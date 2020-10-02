Connect with us

SO MUCH FOR CDC GUIDELINES

Maskless McEnany Wrongly Claims Fundraiser Trump Attended After Hicks Tested Positive Was Outdoors

Published

on

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany Friday afternoon spoke briefly to reporters, wrongly claiming that the Bedminster, New Jersey fundraiser President Donald Trump attended Thursday – after the White House knew Hope Hicks had tested positive for coronavirus – was outdoors.

President Donald Trump and the First Lady tested positive Thursday night.

“It was deemed safe for the president to go,” McEnany, herself exposed to both Hicks and  President Trump, told reporters. “He socially distanced. It was an outdoor event and it was deemed safe.”

CNN reports the fundraiser was indoors, although there may have been an outdoor component.

“White House Operations made the assessment it was safe for the president in consultation with others,” McEnany added, not revealing who the “others” were.

As U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) suggests, it appears no one at the White House is following CDC guidelines.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.