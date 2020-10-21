News
Judge Shoots Down Effort to Delay Hearing on Trump Rape Case — After Barr’s DOJ Was Caught Lying: Report
The United States Department of Justice received a public rebuke from a federal judge on Wednesday.
At issue was a hearing about the DOJ’s efforts to have taxpayer-funded lawyers defend President Donald Trump in a civil case over whether he defamed E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault.
The DOJ attempted to delay the case after a government attorney was denied access to the courthouse due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
The DOJ claimed that the new rules had started on Tuesday, even though Gov. Andrew Cuomo had announced the ban a week earlier.
The judge denied the motion and noted the hearing could be conducted by phone.
The judge added that “contrary to the government’s suggestion, it appears that Virginia was added to the list of Restricted States over a week ago.”
The order was posted to Twitter by Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld:
Upshot: The DOJ made an easily fact-checked error in a one-paragraph letter to a federal judge, who quickly noticed that and dressed the department down on the public record.
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 21, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Biden Is Offering ‘Xanax for Americans’ Who Need ‘Calm’ After 4 Years of Trump: CNN Panel
A CNN panel on Wednesday said that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has taken the nickname “Sleepy Joe”to heart and is now using it as part of its closing argument in the 2020 race.
Reacting to the Biden campaign ad that aired during the first game of the 2020 World Series, host John Berman noted that much of the 60-second spot seemed dedicated to projecting a return to normalcy after four chaotic years under President Donald Trump.
CNN correspondent Jeff Zelany shared Berman’s assessment.
“He’s hoping to present it as you know, Xanax for Democrats, milk of magnesia for Americans,” he said. “That ad in the World Series speaks volumes about where the Biden campaign is right now: They have resources and he is in command of this race. So he is trying to present an air of calm, really like he’s been trying to do from the very beginning.”
Reporter Abby Phillip also thought that the ad signaled where Biden’s closing argument is headed.
“What you do hear from a lot of voters is that they really are tired,” she said. “They really are kind of exhausted by this whole thing, they really do want things to be a little bit more calm.”
Watch the video below.
News
Far Right House Republicans Urge Barr to Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Joe Biden and Son Hunter
Eleven of the most extreme House Republicans are urging Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the former Vice President’s son Hunter Biden.
Fox News reports the Republicans want Barr “to appoint a special counsel to investigate alleged revelations coming from a laptop purported to have belonged to Joe Biden’s son Hunter — specifically the elder Biden’s alleged participation in his son’s business dealings.”
The letter to the Attorney General is signed by just 11 of the 198 Republican Representatives, among them far right extremists like white supremacist Steve King of Iowa, white nationalist Louis Gohmert of Texas, religious extremist Jody Hice of Georgia, and science-denier Paul Gosar of Arizona.
Also among the 11 signatories, Congressman Andy Biggs, a “hydroxychloroquine kook” according to a local Arizona opinion writer, took to Twitter to attack Biden.
Today, I requested that the DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE immediately appoint an independent, unbiased SPECIAL COUNSEL to investigate the issues that have been raised about former Vice President JOE BIDEN’S involvement with his son’s business dealings. https://t.co/2phUI4tSY7
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 19, 2020
The allegations against the Bidens, fueled by a NY Post article being called Russian disinformation and based on content provided by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, have been debunked from the start.
Trump is attacking Barr for not having already opened an investigation into the Bidens.
“Lock him up!” chants for Joe Biden are a new staple of Trump rallies.
“I know people that would’ve had him locked up five weeks ago,” Trump says, suggesting Bill Barr is having mercy on Biden. pic.twitter.com/kSQzx1j3Jt
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020
Should Barr cave and open an investigation it would not be the first politically-motivated attack on Bidem from Republicans. Last month Senate Republicans ended an investigation that “found no evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by the former vice president, closing out an inquiry its leaders had hoped would tarnish the Democratic presidential nominee.”
News
Trump Delivers Closing Pitch to ‘Suburban Housewives’ at Rally: ‘Women, I Like Women — I Like Women!’
President Donald J. Trump made his closing pitch to who he called “suburban housewives” at his Arizona rally Monday. He bellowed, “Women, I like women — I like women!” in a classic Trumpian move while his supporters cheered.
“Listen, here’s the story. They said ‘suburban women’ — I used to call them ‘suburban housewives,’ I got killed all the time. I said, ‘ugh, I better go politically correct.’ Is there one woman here who minds being called, if you’re married at least, a ‘suburban housewife’ ’cause…”
The crowd erupted with “No!”
“The only ones who mind are those characters… there’s a lot of people up there – the press, right? Those are the only ones. The rest of them don’t.”
Watch the video below.
"Women. I like women. I like women." — Trump pic.twitter.com/AF3VyWcSbX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020
Trending
- WILDLY OFFENSIVE1 day ago
Tiffany Trump Burned to the Ground Over Disastrous LGBTQ Pride Campaign Event: ‘Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Treason’
- GOOD LUCK WITH THAT2 days ago
In ‘Rant’ Trump Tells Campaign Staffers ‘We’re Going to Win’ Then Promises to Do 5 Rallies a Day Until the Election
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE1 day ago
Trump Publicly Demands Bill Barr Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Joe Biden in Off-the-Rails Fox News Interview
- ALL REPUBLICANS2 days ago
Internet Battles to Win Question of ‘Who Has the Worst Senators?’
- MALPRACTICE2 days ago
Trump’s Top COVID Advisor Blocks Testing, Attacks Masks, But Says Americans Who Have Had a Cold Are Protected
- SAD!2 days ago
Trump Campaign Launches Lengthy and Inaccurate Objection to Debate Topics: ‘Only a Few Touch on Foreign Policy’
- FRAUD2 days ago
Fox News Refused to Publish Giuliani’s ‘Sketchy’ Hunter Biden Emails Story
- News2 days ago
Far Right House Republicans Urge Barr to Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Joe Biden and Son Hunter