just wanna remind everyone that this selfish fuck still likely has covid and is requiring *everyone else* to wear a mask around him. https://t.co/pPqvgqR6H8 — Chris “no halloween name just vote early” Blundell (@ChrisBlundell) October 12, 2020

This is a perfect ode to his narcissistic personality. https://t.co/vg45eO54BX — Rebecca Rynecki (@BeccaRBooks) October 12, 2020

This photo, or one telling a similar story, will one day be in textbooks. https://t.co/6IWHf9UnfK — Marc Sherman (@marctsherman) October 12, 2020

As if we needed any more proof that this piece of shit cares for nobody but himself. What a complete asshat. #WearADamnMask https://t.co/5DdnNVSfhQ — themightyrenegade (@mightyrenegade) October 12, 2020

Even if you have never read a single tweet or heard a single one of his Tinkerbell magical thinking lies – this photo alone tells you he cares about no one or nothing but himself. https://t.co/rAm5MTPAnp — Katherine Fugate (@katherinefugate) October 12, 2020

Image:Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr