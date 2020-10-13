TYPHOID TRUMP
‘New Level of Dumb’: Morning Joe Slams Trump Over Latest COVID-19 Claim
Addressing comments made by Donald Trump at a rally in Florida on Monday night, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough stated the president had hit a new low when it came to talking about the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 215,000 Americans.
With the president claiming he is now “immune” from COVID-19, the MSNBC host said Trump had reached a “new level of dumb.”
“He talks doctors, he talks epidemiologists and he is saying they try to make it as bad as possible,” Scarborough began. “No, Donald, read the front page of any newspaper. Read the Wall Street Journal, they will tell you, in fact, I think it was Wall Street Journal that had the breaking news that the Nevada man was the first to be reinfected three months later.”
“I had a doctor — a personal doctor — tell me several months ago, you’re not immune for life. Donald, that’s just — that’s just a new level of dumb,” he continued.
“Could be the ‘roids talking,” co-host Mike Brezinski prompted.
“It could be the ‘roids talking,” Scarborough agreed. “Going out and kissing all the men in the crowd, I think he said, and then the women. keep me off of those ‘roids. But anyway, three months, my doctor told me — he said it looks like from everything we’re looking at he may have immunity for three months, but the president said something else in there.”
Watch below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'SOUNDS ABOUT WHITE'3 days ago
Lindsay Graham Says Black People Are Safe in South Carolina… If They’re Conservative
- 'HEART' OF TEXAS3 days ago
Federal Judge Block Texas Governor’s Order to Remove Most of the State’s Ballot Drop Boxes
- FRAUD23 hours ago
‘Violation of State Law’: Legal Experts Blast California GOP’s ‘Fake’ Voter Ballot Dropoff Boxes
- ONLY THE BEST PEOPLE1 day ago
Trump’s ‘Decimated’ Campaign Staff Has ‘No Clue’ How to Stop His Re-Election Death-Spiral: John Heilemann
- NO. YOU'RE. NOT.2 days ago
Trump Declares He’s ‘Immune’ and Can’t Get COVID ‘For Maybe a Long Time’: I Have ‘A Protective Glow’
- 'DANCES ON CORPSES'3 days ago
The White House Stopped the CDC From Requiring Face Masks on Public Transit
- VOTER SUPPRESSION20 hours ago
‘Haven’t Seen This in Any Other Country’: Video of Huge Line of Georgia Voters Waiting to Cast Ballots Goes Viral
- ASSAULTING THE CONSTITUTION23 hours ago
CNN Legal Analyst Decodes Amy Coney Barrett’s Beliefs: States Can Ban Same-Sex Marriage – Not a Constitutional Issue