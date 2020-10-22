JUSTICE FOR ALL
‘It’s Getting Out of Whack’: Biden Pledges Bipartisan Commission to Recommend Changes to Supreme Court
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he will form a bipartisan commission to examine the Supreme court and the federal court system.
“If elected what I will do is I’ll put together a national commission of — bipartisan commission of — scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative, and I will ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack, the way in which it’s being handled,” Biden tells “60 Minutes” in the video below, as CNN reports.
Biden has been pressed to respond to calls from liberals who believe the number of justices on the nation’s top court don’t adequately represent the diverse nature of a nation that has grown nearly ten times in size during the 150 or so years since the court was expanded to nine justices.
“And it’s not about court packing. There’s a number of other things that constitutional scholars have debated and I’ve looked to see what recommendations that commission might make,” the former Vice President says.
Watch:
WATCH: In an interview with Joe Biden for @60Minutes, @CBSEveningNews' @NorahODonnell pressed Biden on his position on so-called "court packing." It's a controversial proposal that would add justices to the Supreme Court, from its current nine.
More Sunday on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/iFvatE6ZP6
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 22, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- WILDLY OFFENSIVE2 days ago
Tiffany Trump Burned to the Ground Over Disastrous LGBTQ Pride Campaign Event: ‘Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Treason’
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE2 days ago
Trump Publicly Demands Bill Barr Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Joe Biden in Off-the-Rails Fox News Interview
- ALL REPUBLICANS3 days ago
Internet Battles to Win Question of ‘Who Has the Worst Senators?’
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Pat Robertson: God Told Me Trump Wins Re-Election – Sparking the ‘End Times’ So ‘Pray for Him’
- SAD!3 days ago
Trump Campaign Launches Lengthy and Inaccurate Objection to Debate Topics: ‘Only a Few Touch on Foreign Policy’
- FRAUD3 days ago
Fox News Refused to Publish Giuliani’s ‘Sketchy’ Hunter Biden Emails Story
- PRESIDENT PANDEMIC2 days ago
‘Doubling’: CNN Hosts Visibly Unnerved After Hearing Doctor’s ‘Bleak’ New COVID Projections
- BOOM!2 days ago
Trump Has a Hidden Bank Account in China