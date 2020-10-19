Connect with us

PRESIDENT DESPERATE

In Expletive-Filled Rant Trump ‘Irritably’ Orders Campaign Staff to ‘Ignore the B’ and ‘Work Your A’s Off’: Report

Published

on

In a private call Monday President Donald Trump claimed “We’re going to win,” committed to doing five rallies per day, and ordered staffers to “work your assess off,” according to Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs and the NY Post’s Ebony Bowden.

Jacobs and Bloomberg News reporter Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou add Trump told staffers to “ignore the bullshit.”

“Trump remarked that he didn’t care whether reporters were on the call,” Bloomberg’s Jacobs adds, noting Trump again attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Anytime he goes on television” there’s a “bomb,” Trump told his staff, adding that if he fired Fauci it would be a “bigger bomb.”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.