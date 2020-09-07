REALLY? LET'S ASK THE POPE
Watch: Trump-Loving Priest Says Catholics ‘Can’t Be Democrats’ Because Democrats are ‘Godless’ and Going to ‘Hell’
In a highly-produced nearly-10 minute video that’s gone viral among the Christian right a Minnesota priest says Catholics cannot be Democrats, because they are “godless.
“Period.”
Any who do are going to “face the fires of hell.” He then goes on to attack a wide array of American institutions.
“Here’s a memo for clueless, baptized Catholics out there,” rants Rev. James Altman, pastor of Lacrosse, Wisconsin’s St. James the Less Catholic parish, in the video, as Religion News Service reports.
“You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period.”
He says no real Catholics voted for Barack Obama, a “godless politician who had the audacity to blaspheme and say, ‘God bless Planned Parenthood,’ the most racist organization on the face of this planet. Founded to wipe out black babies.”
He also calls the Southern Poverty Law Center “one of the most godless, communist, anti-American left-wing radical organizations in the United States.” Black Lives Matter, he says, is “Marxist.” Climate change? A “hoax.” DACA recipients? “Criminal illegal aliens.”
But President Donald Trump is “the one best pro-life president.”
“So just quit pretending that you’re Catholic and vote Democrat,” Father Altman says. “Repent of your support of that party or face the fires of hell.”
“There will be 60 million, and counting, aborted babies standing at the gates of heaven barring your Democrat entrance and nothing you can say whatever excuse you for your direct or indirect support of that diabolical agenda.”
Altman also says “there are way too many people who don’t know the first thing about Almighty God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit.”
The video was published to YouTube by the right wing website Alpha News MN, which says it was produced by filmmaker Rebecca Brannon, who appears to work for the website. Her bio on the site says she is an RNC delegate.
Watch:
