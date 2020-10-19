In Expletive-Filled Rant Trump ‘Irritably’ Orders Campaign Staff to ‘Ignore the B’ and ‘Work Your A’s Off’: Report

In a private call Monday President Donald Trump claimed “We’re going to win,” committed to doing five rallies per day, and ordered staffers to “work your assess off,” according to Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs and the NY Post’s Ebony Bowden.

Jacobs and Bloomberg News reporter Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou add Trump told staffers to “ignore the bullshit.”

Trump irritably says he told his campaign staff to ignore the bullshit. He says @BillStepien @JasonMillerinDC @chefjclark are “doing a great job.” “So get off this phone and work your asses off because the fact is we’re going to win,” Trump says on campaign call. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 19, 2020

Trump quotes from the campaign staff call: “work your asses off”

“people of tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots”

“these are sick people”

“these people have become deranged”

“they couldn’t give a shit about it”

ignore the “bullshit” — Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou (@misyrlena) October 19, 2020

“We’re going to win. You’re going to work your assess off,” President Trump tells campaign staff, warning them to ignore negative news stories. “The only way we can lose this election is if they cheat.” — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) October 19, 2020

“Trump remarked that he didn’t care whether reporters were on the call,” Bloomberg’s Jacobs adds, noting Trump again attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Anytime he goes on television” there’s a “bomb,” Trump told his staff, adding that if he fired Fauci it would be a “bigger bomb.”