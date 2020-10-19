PRESIDENT DESPERATE
In Expletive-Filled Rant Trump ‘Irritably’ Orders Campaign Staff to ‘Ignore the B’ and ‘Work Your A’s Off’: Report
In a private call Monday President Donald Trump claimed “We’re going to win,” committed to doing five rallies per day, and ordered staffers to “work your assess off,” according to Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs and the NY Post’s Ebony Bowden.
Jacobs and Bloomberg News reporter Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou add Trump told staffers to “ignore the bullshit.”
Trump irritably says he told his campaign staff to ignore the bullshit. He says @BillStepien @JasonMillerinDC @chefjclark are “doing a great job.”
“So get off this phone and work your asses off because the fact is we’re going to win,” Trump says on campaign call.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 19, 2020
Trump quotes from the campaign staff call:
“work your asses off”
“people of tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots”
“these are sick people”
“these people have become deranged”
“they couldn’t give a shit about it”
ignore the “bullshit”
— Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou (@misyrlena) October 19, 2020
“We’re going to win. You’re going to work your assess off,” President Trump tells campaign staff, warning them to ignore negative news stories. “The only way we can lose this election is if they cheat.”
— Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) October 19, 2020
“Trump remarked that he didn’t care whether reporters were on the call,” Bloomberg’s Jacobs adds, noting Trump again attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“Anytime he goes on television” there’s a “bomb,” Trump told his staff, adding that if he fired Fauci it would be a “bigger bomb.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- OPINION3 days ago
Topics for Final Presidential Debate Announced and Boy Will Donald Trump Be in Trouble
- BOO HOO3 days ago
‘Incredible Snowflake’: Kayleigh McEnany’s ‘Everyone Is Against Us’ Tweet Going Viral, Getting Mocked
- A PROFILE IN COURAGE2 days ago
“Russia? North Korea? Saudi Arabia?”: Trump Says He May Flee the Country If He Loses
- BE BEST?3 days ago
Melania ‘Be Best’ Trump Scathingly Slams Former Friend in Angry Attack on White House Website
- WTH?1 day ago
Donald Trump Jr. Says Dad’s ‘Next Move’ Is to ‘Break Up’ FBI: ‘He Has to Get Rid of These Things’
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST3 days ago
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Trump Request to Exclude Undocumented Immigrants From Census Counts
- 'COVIDIOT'2 days ago
The White House is Pushing a Fraudulent Medical Petition to Let COVID-19 Run Rampant
- 'RUDY G RUDY G'2 days ago
U.S. Officials Think Russia is Using Trump Lawyer Giuliani to Spread Lies About Hunter Biden