Twitter Tosses Info Label on Atrocious Trump Tweet Attacking By-Mail Voting – 4 Hours After It Was Posted

President Donald Trump Thursday morning retweeted a right-wing group reportedly accused of engaging in voter intimidation, adding his own voter intimidation tweet to the post. It took Twitter more than four hours to react.

Instead of deleting the dangerous misinformation, or hiding the tweet behind a warning label, Twitter merely added an offer: “Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”

What did Trump say?

“Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to ‘voters’, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!”

That is a false claim.

Twitter did not label it false or misleading, but explained they did so as part of their “Civic Integrity Policy.”

