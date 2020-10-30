LIAR
‘Attend Some of the Funerals’: Trump Jr. Blasted for Calling 1000 COVID-19 Deaths Each Day ‘Almost Nothing’
Donald Trump, Jr. is under fire after telling Fox News 1000 coronavirus deaths each day is “almost nothing.”
“Give me a break Laura, the reality is this,” Trump Jr. told Laura Ingraham Thursday night. “If you look – I put it up on my Instagram a couple days ago ’cause I went through the CDC data ’cause I kept hearing about ‘new infections,’ but I was like, ‘Well, why aren’t they talking about deaths?’ Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing.”
The president’s fast-talking son also told Ingraham that Americans attacking Trump White House top coronavirus advisor Dr. Scott Atlas “are truly morons.” Atlas is a radiologist who frequently appeared on Fox News pushing erroneous talking points that matched the president’s beliefs. He is now inside the White House advancing his deadly “herd immunity” policies that experts warn will lead to an additional 500,000 deaths if the policies are not immediately reversed.
Trump Jr. is not telling the truth. Unlike his Commander-in-Chief father, Americans are not able to be treated with any therapeutic, according to the CDC.
“There are no drugs or other therapeutics presently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent or treat COVID-19.”
He also doesn’t seem to understand that more infections mean more deaths. And deaths are again increasing.
On Monday coronavirus deaths were 389 – far from “almost nothing.” That number nearly tripled to 931 deaths on Tuesday, jumped to 1025 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, and increased again, as Trump was calling the COVID-19 crisis “almost nothing,” to 1049 dead Americans.
Currently the 7-day average is 797 deaths per day.
Americans on social media blasted Trump Jr.
Dude who wants you to believe he poured over CDC…also wants you to believe 1000+ Americans dying PER DAY is “close to nothing.”
— Joshua Chaffee (@JoshuaChaffee) October 30, 2020
More than a thousand people died of COVID today. Perhaps "Don" can attend some of the funerals, look those families in their eyes, and tell them their loved ones' deaths were "almost nothing." https://t.co/t5J6WWnJh3
— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) October 30, 2020
Healthcare professionals have been begging Fox News to stop broadcasting COVID misinformation and this is yet another example of it.
Fox likely has a real death count because of their complete abdication of responsibility. It must stop.pic.twitter.com/hqlpTlKZ6T
— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) October 30, 2020
Every 87 seconds, an American died from Covid.
— Donny Grumpy Pants (@DoannaldT) October 30, 2020
Today we set the year to date record for infections and 940 died as of 7pm central time. It’s getting worse almost everywhere in America.
Hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved and our economy bolstered if action was taken in Feb/March. https://t.co/i0B4gXC8t5
— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) October 30, 2020
Donald Trump Jr.: "Why aren't they talking about deaths? Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing because we've gotten control of this thing."
Coronavirus deaths in US yesterday: 1,016
Deaths over last 7 days: 5,579
Deaths on 9/11: 2,977
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) October 30, 2020
I know the messaging they are trying to push. But this is, in any other circumstance, the type of utterance that would kill a normal campaign. We’ve had around 1,000k deaths each of the last two days and the president’s son and top campaign surrogate calls it “almost nothing” https://t.co/iuDgYjkegI
— Sam Stein (@samstein) October 30, 2020
The trump kids are terrible surrogates, terrible people and terrible at politics. But junior does have a lot of facial hair. https://t.co/pr6uwUhwhS
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 30, 2020
Who needs a vaccine when you have a mirror full of coke?
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 30, 2020
Did you loose a loved one today? @DonaldJTrumpJr thinks they are "nothing."#BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/PWHN4IelWt
— Susan Hulett (@SusanHulett) October 30, 2020
Over a thousand deaths *yesterday* alone. This pandemic is racing toward becoming the third deadliest mass casualty event in American history with no signs of letting up. https://t.co/cugT6r6oiO
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 30, 2020
Every night, a different Trump goes on Fox News and says that the pandemic isn’t a big deal anymore.
And every night, the number of new cases and deaths keeps going up. Today, covid killed 1,049 Americans. Yesterday, it was 1,025.
“Almost nothing" https://t.co/PavuiriZxf
— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) October 30, 2020
Haven't 1000 people per day died this week? https://t.co/rSPH2QdPPv
— David Pakman (@dpakman) October 30, 2020
IKR? Who cares about 1,000 dead Americans a day?
How do the people who've lost someone feel about this? Or the people suffering from permanent after effects? https://t.co/VWqBXuxvdK
— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) October 30, 2020
Attention overloaded ICUs and field hospitals, Donald Trump Jr. says that what you are dealing with at the moment is nothing. https://t.co/fiSLoI58ak
— Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) October 30, 2020
TRUMP JR.: “Why aren’t they talking about deaths? Oh, because the number is almost nothing. Because we’ve gotten control of this thing.”
Almost 1000 people died today.
Hospitals are filling up all over.
88,000 cases today.
The Trumps are deadly liars. pic.twitter.com/9ZjXavl9o9
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 30, 2020
An Emboldened Trump Now Admits He Sent Giuliani to Ukraine to Dig Up Dirt on Bidens – After Lying for Months He Had Not
President Donald Trump has just admitted he sent his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter. This is the first time Trump has made this admission, previously he has denied directing the former NYC mayor and at times even distancing himself from him.
Trump made the admission in a podcast to Geraldo Rivera, who asked: “Was it strange to send Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine, your personal lawyer? Are you sorry you did that?”
“No, not at all,” Trump replied, as CNN reports, before detailing his though process and reasons for turning outside the government and established processes.
“Here’s my choice: I deal with the Comeys of the world, or I deal with Rudy,” Trump said, calling his attorney a “crime fighter.”
Trump explained that he has “a very bad taste” of the US intelligence community, because of the Russia investigation, so he turned to Giuliani.
“So when you tell me, why did I use Rudy, and one of the things about Rudy, number one, he was the best prosecutor, you know, one of the best prosecutors, and the best mayor,” Trump said. “But also, other presidents had them. FDR had a lawyer who was practically, you know, was totally involved with government. Eisenhower had a lawyer. They all had lawyers.”
As recently as November, as the impeachment inquiry was expanding, Trump was asked if he has told Giuliani to go to Ukraine to dig up dirt.
“No, I didn’t direct him,” Trump lied.
Read the entire CNN report here.
Trump Tries to Cover Up His Crimes With More Insane Lies: ‘To Me Everything Is About Corruption’ (Video)
Trump says the word “corruption” eight times in just over one minute.
President Donald Trump is a master brander. His name is plastered on buildings around the world. It once was slathered on steaks, printed on books and magazines, infused onto vodka, brewed onto beer, flown on an airline, and deceitfully plastered on a “university.”
Friday morning, just 24 hours after publicly committing federal crimes on national television from the White House lawn, Trump tried to rebrand his clarion call urging China to dig up – or manufacture – dirt on his number one political opponent, Joe Biden.
Now, Trump insists, his comments were totally about “corruption,” and had nothing to do with attacking his top Democratic opponent, which is a lie.
“To me everything is about corruption,” Trump told reporters late Friday morning. “We want to find out about what happened with 2016,” he insisted, furthering his conspiracy theory that the Obama administration investigated him in an attempt to illegally interfere in the election, and that Ukraine and the Democrats colluded, while Russia did not attack the U.S. election. All of which is false.
“I don’t care about Biden’s campaign, I do care about corruption,” Trump continued, in a clear lie. “His campaign that’s up to him. Politics, that’s up to them. I don’t care about politics.”
To cover up his crimes from just 24 hours prior, Trump then claimed: “Yesterday somebody asked me a question and I gave an answer, but always in the form of corruption.”
That, too, is a lie.
On Thursday President Trump called not just on China but once again on Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.
“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump illegally declared yesterday.
Watch:
Trump’s new favorite word: corruption pic.twitter.com/psRzalTXW5
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 4, 2019
‘Felony Violation of Law’: Experts Respond to Trump Openly Calling on China to Dig Up Dirt on Biden
Trump Calls on China to Investigate Joe Biden – Says He ‘Certainly’ Could Ask President Xi for Help (Video)
‘My Nightmare Scenario’: Here Are 7 Key Revelations From the Damning Texts From the Ukraine Investigation
‘I Was on the Phone Call’: Pompeo, After Insisting He Had No Knowledge, Admits He Was on Trump-Ukraine Call
Last week Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told ABC News’ Martha Radditz he had no knowledge of the call between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine.
On Wednesday, while speaking to reporters in Italy, Pompeo admitted he was in the room during the damning call.
“I was on the phone call,” Pompeo said, as CNN reports.
“I was on the phone call.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admits that he was on the July 25 phone call in which President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. https://t.co/V5ORf33o8j pic.twitter.com/tmEBC1721Z
— CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2019
When asked if he had heard anything inappropriate, he once again dodged.
“I’d been a secretary of state for coming on a year and a half. I know precisely what the American policy is with respect to Ukraine. It’s been remarkably consistent, and we will continue to try to drive those set of outcomes,” he claimed, not answering the question at all.
Pompeo is on a trip to try to convince foreign officials to help the Trump administration discredit the FBI and CIA investigations into President Trump, including but not limited to the Mueller investigation. He was accompanied by former Trump White House official Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a conspiracy theorist with neo-Nazi ties.
