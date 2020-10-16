BE BEST?
Melania ‘Be Best’ Trump Scathingly Slams Former Friend in Angry Attack on White House Website
Melania Trump is attacking her former friend and senior advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who wrote a book and secretly recorded some of their conversations after the Trumps threw her under the bus.
TheFirst Lady recently wrote on the White House website that Barron, the Trump’s youngest son, had tested positive for coronavirus, noting that she and Barron are both now negative.
But on Friday the First Lady used the White House website for more nefarious purposes. She penned the attack on Wolkoff but attempted to hide it in a “Be Best” missive titled “Give Focus to Our Next Generation,” as The Daily Beast reports.
“Over the last couple of weeks,” the First Lady begins, “I have had time to reflect on many things personal to me. One of the most honorable and important roles I have ever undertaken has been serving you, the American people, as the First Lady of this country.
“When I thought about where I wanted to put my time and efforts, there was no hesitation. BE BEST has one simple purpose—to help children. It serves to provide the tools children need to prepare them for their futures.”
But then came the slam, which was not subtle, and not very “Be Best” at all.
“We all know that more often than not, information that could be helpful to children is lost in the noise made by self-serving adults. I have most recently found this to be the case as major news outlets eagerly covered salacious claims made by a former contractor who advised my office,” she writes, refusing to say the name of her former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, instead calling her a “contractor” even though Wolkoff worked unpaid while at the White House. Later she referred to her as an “opportunist,” not even acknowledging their once long snd strong friendship.
“A person who said she ‘made me’ even though she hardly knew me, and someone who clung to me after my husband won the Presidency,” Melania Trump added.
“This is a woman who secretly recorded our phone calls, releasing portions from me that were out of context, then wrote a book of idle gossip trying to distort my character. Her ‘memoir’ included blaming me for her ailing health from an accident she had long ago, and for bad news coverage that she brought upon herself and others. Never once looking within at her own dishonest behavior and all in an attempt to be relevant. These kinds of people only care about their personal agenda—not about helping others,” Melania writes, apparently in an attempt to offer advice to Americans seeking her “Be Best” wisdom.
“As a country, we cannot continue to get lost in the noise of negativity and encourage ambition by those who seek only to promote themselves,” the First Lady adds, seemingly unaware of who her husband is.
Melania Trump Attacks Anonymous NYT Op-Ed Writer, and Defends First Amendment – but Not the President
First Lady Melania Trump has issued a statement attacking the anonymous author – an unnamed senior White House official – of a damning New York Times op-ed that brutally scorches President Trump. In her remarks she also defends the First Amendment – but not at any point does she defend her husband.
“Freedom of speech is an important pillar of our nation’s founding principles and a free press is important to our democracy. The press should be fair, unbiased and responsible,” her statement begins.
“Unidentified sources have become the majority of the voices people hear about in today’s news,” it continues. “People with no names are writing our nation’s history. Words are important, and accusations can lead to severe consequences.”
“If a person is bold enough to accuse people of negative actions, they have a responsibility to publicly stand by their words and people have the right to be able to defend themselves.”
“To the writer of the op-ed — you are not protecting this country, you are sabotaging it with your cowardly actions,” the statement ends.
The First Lady did not defend her husband, the president. Nor did she refute or push back on any of the allegations in the op-ed.
Among them:
“The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making.”
“In addition to his mass-marketing of the notion that the press is the ‘enemy of the people,’ President Trump’s impulses are generally anti-trade and anti-democratic.”
“Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back.”
“President Trump shows a preference for autocrats and dictators.”
And more.
First Lady in Anti-Bullying Speech Says Most Children Know More About Social Media ‘Than Some Adults’
First Lady Melania Trump delivered a speech Monday morning at the Cyberbullying Prevention Summit in Rockville, Maryland, ironically telling participants how children are more aware of the pitfalls of social media than some adults.
“Let’s face it,” the First Lady told attendees, “most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults, but we still need to do all we can to provide them with information and tools for successful and safe online habits,” she said, according to her prepared remarks.
The First Lady’s speech was made in connection with her Be Best campaign to combat cyber bullying against children while teaching them good behavior.
“In today’s global society, social media is an inevitable part of our children’s daily lives,” the First Lady also shared with attendees, who included HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “It can be used in many positive ways, but can also be destructive and harmful when used incorrectly. That is why Be Best chooses to focus on the importance of teaching our next generation how to conduct themselves safely and in a positive manner in an online setting.”
First Lady Melania Trump: Social media “can be used in many positive ways, but can also be destructive and harmful when used incorrectly.” pic.twitter.com/d6tzFxE9AK
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 20, 2018
President Trump reportedly is not supportive of the First Lady’s campaign, as The Hill notes.
Racist US President Calls Former – and Only – Black Top White House Aide a ‘Dog’
President Donald Trump launched into a furtive tweet storm Tuesday morning, posting six tweets in under 45 minutes. The president labeled his former White House aide and 3-time “Apprentice” contestant a “dog.” It is a racist and misogynistic attack on Omarosa Manigault Newman, one that serves only to draw attention to her claims that he is a “racist” and has used the “n” word while on set of his former reality TV show.
“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning.
Except it’s false. Trump admitted he hired Omarosa, who, based on his description Monday, was not qualified for the job. He then admitted that he blocked her firing “because she only said GREAT things about me.”
Omarosa, according to reports during her one-year tenure in the Trump White House, was not a good employee, and yet Trump kept her on.
So his claim his chief of staff “quickly” fired her is false.
Some responses to Trump’s vile attack via Twitter:
Per the access Hollywood tape, Trump uses “dog” when he wants to use “bitch” but feels it would be inappropriate.
— Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) August 14, 2018
Dude. You’re willing to call your former top black female staffer a dog in front of the entire world.
I 100% believe that a tape of you using the n-word behind closed doors exists. #Racist #ReleaseTheTapes @MarkBurnettTV
— (((John M. Becker))) (@freedom2marry) August 14, 2018
Trump’s official position is this: he personally decided to hire Omarosa, a crazed, crying, lowlife dog who everyone in the White House hated, his chief of staff thought was a loser, but he kept employed at $180k a year in a senior position because she said nice things about him.
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 14, 2018
What happened to hiring the best people? You hired her. So if she is a “crazed, delusional, crying dog”, you are doing a very shitty job. Amazingly bad, worst ever, horrible.
— Andrew Fine (@AFineBlogger) August 14, 2018
“I only hire the best people””no time for golf” “will show tax returns” “worth $10B”. Can’t one of you talk sense into serial liar in chief? @IvankaTrump @EricTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @FLOTUS @PressSec
— Quid Pro Quo61 (@quidproquo61) August 14, 2018
Donald this one is for you, enjoypic.twitter.com/jwUIc7VPB3
— dave M ❄️ 🥕 🇪🇺 (@davemacladd) August 14, 2018
Trump’s a sick disgusting man.I don’t care about Omarosa but she is not a dog. She is a woman YOU hired when it served your purpose.Then you threw her away. Now you try to demean her but the only person you demean is yourself and the office you are supposed to hold in high esteem
— Debby Carroll (@thefamilycrypt) August 14, 2018
