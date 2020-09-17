Twitter Tosses Info Label on Atrocious Trump Tweet Attacking By-Mail Voting – 4 Hours After It Was Posted

President Donald Trump Thursday morning retweeted a right-wing group reportedly accused of engaging in voter intimidation, adding his own voter intimidation tweet to the post. It took Twitter more than four hours to react.

Instead of deleting the dangerous misinformation, or hiding the tweet behind a warning label, Twitter merely added an offer: “Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”

What did Trump say?

“Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to ‘voters’, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!”

That is a false claim.

Twitter did not label it false or misleading, but explained they did so as part of their “Civic Integrity Policy.”

We’ve added a label to this Tweet for making a potentially misleading statement regarding the process of mail-in voting, and to offer more context for anyone who may see the Tweet. This action is in line with our recently-updated Civic Integrity Policy. https://t.co/aRbnblUUEO — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 17, 2020

The response to Twitter’s seemingly impotent action was quick:

If only you had a way to make sure that nobody saw this tweet containing a misleading statement regarding the process of mail-in voting. Sadly you are powerless to stop the spread of such tweets from your desk at … um … twitter dot com headquarters.https://t.co/PbvR0VCCxQ — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) September 17, 2020

How many times does an account need to violate the rules before it is suspended? https://t.co/XNt7ONpwv5 — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) September 17, 2020

Why does he continue to get away with his lies and misleading statements? There are people that believe every single syllable, word, phrase or sentence he writes. Just because his title is President doesn’t give him the right to do this.#VoteTrumpOut https://t.co/Y7uVcnm6KM — Mary Burows (@MLBurows) September 17, 2020

You should label the entire account as misleading. https://t.co/QPPblXw0rd — Brian Arner (@barner) September 17, 2020